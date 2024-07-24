Assessment of the Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market, 2024-2030: Includes Detailed Profiles of 37 Major Competitors

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corrugated Packaging Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Corrugated Packaging Software is estimated at US$13.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$31.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Technological advancements have significantly enhanced the capabilities of corrugated packaging software. Modern software solutions often incorporate AI and machine learning algorithms that can predict and optimize material usage, reduce waste, and improve production efficiency. Additionally, these systems can integrate with ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and supply chain management platforms, providing real-time data and analytics that help in making informed decisions and improving operational efficiency.
The use of cloud-based solutions has further revolutionized the industry by enabling remote collaboration and access to the latest software updates and features. These innovations have made it possible to meet the increasing demand for customized and sustainable packaging solutions, catering to a wide range of industries including e-commerce, food and beverage, and consumer goods.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Packaged Corrugated Packaging Software segment, which is expected to reach US$24 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.5%. The Standalone Corrugated Packaging Software segment is also set to grow at 11.6% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.7% CAGR to reach $7.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Outlook
- Corrugated Boxes Industry Helps Supply Chain to Move Forward amid Challenges
- Competitive Scenario
- A Favorable Benefits Profile Readies Businesses to Invest in Corrugated Packaging Software
- Corrugated Packaging Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Packaged, and Standalone
- COVID-19 Highlights Benefits of Corrugated Packaging Software
- Market Drivers, Opportunities and Restraints
- Analysis by Deployment: Cost Saving Benefits to Drive Preference for Cloud-based Corrugated Packaging Software
- World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Deployment (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise, and Cloud
- Geographic Analysis: While Developed Regions Lead the Adoption, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Corrugated Packaging Software Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues): China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
- An Introduction to Corrugated Packaging Software
- The Uptake of Packaged Software
- Features of Corrugated Packaging Software
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Corrugated Packaging: Current Industry Trends Bound to Impact Packaging Software Market
- Pandemic-Induced Changes for the Corrugated Packaging Industry
- Challenges for the Packaging Industry
- Advancements in Packaging Technologies
- Prevailing Corrugated Packaging Trends Strongly Influence the Uptake of Corrugated Packaging Software
- Robotics & Automated Packaging Systems Widen the Business Case
- Robust Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines Elevates the Demand
- AI to Usher in Considerable Efficiencies for the Packaging Industry
- Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era
- Regulatory Scenario Favors Wider Uptake
- Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Packaging Augments Demand
- Corrugated Packaging Material Market: Percentage Breakdown of Material Volume Demand by Type of Application
- Global Substance Weight (in GSM) by Geographic Region
- Growing Relevance of Environmental Sustainability Improves Market Prospects
- Surge in E-Commerce Sales Widens Market Opportunities
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %)
- Increased Focus on Packaging Cost Containment Augurs Well
- Recyclability Steers Demand for Corrugated Packaging, Enhancing the Market Prospects
- Increased Importance of Modular Packaging Systems to Instill New Demand
- Opportunities for Corrugated Packaging in Food & Beverages Sector Favors Growth
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion)
- World Food Packaging Market by Material: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass, Metal, Paper & Board, Plastic (Rigid & Flexible), and Others
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion
- Advanced Software Streamlines the Role of Kraft Paper in Corrugated Packaging & Branding Tasks
- Digital Corrugated Printing Set to Experience New Crescendo
- Alternatives of Corrugated Packaging Pose Challenge to Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
