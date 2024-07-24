U.S. RFID in Healthcare Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Enhanced Asset Management, Compliance and Regulatory Requirements, & Rising Demand for Patient Safety Spurs Growth

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. RFID in Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Systems & Software, Tags), Application (Blood Tracking, Patient Tracking, Pharmaceutical Tracking), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. RFID in healthcare market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 16.95% from 2024 to 2030

Rising demand for asset management, rising patient safety and care, increasing need for efficient workflow management and increased compliance and regulatory requirements are some of the key drivers.







The incorporation of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology in the U.S. healthcare sector has transformed the industry, notably enhancing inventory and resource management. RFID technology's efficacy stems from its capacity to substantially boost inventory management capabilities. By leveraging RFID tags and readers, businesses are accurately tracking and monitoring their stock levels in real-time, thereby preventing stock-outs and overstock scenarios. This leads to a more efficient supply chain, reduced operational expenses, and ultimately, heightened customer satisfaction.



The increasing adoption of pharmacy automation in hospitals and pharmacies is another significant factor fueling the growth of the RFID market. By seamlessly integrating RFID technology with automated dispensing systems, healthcare facilities are optimizing their inventory management and workflow processes, ultimately enabling faster and more accurate medication delivery to patients.

In addition, the growing focus on patient safety and comfort is contributing to the expansion of the RFID market in the U.S. medical sector. For instance, in October 2021, AmerisourceBergen enhanced its acute care medication tray solution by introducing universal RFID-tagging, endorsed by RAIN Alliance, facilitating streamlined inventory management across the U.S. health systems. Moreover, they introduced a mobile app enabling convenient product scanning from any location within the health system, eliminating the requirement for extra equipment.



U.S. RFID In Healthcare Market Report Highlights

The tags segment dominated the market with a share of 61.3% and is expected to register fastest growth rate of 16.95% CAGR in 2023. Key factors driving this segment growth include rising patient safety and care and efficient workflow management

The asset tracking segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to the rising demand for asset management in the healthcare settings

The pharmaceutical tracking market segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 due to the rising demand by the hospital pharmacies for pharmaceutical products

In November 2023, Metalcraft introduced the Universal Eco Mini RFID Tag, tailored for retail item-level tracking on metal surfaces, featuring reduced material usage by 40% and a 25-foot read range, offering affordability and suitability for retailers

Companies Featured

Impinj, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

GE Healthcare

Honeywell International Inc.

CenTrak, Inc.

Savi Technology

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

SMARTRAC N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ThingMagic (A Motorola Solutions Company)

Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Confidex Ltd.

Nedap N.V.

SML Group

RF Controls LLC

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

1.10. Objectives



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. RFID in Healthcare Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. U.S. RFID in Healthcare Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. RFID in Healthcare Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. RFID in Healthcare Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Systems & Software

4.4.2. Tags



Chapter 5. U.S. RFID in Healthcare Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. RFID in Healthcare Market by Application Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Asset Tracking

5.4.2. Patient Tracking

5.4.3. Pharmaceutical Tracking

5.4.4. Blood Tracking

5.4.5. Others



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

6.3.2. Key customers

6.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023

6.4. Company Profiles

6.4.1. Company overview

6.4.2. Financial performance

6.4.3. Product benchmarking

6.4.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4difa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment