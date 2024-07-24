White Spot’s Treasured Pirate Pak Day Sails for One Day Only on August 14

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahoy mateys! White Spot calls all hands on deck for the return of Pirate Pak Day taking place at 51 participating White Spot restaurants throughout B.C. on Wednesday, August 14. Now in its 12th year, the annual event welcomes guests of all ages to partake in one of B.C.’s most cherished childhood traditions and a legendary dining experience, all while supporting a great cause: the Zajac Ranch for Children.

Since its creation in 1968, White Spot’s Pirate Pak has become a beloved staple for millions of ‘Little Mateys’ aged 10 and under. For one day only on Pirate Pak Day, Mateys young and young at heart (yes, adults included!) can order this iconic ship-shaped meal. Best of all, $2 from the sale of every Pirate Pak sold that day will be donated to Zajac Ranch, a B.C.-based charity dedicated to providing children and young adults with serious illnesses and chronic disabilities an unforgettable summer camp experience.

“We’re all about families at White Spot. Delivering great guest experiences and giving back to the community is integral to who we are,” said Trent Carroll, President of the award-winning, B.C.-based restaurant brand. “Pirate Pak Day is a treasured tradition for our team and for our guests. It’s a chance for everyone in the family to be a kid again, enjoy a legendary Pirate Pak and help give back to Zajac Ranch.”

Over the years, White Spot has raised more than $1,000,000 for Zajac Ranch from various initiatives, sending hundreds of kids each year to the summer camp where they have a chance to engage in activities like horseback riding, kayaking, water sports, and arts and crafts, all of which are made fully accessible. These experiences empower them to overcome barriers, build resiliency, and simply enjoy being kids.

Since the inception of Pirate Pak Day, White Spot has:

Sold 494,571 Pirate Paks on this special day;

Distributed 3,454 pounds of the treasured ‘gold’ chocolate coins;

Served 1,236,427 ounces of premium-rich ice cream;

Dedicated over 200 hours annually to Pirate Pak Day preparations.

Presented in the famous buccaneers’ boat, each Pirate Pak includes a limited selection of burgers and classic entrees, as well as fresh, local fries, creamy coleslaw, premium rich ice cream, and the treasured ‘gold’ coin representing the booty since founder Nat Bailey created the iconic meal more than 50 years ago. Today, Pirate Pak boats are 100% recyclable and compostable and offer hundreds of menu combinations, including vegetarian options.

ABOUT WHITE SPOT HOSPITALITY | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada’s first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 96-year-young chain serves more than 17 million guests annually at 132 White Spot and Triple O’s (their premium quick-service restaurants) located throughout B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Asia. They also own and operate five mobile food trucks. Bailey’s original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, is one of Canada’s top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, has been awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association, and is one of B.C.’s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | whitespot.ca tripleos.ca



