Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $571.2 Million by 2030 with Continuous Wave Operation Mode Segment to Account for $406.1 Million Market Share

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Cascade Lasers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Quantum Cascade Lasers is estimated at US$420.3 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$571.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the quantum cascade lasers market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for advanced chemical sensing technologies, rising investments in defense and security applications, and continuous advancements in QCL technology. The growing emphasis on environmental monitoring and industrial process control has spurred the adoption of QCL-based sensing systems due to their high sensitivity and selectivity.

Investments in defense technologies have also boosted the demand for QCLs in applications such as infrared countermeasures and secure communication. Additionally, advancements in fabrication and material technologies have improved the performance and reduced the cost of QCLs, making them more accessible for a variety of applications. The healthcare sector`s interest in non-invasive diagnostic tools has further propelled market growth, as QCLs enable precise detection of disease biomarkers through breath analysis.

Furthermore, the expanding scope of QCL applications in emerging fields like quantum computing and communication underscores the potential for sustained market expansion driven by technological innovation and diverse end-use requirements.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Continuous Wave Operation Mode segment, which is expected to reach US$406.1 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.2%. The Pulsed Operation Mode segment is also set to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $229.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.3% CAGR to reach $22.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Emerson Electric Company, Newport Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 304 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $420.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $571.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Quantum Cascade Lasers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Lasers: Humanity's Biggest Innovation Set to Get Even Bigger in the Next 50 Years

New Laser Technologies Emerge Into the Spotlight: Number of Laser Patents Files in the U.S. During the Period 1960-1970, 1971-2000 and 2001-2021 by Technology

Here's How the Laser Technology Mix Looks Like: Global Laser Devices Revenue % Share Breakdown by Technology Type Years 2022 and 2025

Global Economic Outlook

Quantum Cascade Lasers - Definition, Overview, Importance & Applications

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

QCLs Use in Environmental Monitoring to Expand & Drive Up Growth Supported by Rising Concerns over Gas Emissions

A Review of Major Innovations in Quantum Cascade Lasers (QCLs)

Use of Quantum Cascade Lasers in Military & Defense Applications to Witness Growth

Growing Military Spending Gets Additional Boost from the Russian-Ukraine War

Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Increased Investments in GPRs Technology

QCLs Use in Military & Defense: A Review

Expanding Business Opportunity for Breath Analyzers Offers a Compelling Platform for Growth of QCLs

Growing Opportunity for Quantum Cascade Lasers in Medicine & Healthcare

Growing Spending on Breath Analyzers by Law Enforcement, Insurance & Crime Departments to Benefit Market Growth

Expanding Business Opportunity for Breath Analyzers Offers a Compelling Platform for Growth of QCLs

Advent of Free-Space Optical Communication Generates Demand for Quantum Cascade Laser in Telecommunications Sector

Quantum Cascade Laser to Address the Need for Reliable and Fast Method to Measure Automotive Emissions

Rising Concerns Over Automotive Emissions Brings Opportunities for the Use of QCLs for Monitoring & Control

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)

Emerson Electric Company

Newport Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Edmund Optics, Inc.

Block Engineering

Boston Electronics Corporation

Alpes Lasers SA

mirSense SA

nextnano GmbH

Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)

Lytid

Allied Scientific Pro

Analog Technologies, Inc.

IRsweep

LongWave Photonics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9py463

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment