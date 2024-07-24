New SPECT Study Unveils Significant Brain Activity Differences in Depression

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers in a groundbreaking neuroimaging study have discovered that individuals with depression exhibit significantly higher levels of blood flow in various brain regions. Key findings from the study indicate that depressed patients show increased blood flow in critical brain areas, including the frontal cortex, anterior cingulate cortex, basal ganglia, thalamus, and cerebellum.





These elevated levels of regional cerebral blood flow (rCBF) are linked to more severe symptoms of depression, highlighting the intricate relationship between brain function and mental health.

Published in Translational Psychiatry, the extensive study is one of the largest of its kind, involving 338 patients diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD) and 103 healthy individuals. The research was conducted by neuroscientists from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, USC, and NYU, utilizing data from eight Amen Clinics locations across the country.

Amen Clinics, with 11 outpatient psychiatric clinics nationwide, has been a pioneer in using single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) imaging for over 30 years.

Dr. Daniel G. Amen, founder of Amen Clinics, emphasized the significance of these findings: "This study highlights the crucial role of brain imaging in understanding mental health. It's clear that to achieve good mental health, we must first focus on maintaining a healthy brain."

The study found that women and older individuals with depression showed particularly high blood flow in some brain regions, suggesting that blood flow patterns can vary based on age and gender.

Translational Psychiatry is a peer-reviewed scientific journal that focuses on the field of psychiatry. The journal aims to bridge the gap between basic research and clinical practice by publishing high-quality research that has direct relevance to the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of psychiatric disorders.

Brain SPECT Imaging Offers New Hope for Depression Treatment

This pioneering study has revealed the incredible potential of brain SPECT imaging in diagnosing and treating major depression. This advanced imaging technique could transform clinical practice, providing doctors with new tools to help patients.

Key Findings

Severity Correlation: The study discovered that the severity of depression was linked to increased blood flow in the brain's basal ganglia, hippocampus, and cerebellum. This means that SPECT scans can not only diagnose depression but also measure its severity, helping doctors tailor treatments more effectively.

Age and Gender Insights: The findings highlighted that older patients and women showed more pronounced changes in brain blood flow, indicating that SPECT imaging can offer valuable insights into how depression affects different groups of people. This could lead to more personalized and effective treatment plans.

Target for New Treatments: Elevated blood flow in depressed patients likely represents pathogenic hypermetabolism. This new understanding could pave the way for novel therapies targeting this hypermetabolism, offering new hope for patients who do not respond to current treatments.

Clinical Implications

Brain SPECT imaging is a powerful tool that can enhance researchers’ understanding of depression. By providing detailed images of brain activity, it helps doctors make more accurate diagnoses, understand the severity of the condition, and develop personalized treatment plans. The technique’s ability to identify changes in brain function also opens the door to new treatments that specifically target the metabolic changes associated with depression.

Future Directions

This study marks a significant step forward in the fight against depression. Future research will likely focus on refining these imaging techniques and developing targeted therapies based on these findings. The potential of SPECT imaging to revolutionize mental health care is immense, offering new hope for millions of patients worldwide.

For more detailed information, you can access the full study published in Translational Psychiatry here .

ABOUT AMEN CLINICS

Amen Clinics , Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, who is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 12-time New York Times bestselling author. Amen Clinics has the world’s largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 250,000 scans on patients from 155 countries.

