CRN Honors Pamela Diaz of Entara as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader

Chicago, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago: — Entara, a leading security-first eXtended Service Provider (XSP), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Pamela Diaz, CEO and President of Entara, as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader. In its second year, the list recognizes executives from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations who are dedicated to making a positive impact across the IT channel through inclusive leadership. With this recognition, CRN highlights these executives for their desire to foster inclusion and belonging.

“I am deeply honored to be named as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader,” said Diaz. “Inclusion has always been at the forefront of Entara, which is a big reason why I was so excited to step into the CEO role at the organization. As a woman-owned and led organization, we understand the profound importance of representation in the workplace, especially within our traditionally male-dominated industry. This recognition not only validates my ongoing efforts but reinforces Entara’s day one commitment to creating an inclusive environment where diversity is not just welcomed, but embraced and championed."

Diaz, who has been an integral part of the Entara team for nearly a decade, initially served as the company’s president before assuming the role of CEO in 2022. Under her leadership, Entara has earned the title of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Chicago for 8 years in a row as well as Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation. To be recognized, companies must differentiate themselves by demonstrating a commitment to excellence in their human resources practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are evaluated based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more by an independent research firm.

“This prestigious award is a true testament to Entara's unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive and ideal workplace environment," said Deniz Sagnaklar, Chief Growth Officer at Entara. "At Entara, we believe that cultivating a supportive and fulfilling work culture is foundational to our success as an organization. When our team members are happy and empowered, they reach their utmost potential, driving the excellence that defines our collective achievements. The receipt of this award not only validates the approach Pam has fostered, but highlights the importance of focusing on employees’ well-being."

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world’s first eXtended Service Provider (XSP) and delivers exceptional, security-first IT solutions for their clients, including managed IT and cybersecurity services, incident response services, and other professional services. Founded in 2001, the organization has evolved to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with their clients on the path to their best IT future.

Entara has been repeatedly recognized by CRN on the MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category as well as on the MES Midmarket 100 list. The organization acts as a true partner to their clients and has also been included on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and is in the top 50 MSPs listed in Channel Future’s MSP 501 award. As a core values focused organization, Entara has proudly been recognized on lists for both the Chicago and National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. To learn more about how Entara can help you secure your future, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/.