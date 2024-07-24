Chronic Kidney Disease for Seven Major Markets: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan Drug Forecasts and Analysis 2023-2033

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates the sales of CKD therapeutics to be approximately $2.2 billion across the 7MM in 2023. By 2033, The analyst expects the CKD market to grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%, reaching sales of $13.5 billion by the end of the forecast period.

This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) market through 2033.



The major drivers of CKD market growth over the forecast period are the:

Anticipated expanded indication for glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, Novo Nordisk's Ozempic (semaglutide)

Launch of eight oral pipeline agents and six injectable pipeline agents

Increase in the global prevalence of CKD.

The major barriers that will restrict the growth of the CKD market during the forecast period are the:

High price of recently developed CKD therapies

General reluctance of nephrologists and other physicians to adopt and prescribe new CKD therapies.

Widespread use of generic CKD drugs, making it difficult for high-priced branded therapies to penetrate the market.

Major drivers of CKD market

Anticipated expanded indication for glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, Novo Nordisk's Ozempic (semaglutide)

Launch of eight oral pipeline agents and six injectable pipeline agents

Increase in the global prevalence of CKD.

Scope

Overview of CKD, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized CKD therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the CKD therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for CKD treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global CKD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM CKD therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM CKD therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Competitive Landscape

AstraZeneca PLC

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Galderma SA

Chinook Therapeutics Inc

CSL Ltd

Kibow Biotech Inc

Novo Nordisk AS

Dimerix Ltd

ProKidney Corp

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

Viatris Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Chronic Kidney Disease: Executive Summary

1.1 The CKD market will exhibit strong growth between 2023 and 2033.

1.2 Label expansions of cardiovascular drugs will fuel market growth.

1.3 Unmet needs remain in the CKD market despite the availability of well-established therapies.

1.4 Oral agents will dominate the CKD market.

1.5 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or staging systems



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 7MM forecast methodology.

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods.

4.4.3 Total prevalent cases of CKD

4.4.4 Total prevalent cases of CKD by stage

4.4.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD.

4.4.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD by stage.

4.4.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD based on dialysis dependence.

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for CKD (2023-33)

4.5.1 Total prevalent cases of CKD

4.5.2 Total prevalent cases of CKD by stage

4.5.3 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD.

4.5.4 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD

4.5.5 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD

4.5.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD by stage.

4.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD by dialysis dependence.

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 impact.

4.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Lack of efficacious drugs

7.3 Drug cost and market access

7.4 Lack of education and awareness of new products

7.5 Compliance and optimal management of CKD treatments



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Label expansion for therapies approved for other indications.

8.1.2 Mergers and acquisitions to expand the product pipeline.

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Clinical endpoints for CKD

8.2.2 Inclusion and exclusion criteria



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Seven major markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global Issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zdwx6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.