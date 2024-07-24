Online Language Learning to Generate $91.6 Billion in Revenue - Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Mobile Learning Applications Propel Growth in Emerging Markets

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Language Learning - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Online Language Learning is estimated at US$28 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$91.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the online language learning market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing globalization of businesses and the corresponding need for employees to communicate in multiple languages have led to a surge in demand for language skills. Technological advancements, particularly in mobile technology and AI, have made online language learning more accessible and effective, attracting a diverse range of learners. The COVID-19 pandemic also played a significant role in accelerating the adoption of online learning platforms, as lockdowns and social distancing measures forced educational institutions and learners to shift to digital solutions.
Additionally, the growing awareness of cultural diversity and the personal benefits of bilingualism or multilingualism have spurred individuals to invest in learning new languages. These factors, combined with the convenience and flexibility offered by online platforms, ensure that the online language learning market continues to expand and innovate, meeting the evolving needs of learners worldwide.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Online Language Learning Courses segment, which is expected to reach US$42.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.6%. The Online Language Learning Solutions segment is also set to grow at 19.9% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 24.1% CAGR to reach $21.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Online Language Learning Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Online Language Learning Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Online Language Learning Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alison, Babbel GmbH, Berlitz Corporation, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured):
- Alison
- Babbel GmbH
- Berlitz Corporation
- Cengage Learning, Inc.
- Chegg, Inc.
- Duolingo, Inc.
- EF Education First
- inlingua International Ltd.
- italki HK Limited
- Lingoda GmbH
- Mango Languages
- Memrise Limited
- Sanako Corporation
- Ufaber Edutech Pvt. Ltd.
- Voxy, Inc.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|296
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$91.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Online Language Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Pandemic-Induced Surge in Remote Learning Spurs Growth
- Increasing Globalization Expands Addressable Market Opportunity
- Advances in AI and Machine Learning Drive Adoption of Adaptive Learning Technologies
- Growing Popularity of Bilingualism and Multilingualism Strengthens Business Case for Online Language Platforms
- Mobile Learning Applications Propel Growth in Emerging Markets
- Integration of Gamification Techniques Generates Demand for Interactive Learning Solutions
- Adoption of VR and AR Technologies in Language Learning Expands Addressable Market Opportunity
- Corporate Language Training Programs Drive Growth in the B2B Segment
- Increasing Internet Penetration Spurs Market Expansion in Rural Areas
- Rising Popularity of English as a Global Language Generates Demand for English Learning Platforms
- Evolving EdTech Ecosystem Strengthens Business Case for Collaborative Learning Tools
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dqj71
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment