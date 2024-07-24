Altera Infrastructure’s FPSO Petrojarl Kong and FSO Yamoussoukro are ready to leave for Côte d'Ivoire for phase 2 of Eni’s Baleine development project

WESTHILL, United Kingdom, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Altera Infrastructure celebrated the naming of its Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel, FPSO Petrojarl Kong and its Floating Storage and Offloading vessel, FSO Yamoussoukro. The vessels are now in their final stages of upgrading and conversion prior to their mobilisation to Côte d’Ivoire for Eni’s Baleine Phase 2 project. Together with Eni, Petroci, and Drydocks World, Altera Infrastructure held a naming ceremony to mark this key milestone in Dubai.

The ceremony was attended by Côte d'Ivoire's Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy, Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly, Petroci’s CEO, Fatoumata Sanogo, Eni's Chief Operating Officer Natural Resources, Guido Brusco, and Senior Vice President, EPC & Commercial at Drydocks World Janarthanan Lakshmi Kanthan, along with 200 other distinguished guests from our partners in this fast-track project.

The FPSO Petrojarl Kong previously operated under the name Voyageur Spirit on the Huntington field in the North Sea until 2020. The FSO Yamoussoukro, converted from the Altera shuttle tanker Nordic Brasilia, will provide additional storage capacity and oil export facilities at the field. Altera owns and will operate both vessels, which are set for deployment on the Baleine field with a 15-year firm contract, and operations are scheduled to commence in December 2024.

Executive Vice President, Projects, Arne H. Tørnkvist, stated: “This achievement is a testament to Altera’s capacity to develop and execute large and complex projects while maintaining focus on safety and quality. The FPSO and the FSO are being completed approximately 14 months after arriving at the yard – and the Altera FPSO and FSO Projects combined have so far involved more than 8 million manhours without Lost Time Injuries and over 10 million on the entire project. To deliver successfully on such a fast-track project, our partnership and collaboration with Drydocks World, Eni, and Petroci Holding has been an absolute key.”

This fast-track execution model has required parallel activities with regard to Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning. The scope undertaken includes extensive demolition, Repair and Life Extension, and Conversion work for both vessels.

The Baleine field is Africa’s first net-zero emissions field development, and Altera is excited to join Eni in moving the industry forward by focusing on more sustainable developments.

This will also mark Altera’s first entry into West Africa, a region that continues to see high demand for FPSO developments. Our new base in Abidjan, established in record time, will be the operational centre for the FPSO and FSO.

Chris Brett, President Altera Infrastructure Production, said: “Today’s naming ceremony of FPSO Petrojarl Kong and FSO Yamoussoukro for the Baleine field in Côte d'Ivoire marks a new milestone for Altera. It demonstrates that redeployments are some of the fastest, most cost-effective, and emissions-friendly ways for our customers to develop their projects in the current market. This is Altera’s 13th redeployment project. Altera is well established with a local organisation in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where we intend to be committed and engaged contributors to the development of a growing industry for many years to come.”

About Altera Infrastructure

Altera Infrastructure is a leading global energy infrastructure services group primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada.

Altera Infrastructure has consolidated assets of approximately $4 billion, comprised of 30 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers, floating storage and offtake (FSO) units and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera Infrastructure’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

For more information about Altera Infrastructure, please visit alterainfra.com

