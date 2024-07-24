Americas Food Market Opportunities, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2024-2028 Featuring PepsiCo, Nestle, Kraft Heinz, Grupo Bimbo, General Mills, Cavendish Farms, Bellwether Farms and Barcel

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Americas Food Market Opportunities, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas food industry, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region.

The global food industry was valued at $4.2 trillion in 2023 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 4.7% and reach $5.2 trillion in 2028. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in terms of value and volume in 2023. The Americas was the second-largest and is poised to register a value CAGR of 4.9% over 2023-28. Middle East and Africa will record the lowest value CAGR during 2023-28, at 3.9%.

Market Environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by the top five sectors; meat, bakery & cereals, dairy & soy food, savory snacks, and confectionery.



High-Potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various food products by sector across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Scope

Provides an overview of the current food industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview of the Americas region - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturing and retailers seek the latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also a demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities for growth within the sector in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Environment

Market Size Analysis - Americas Compared with Other Regions

Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region

Americas Market Growth Analysis by Country

Americas Market Growth Analysis by Sector

High-Potential Countries' Analysis

Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries

Top Four High-Potential Countries in the Americas

Overview of High-Potential Countries in the Americas

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country

Value Share Analysis of Food Sectors

Change in Value Consumption Levels by Country and Sector

Per Capita Consumption Analysis

Per Capita Expenditure Analysis

Country Deep Dive

Overview of the Canadian Food Industry

Canada: Demographic Analysis

Canada: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities

Canada: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector

Key Trends in the Canadian Food Industry

Overview of the Brazilian Food Industry

Brazil: Demographic Analysis

Brazil: Market Size Analysis of Top Nine Cities

Brazil: Market Size Analysis of Top Nine Cities by Sector

Key Trends in the Brazilian Food Industry

Overview of the US Food Industry

United States of America: Demographic Analysis

United States of America: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities

United States of America: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector

Key Trends in the US Food Industry

Overview of the Mexican Food Industry

Mexico: Demographic Analysis

Mexico: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities

Mexico: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector

Key Trends in the Mexican Food Industry

Success Stories

About Success Stories

Case Study: Cavendish Farms' Mini Quick Cook Hash Brown Patties

Case Study: Bellwether Farms' A2 Organic Yogurt

Case Study: Barcel USA's Takis Hot Nuts Fuego

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies' Shares in the Americas Food Industry

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Leading Companies in the Americas Food Industry

Leading Brands in the Americas Food Industry

Private Label Penetration in the Americas Food Industry

Health & Wellness Analysis

Value Share Analysis of Health & Wellness Market

Key Product Attributes and Consumer Benefits

Leading Health & Wellness Companies by Sector

Distribution Analysis

Leading Distribution Channels by Country

Leading Distribution Channels by Sector

Packaging Analysis

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Challenges and Outlook

Key Challenges in the Americas Food Industry

Outlook for the Americas Food Industry

Select Industry Metrics

Global Food Industry Patent Filings, 2023

Food Industry Patent Filings by Leading Companies, 2023

Total Food Industry Patent Filings for Key Markets, 2023

Total Job Postings in the Food Industry by Company, 2023

Active Jobs in Food Industry by Theme, 2023

Deals in the Food Industry by Geography, 2023

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

PepsiCo

Nestle

Kraft Heinz

Grupo Bimbo

General Mills

