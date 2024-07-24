Assessment of the Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market, 2024-2030: Includes Detailed Profiles of 37 Major Competitors

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corrugated Packaging Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Corrugated Packaging Software is estimated at US$13.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$31.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Technological advancements have significantly enhanced the capabilities of corrugated packaging software. Modern software solutions often incorporate AI and machine learning algorithms that can predict and optimize material usage, reduce waste, and improve production efficiency. Additionally, these systems can integrate with ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and supply chain management platforms, providing real-time data and analytics that help in making informed decisions and improving operational efficiency.

The use of cloud-based solutions has further revolutionized the industry by enabling remote collaboration and access to the latest software updates and features. These innovations have made it possible to meet the increasing demand for customized and sustainable packaging solutions, catering to a wide range of industries including e-commerce, food and beverage, and consumer goods.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Packaged Corrugated Packaging Software segment, which is expected to reach US$24 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.5%. The Standalone Corrugated Packaging Software segment is also set to grow at 11.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.7% CAGR to reach $7.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Abaca Systems Ltd., Aicomp Group, Amtech Software Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured):

Abaca Systems Ltd.

Aicomp Group

Amtech Software Inc.

Arden Software Ltd.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Erpisto Software

Esko-Graphics B.V.

Finsys ERP

Kiwiplan, Inc.

Nukiesoft

Onesys Ltd.

Sistrade Software Consulting, SA

theurer.com GmbH

Volume Software

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 304 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Outlook

Corrugated Boxes Industry Helps Supply Chain to Move Forward amid Challenges

Competitive Scenario

A Favorable Benefits Profile Readies Businesses to Invest in Corrugated Packaging Software

Corrugated Packaging Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Packaged, and Standalone

COVID-19 Highlights Benefits of Corrugated Packaging Software

Market Drivers, Opportunities and Restraints

Analysis by Deployment: Cost Saving Benefits to Drive Preference for Cloud-based Corrugated Packaging Software

World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Deployment (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise, and Cloud

Geographic Analysis: While Developed Regions Lead the Adoption, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Corrugated Packaging Software Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues): China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan

An Introduction to Corrugated Packaging Software

The Uptake of Packaged Software

Features of Corrugated Packaging Software

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Corrugated Packaging: Current Industry Trends Bound to Impact Packaging Software Market

Pandemic-Induced Changes for the Corrugated Packaging Industry

Challenges for the Packaging Industry

Advancements in Packaging Technologies

Prevailing Corrugated Packaging Trends Strongly Influence the Uptake of Corrugated Packaging Software

Robotics & Automated Packaging Systems Widen the Business Case

Robust Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines Elevates the Demand

AI to Usher in Considerable Efficiencies for the Packaging Industry

Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era

Regulatory Scenario Favors Wider Uptake

Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Packaging Augments Demand

Corrugated Packaging Material Market: Percentage Breakdown of Material Volume Demand by Type of Application

Global Substance Weight (in GSM) by Geographic Region

Growing Relevance of Environmental Sustainability Improves Market Prospects

Surge in E-Commerce Sales Widens Market Opportunities

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %)

Increased Focus on Packaging Cost Containment Augurs Well

Recyclability Steers Demand for Corrugated Packaging, Enhancing the Market Prospects

Increased Importance of Modular Packaging Systems to Instill New Demand

Opportunities for Corrugated Packaging in Food & Beverages Sector Favors Growth

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion)

World Food Packaging Market by Material: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass, Metal, Paper & Board, Plastic (Rigid & Flexible), and Others

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion

Advanced Software Streamlines the Role of Kraft Paper in Corrugated Packaging & Branding Tasks

Digital Corrugated Printing Set to Experience New Crescendo

Alternatives of Corrugated Packaging Pose Challenge to Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95rovm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment