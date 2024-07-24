Global Women's Health Therapeutics Business Analysis Report 2024: Market to Surpass $45 Billion by 2030 with Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Projected to Account for $18.1 Billion Market Share

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women's Health Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Women Women's Health Therapeutics is estimated at US$19.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$45.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Recent trends in the women`s health therapeutics market indicate a shift towards personalized medicine and targeted therapies. There is a growing focus on developing treatments tailored to the genetic and molecular profiles of individual patients, particularly in areas such as breast and ovarian cancer, where biomarkers and genetic tests can predict treatment responses.

Additionally, there is an increasing investment in research and development of non-hormonal therapies for managing menopause symptoms, driven by the demand for alternatives to traditional hormone replacement therapies, which can have significant side effects. Another notable trend is the integration of digital health technologies, including mobile health apps and wearable devices, designed to support women`s health management by tracking vital health metrics and providing personalized health insights.

These technologies are playing a crucial role in empowering women to take charge of their health, offering tools for prevention, early detection, and management of various health conditions



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Application segment, which is expected to reach US$18.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.9%. The Hormonal Infertility Application segment is also set to grow at 10.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.0% CAGR to reach $11.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in Women

Growing Awareness and Focus on Women's Health Issues

Advancements in Hormonal Therapies

Expansion of Personalized Medicine in Women's Health

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Therapeutic Solutions

Adoption of Digital Health Technologies and Telemedicine

Increasing Investment in Women's Health Startups

Impact of Aging Population on Therapeutics Demand

Development of Novel Drug Delivery Systems

Expansion of Preventive Healthcare Services

Influence of Lifestyle Changes and Urbanization

Rising Demand for Fertility and Reproductive Health Solutions

Growing Importance of Mental Health and Wellness for Women

