Psychedelic Drug (Ketamine, Psilocybin) Research Report 2024: A Global $4.6 Billion Market by 2030 - Strategic Analysis, Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 & 2024-2030

The global psychedelic drug market is expected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global psychedelic drug market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and mental health center markets. The major drivers for this market are growing societal approval of psychedelic substances, escalation in the incidence of mental health disorders, and surge in funding for the exploration and advancement of psychedelic medications.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies psychedelic drug companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Psychedelic Drug Market Insights

Mental health will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to increase in the frequency of mental illnesses like post-traumatic disorder, anxiety, and depression.

Mental health center will remain the larger segment due to high use of psychedelic medications in this center to treat mental illness in mental health facilities.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rise in research and development to evaluate therapeutic effects of psychedelic drugs and presence of key players in the region.

Features of the Global Psychedelic Drug Market

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Psychedelic drug market size by drug type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Psychedelic drug market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different drug types, applications, end uses, and regions for the psychedelic drug market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the psychedelic drug market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Psychedelic Drug Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Psychedelic Drug Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Psychedelic Drug Market by Drug Type

3.3.1: Ketamine

3.3.2: Psilocybin

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Psychedelic Drug Market by Application

3.4.1: Mental Health

3.4.2: Abuse Disorder

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Global Psychedelic Drug Market by End Use

3.5.1: Hospitals

3.5.2: Mental Health Center

3.5.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Psychedelic Drug Market by Region

4.2: North American Psychedelic Drug Market

4.2.1: North American Psychedelic Drug Market by Application: Mental Health, Abuse Disorder, and Others

4.2.2: North American Psychedelic Drug Market by End Use: Hospitals, Mental Health Center, and Others

4.3: European Psychedelic Drug Market

4.4: APAC Psychedelic Drug Market

4.5: ROW Psychedelic Drug Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Psychedelic Drug Market by Drug Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Psychedelic Drug Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Psychedelic Drug Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Psychedelic Drug Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Psychedelic Drug Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Psychedelic Drug Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Psychedelic Drug Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Ceruvia Lifesciences

7.2: Braxia Scientific

7.3: Field Trip Health

7.4: Apex Labs

7.5: Numinus Wellness

7.6: Johnson & Johnson

7.7: Psyched Wellness

7.8: Havn Life

7.9: Enveric Biosciences

7.10: PharmaTher

