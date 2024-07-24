DeepBrain AI Launches Intelligent Generative AI Bank Tellers at Shinhan Bank in Korea

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepBrain AI, a pioneering generative AI company, is proud to announce the launch of the latest iteration of its AI Bank Teller complete with next-generation machine learning. Developed in collaboration with Shinhan Bank, this deep learning technology aims to revolutionize banking by creating interactive AI versions of employees to service customers.



Unlike traditional virtual models, these AI bank tellers are modeled after five actual Shinhan Bank employees. These employees were filmed in a dedicated AI studio to develop high-quality virtual humans with lifelike appearances and movements. The latest AI Bank Teller utilizes DeepBrain AI's advanced technology to integrate speech and video synthesis for real-time conversations.

Available at Shinhan Bank branches across South Korea, the AI bank tellers can be found at digital desks and smart kiosks. They are capable of handling 64 different consultation tasks often performed at ATMs, including deposits, credit loan applications, and deposit-backed loan executions. However, the AI bank tellers perform more tasks than an ATM while maintaining a human touch.

"The latest AI bank tellers will facilitate financial services for customers with a personal touch," said Eric Jang, CEO of DeepBrain AI. "We will now continue to strengthen our collaboration with Shinhan Bank to implement generative AI technologies in the financial sector."

DeepBrain AI plans to develop additional products combining finance and digital technology to support 'AI normalization.' As part of this blueprint, DeepBrain AI also offers AI studios, which enables the creation of realistic generative AI content for various professional purposes, including marketing and employee training.

According to McKinsey, generative AI alone could contribute between $200 billion to $340 billion annually to the banking sector.

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI is a leading generative AI company specializing in hyper-realistic AI Avatars. The company offers generative AI platforms to create avatars that support real-time interactions. Headquartered in Palo Alto, DeepBrain AI has a strong presence globally and strategic partnerships with Lenovo, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and AWS. For more information, visit www.deepbrain.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcae40c5-b2ca-4adb-9227-c4c97ccc077a