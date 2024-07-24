Natural and Synthetic Wine Cork Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wine Cork Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wine cork market is expected to reach an estimated $23.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global wine cork market looks promising with opportunities in the offline and online markets. The major drivers for this market are increase in the quantity of wineries and elevated demand potential for exported wine.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies wine cork companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Wine Cork Market Insights

Natural is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to it's capacity to grow and shrink to the necessary extent to maintain an airtight seal on a wine bottle.

Offline will remain the larger segment due to rising in robust structured wine retail network in both developed and developing countries.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing custom of drinking wine at festivities, festivals, weddings, and other family get-togethers in the region.

Features of the Global Wine Cork Market

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Wine cork market size by type, distribution channel, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Wine cork market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, distribution channels, and regions for the wine cork market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the wine cork market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Amorim Cork

Jelinek Cork

Waterloo Container

J. C. Ribeiro

We Cork

Elkem Silicones

Precision Elite

WidgetCo

Allstates Rubber & Tool

M.A. Silva

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Wine Cork Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Wine Cork Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Wine Cork Market by Type

3.3.1: Natural

3.3.2: Synthetic

3.4: Global Wine Cork Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1: Offline

3.4.2: Online



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Wine Cork Market by Region

4.2: North American Wine Cork Market

4.2.1: North American Wine Cork Market by Type: Natural and Synthetic

4.2.2: North American Wine Cork Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

4.3: European Wine Cork Market

4.4: APAC Wine Cork Market

4.5: ROW Wine Cork Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wine Cork Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wine Cork Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wine Cork Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Wine Cork Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Wine Cork Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Wine Cork Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

