MEDHOST Joins Health Gorilla’s Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN™) to Enhance Access to Clinical Data and Participate in TEFCA℠

Coral Gables, FL, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDHOST, a leading EHR and healthcare IT solutions provider, has announced a partnership with Health Gorilla to enhance its customers’ ability to access, exchange, and integrate comprehensive clinical data.

Health Gorilla, the nation’s only dual-designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) and Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO), provides secure and compliant access to various national networks and frameworks through a simple-to-implement API. With this partnership, MEDHOST users will now have access to Carequality, CommonWell, and eHealth Exchange, as well as the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) via the Health Gorilla QHIN and California’s Data Exchange Framework (DxF) via the Health Gorilla QHIO.

This partnership will ensure that MEDHOST facilities have access to the broadest network of clinical data sources and an actionable view of their patients, allowing care teams to implement proactive and personalized treatment plans.

To ensure its customers have a seamless onboarding experience with Health Gorilla’s services, MEDHOST will connect to the networks above in a phased approach beginning with customer migrations and later plans to offer options to participate in TEFCA.

As a participant of Health Gorilla’s QHIN, MEDHOST will enable its customers to seamlessly exchange data with a growing network of organizations under the TEFCA, take advantage of future federal and state incentives, and be among the first to query for new exchange purposes.

“We’ve always been committed to enhanced care coordination for our partner hospitals,” said Stephanie Sames, Executive Vice President of MEDHOST. “Our integration with Health Gorilla greatly simplifies this process, benefiting both providers and patients. This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive, real-time data access and improve patient outcomes across the board.”

MEDHOST will leverage Health Gorilla’s Patient360, Master Patient Index (MPI), and Record Locator Service (RLS) services to not only connect users to the existing national data exchange networks but also enhance the quality of their data and the insights they can derive from it. The first series of connections will provide access to a network encompassing over 220 million patients, 750 thousand clinicians, and over 147 thousand care sites nationwide.

"We're excited to collaborate with MEDHOST and the vast network of critical access and community hospitals they’ve built over the past 40 years," said Steve Yaskin, Co-founder and CEO of Health Gorilla. "MEDHOST’s commitment to joining TEFCA and other national networks will arm critical access and community providers with actionable data, enhancing their capacity to deliver optimal care. This is also a significant advancement toward achieving true nationwide interoperability."

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla provides a secure health data-sharing network and platform, designated as both a national Qualified Health Information Network and a California state Qualified Health Information Organization, powering national and regional health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @HealthGorilla.

About MEDHOST

MEDHOST has been providing products and services to healthcare facilities of all types and sizes for over 40 years. Today healthcare facilities nationwide are partnering with MEDHOST and enhancing their patient care and operational excellence with its clinical and financial solutions, which include an integrated EHR solution. Connect with MEDHOST on X (formerly Twitter) @MEDHOSTinc, Facebook, and LinkedIn.