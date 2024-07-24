Global Massive Open Online Course (cMOOC & xMOOC) Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Coursera, edX, Udacity, Udemy, Canvas Networks, FutureLearn, openSAP, 360training.com, Iversity, Miriadax

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global massive open online course (MOOC) market is expected to reach an estimated $36.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.6% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global massive open online course (MOOC) market looks promising with opportunities in the technology, business, and science markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for cost effective education platforms, rising requirement of global training, as well as, growing use of e-learning systems and online education.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies massive open online course (MOOC) companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Insights

MOOC is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Technology will remain the largest segment due to rising adoption of the latest technologies, like data analytics and AI, across various industries further expands the scope of the studied segment over the forecast period..

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for affordable self-paced learning systems and the extensive use of remote learning by academic institutions.

Features of the Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Massive open online course (MOOC) market size by type, subject type, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Massive open online course (MOOC) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, subject type, and regions for the massive open online course (MOOC) market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the massive open online course (MOOC) market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Coursera

edX

Udacity

Udemy

Canvas Networks

FutureLearn

openSAP

360training.com.

Iversity

Miriadax

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Type

3.3.1: cMOOC

3.3.2: xMOOC

3.4: Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Subject Type

3.4.1: Technology

3.4.2: Business

3.4.3: Science

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Region

4.2: North American Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market

4.2.1: North American Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Type: cMOOC and xMOOC

4.2.2: North American Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Subject Type: Technology, Business, Science, and Others

4.3: European Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market

4.3.1: European Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Type: cMOOC and xMOOC

4.3.2: European Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Subject Type: Technology, Business, Science, and Others

4.4: APAC Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market

4.4.1: APAC Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Type: cMOOC and xMOOC

4.4.2: APAC Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Subject Type: Technology, Business, Science, and Others

4.5: ROW Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market

4.5.1: ROW Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Type: cMOOC and xMOOC

4.5.2: ROW Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Subject Type: Technology, Business, Science, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Subject Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



