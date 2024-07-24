Buds, Blues & BBQ Festival Brings Ultimate Weekend of Flavor and Fun to Columbia, MO September 13-14

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for a smokin' hot weekend at the Buds, Blues & BBQ Festival, taking place September 13-14, 2024 at Midway Travel Plaza in Columbia, MO. This family-friendly event promises an unforgettable weekend of soulful live music and finger-lickin' BBQ.



The event is the vision of John Borland, who grew up attending BBQ festivals in Kansas City, MO, and the popular Roots and Blues festival previously held in Columbia, MO. "We felt a strong desire to bring that barbecue culture back to Columbia," said Borland. "The Roots and Blues festival was a beloved event that brought the community together and created lasting memories. Many people, including myself, have missed it deeply. We're excited to revive that spirit and offer a weekend of great food, music and camaraderie."

EVENT FEATURES:

BBQ Contests



Indulge your taste buds with a feast of meats, sides, and sauces from the best BBQ pitmasters in Mid-Missouri. Watch them compete in a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned four-meat showdown of chicken, pork ribs, pork shoulder and the iconic beef brisket. KCBS-certified judges and the 2024 Official Rules and Regulations & Judging Procedures will be used.

Apply to compete

In addition to professional contests, the People’s Choice Rib Burn invites amateurs to showcase their skills for free, with festival attendees serving as judges. Attendees can sample six mouth-watering two-ounce rib portions and vote for their favorite in this delicious democracy.

Live Blues Music



Groove to the beats of high-energy performances all weekend long, featuring a lineup that blends blues, rock, and more. Headliners include Cedar County Cobras on Friday and The Flood Brothers on Saturday. View complete lineup

Lifestyle Vendors



Spark your mind and stir your soul with our exhibitors and special events! Showcasing a range of wellness products and innovations, they’re here to help you explore, learn, and elevate your health!

Don't miss out on this epic celebration of flavor, music, and community!

To apply to be a vendor, volunteer, bbq competitor, or to purchase tickets, visit https://budsbluesandbbq.com . Follow @budsbluesandbbq on social media for event updates and highlights.