Americas Food Market Opportunities, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2024-2028 Featuring PepsiCo, Nestle, Kraft Heinz, Grupo Bimbo, General Mills, Cavendish Farms, Bellwether Farms and Barcel

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas food industry, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region.
The global food industry was valued at $4.2 trillion in 2023 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 4.7% and reach $5.2 trillion in 2028. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in terms of value and volume in 2023. The Americas was the second-largest and is poised to register a value CAGR of 4.9% over 2023-28. Middle East and Africa will record the lowest value CAGR during 2023-28, at 3.9%.
Market Environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by the top five sectors; meat, bakery & cereals, dairy & soy food, savory snacks, and confectionery.
High-Potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various food products by sector across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
Scope
Provides an overview of the current food industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview of the Americas region - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Environment
- Market Size Analysis - Americas Compared with Other Regions
- Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region
- Americas Market Growth Analysis by Country
- Americas Market Growth Analysis by Sector
- High-Potential Countries' Analysis
- Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries
Top Four High-Potential Countries in the Americas
- Overview of High-Potential Countries in the Americas
- Growth Contribution Analysis by Country
- Value Share Analysis of Food Sectors
- Change in Value Consumption Levels by Country and Sector
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis
- Per Capita Expenditure Analysis
- Country Deep Dive
Overview of the Canadian Food Industry
- Canada: Demographic Analysis
- Canada: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities
- Canada: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the Canadian Food Industry
Overview of the Brazilian Food Industry
- Brazil: Demographic Analysis
- Brazil: Market Size Analysis of Top Nine Cities
- Brazil: Market Size Analysis of Top Nine Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the Brazilian Food Industry
Overview of the US Food Industry
- United States of America: Demographic Analysis
- United States of America: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities
- United States of America: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the US Food Industry
Overview of the Mexican Food Industry
- Mexico: Demographic Analysis
- Mexico: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities
- Mexico: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the Mexican Food Industry
Success Stories
- About Success Stories
- Case Study: Cavendish Farms' Mini Quick Cook Hash Brown Patties
- Case Study: Bellwether Farms' A2 Organic Yogurt
- Case Study: Barcel USA's Takis Hot Nuts Fuego
Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies' Shares in the Americas Food Industry
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Leading Companies in the Americas Food Industry
- Leading Brands in the Americas Food Industry
- Private Label Penetration in the Americas Food Industry
- Health & Wellness Analysis
- Value Share Analysis of Health & Wellness Market
- Key Product Attributes and Consumer Benefits
- Leading Health & Wellness Companies by Sector
Distribution Analysis
- Leading Distribution Channels by Country
- Leading Distribution Channels by Sector
- Packaging Analysis
- Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type
- Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
- Challenges and Outlook
Key Challenges in the Americas Food Industry
- Outlook for the Americas Food Industry
Select Industry Metrics
- Global Food Industry Patent Filings, 2023
- Food Industry Patent Filings by Leading Companies, 2023
- Total Food Industry Patent Filings for Key Markets, 2023
- Total Job Postings in the Food Industry by Company, 2023
- Active Jobs in Food Industry by Theme, 2023
- Deals in the Food Industry by Geography, 2023
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- PepsiCo
- Nestle
- Kraft Heinz
- Grupo Bimbo
- General Mills
