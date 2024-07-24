Global Air Freight Software Industry Research Report, 2018-2023 & 2024-2030 Featuring IBS, Champ Cargosystems, Freight Pop, Freightdata 2000, Magaya, Riege Software, and TMS First

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Freight Software Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air freight software market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global air freight software market looks promising with opportunities in the cargo airline, commercial airline, e-commerce company, and third party freight service provider markets. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for air freight services by e-commerce companies, growth of new cargo airlines across the globe, as well as, integration of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence technologies.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies air freight software companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Air Freight Software Market Insights



The report forecasts that freight tracking & monitoring is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it provides data and updates in real time regarding the status of the cargo and shipped items, it makes use of a number of methods.



North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rise in demand for air freight transportation and rise in fleet size in the region.



Features of the Global Air Freight Software Market

Market Size Estimates: Air freight software market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Air freight software market size by deployment, service, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Air freight software market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different deployment, service, application, end use, and regions for the air freight software market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the air freight software market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Company Profiles of Leading Players

IBS

Champ Cargosystems

Freight Pop

Freightdata 2000

Magaya

Riege Software

TMS First

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Air Freight Software Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Air Freight Software Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Air Freight Software Market by Deployment

3.3.1: On-Premise

3.3.2: Cloud

3.4: Global Air Freight Software Market by Service

3.4.1: Expedited Service

3.4.2: Standard Service

3.4.3: Deferred Service

3.5: Global Air Freight Software Market by Application

3.5.1: Freight Handling

3.5.2: Freight Tracking & Monitoring

3.5.3: Warehouse Management

3.5.4: Price & Revenue Management

3.5.5: freight routing & scheduling

3.5.6: Delivery Tracking

3.6: Global Air Freight Software Market by End Use

3.6.1: Cargo Airline

3.6.2: Commercial Airline

3.6.3: E-commerce Company

3.6.4: Third Party Freight Service Provider

3.6.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Air Freight Software Market by Region

4.2: North American Air Freight Software Market

4.2.1: North American Air Freight Software Market by Application: Freight Handling, Freight Tracking & Monitoring, Warehouse Management, Price & Revenue Management, freight routing & scheduling, and Delivery Tracking

4.2.2: North American Air Freight Software Market by End Use: Cargo Airline, Commercial Airline, E-commerce Company, Third Party Freight Service Provider, and Others

4.3: European Air Freight Software Market

4.4: APAC Air Freight Software Market

4.5: ROW Air Freight Software Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Software Market by Deployment

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Software Market by Service

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Software Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Software Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Software Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Air Freight Software Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Air Freight Software Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Air Freight Software Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipu08s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.