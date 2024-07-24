Global Online Grocery Market Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 & 2024-2030 Featuring Reliance, Rakuten, Target, Albertsons, Kroger, Woolworths, Tesco, Walmart, Amazon &, J Sainsbury

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Grocery Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online grocery market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global online grocery market looks promising with opportunities in the instant delivery and schedule delivery markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing inclination towards convenient online grocery delivery, growing preference for chatbot based ordering and delivery, and rising confidence and comfort with online transactions.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies online grocery companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Online Grocery Market

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Online grocery market size by product type, delivery type, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Online grocery market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, delivery types, and regions for the online grocery market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the online grocery market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Online Grocery Market Insights

Fresh produce will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Schedule delivery will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Reliance Retail

Rakuten Group

Target Corporation

Albertsons Companies

The Kroger

Woolworths Group

Tesco

Walmart

Amazon.com

J Sainsbury

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Online Grocery Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Online Grocery Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Online Grocery Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Fresh Produce

3.3.2: Staple & Cooking Essentials

3.3.3: Ready-to-eat Food

3.3.4: Snacks & Beverages

3.3.5: Bakery & Confectionery

3.3.6: Dairy Products

3.3.7: Breakfast & Cereal

3.3.8: Others

3.4: Global Online Grocery Market by Delivery Type

3.4.1: Instant Delivery

3.4.2: Schedule Delivery



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Online Grocery Market by Region

4.2: North American Online Grocery Market

4.2.1: North American Online Grocery Market by Product Type: Fresh Produce, Staple & Cooking Essentials, Ready-to-eat Food, Snacks & Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Breakfast & Cereal, and Others

4.2.2: North American Online Grocery Market by Delivery Type: Instant Delivery and Schedule Delivery

4.3: European Online Grocery Market

4.4: APAC Online Grocery Market

4.5: ROW Online Grocery Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Online Grocery Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Online Grocery Market by Delivery Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Online Grocery Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Online Grocery Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Online Grocery Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Online Grocery Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1r86p4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.