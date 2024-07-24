Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Pipeline Research 2024: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Pipeline Report provides comprehensive information about the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

The report provides extensive coverage of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) systems currently under development. It reviews details of major pipeline products, including product descriptions, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities. Additionally, the report reviews the major players involved in the development of OCT technology and lists all their pipeline projects.

The coverage of pipeline products spans various stages of development, ranging from early development to approved/issued stages. The report also provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products, highlighting the progress and potential of these technologies. Furthermore, it includes recent developments in the OCT segment and the broader industry, offering a comprehensive overview of current trends and advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Brown University Company Overview

5.1.1 Brown University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Canon USA Inc Company Overview

5.3 Columbia University Company Overview

5.4 Compact Imaging Inc. Company Overview

5.5 Costruzioni Strumenti Oftalmici Cso Srl Company Overview

5.6 Digital Diagnostics Inc Company Overview

5.7 Duke University Company Overview

5.8 George Washington University Company Overview

5.9 Heidelberg Engineering GmbH Company Overview

5.10 Kubota Vision Inc Company Overview

5.11 Leica Microsystems GmbH Company Overview

5.12 LighTopTech Corp Company Overview

5.13 Lumedica Inc Company Overview

5.14 Massachusetts General Hospital Company Overview

5.15 MicroPort Scientific Corp Company Overview

5.16 Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Company Overview

5.17 Myriad Advanced Technologies LLC Company Overview

5.18 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp Company Overview

5.19 Notal Vision Inc Company Overview

5.20 Opticent Inc Company Overview

5.21 OptoQuest Inc Company Overview

5.22 Optos Plc Company Overview

5.23 OptoVibronex LLC Company Overview

5.24 Optovue Inc Company Overview

5.25 Oregon Health & Science University Company Overview

5.26 Physical Sciences Inc Company Overview

5.27 Rowiak GmbH Company Overview

5.28 Singapore Eye Research Institute Company Overview

5.29 Sinoora Inc. Company Overview

5.30 The University of Texas at Austin Division of Housing and Food Service Company Overview

5.31 Theia Imaging LLC Company Overview

5.32 TowardPi Medical Technology Ltd Company Overview

5.33 Tupai (Beijing) Medical Technology Co Ltd Company Overview

5.34 University of California Berkeley Company Overview

5.35 University of Illinois at Chicago Company Overview

5.36 University of Liverpool Company Overview

5.37 University of Louisville Company Overview

5.38 University of Pittsburgh Company Overview

5.39 University of Rochester Company Overview

5.40 Vanderbilt University Company Overview



6 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)- Recent Developments

6.1 Apr 23, 2024: Topcon Receives Additional FDA 510(k) Clearance for 3D Optical Coherence Tomography (Maestro2)

6.2 Nov 15, 2023: Topcon Medical Systems Receives 510(K) Clearance For Maestro2

6.3 Nov 05, 2023: Heidelberg Engineering Receives Additional 510(K) Clearance for Spectralis HRA+OCT



7 Appendix

