$53.73 Billion Tuna Fish Market by Type, Species, End Use, Region, Company Analysis and Forecasts 2023-2032: Europe Dominates the Market, Followed by Asia-Pacific

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tuna Fish Market Report by Type, Species, End Use, Region and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Tuna Fish Market will reach US$ 53.73 billion by 2032 from US$ 40.93 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 3.07% from 2024 to 2032



Tuna fisheries have been a significant part of the worldwide market for many years. Tuna is well-known for its culinary uses and dietary advantages, and various tuna species are observed in temperate and tropical oceans. However, tuna fisheries face sustainability challenges due to overfishing, habitat degradation, and bycatch issues. Sustainable fishing practices and accountable customer picks are essential to addressing those issues and maintaining the species and the ecosystems they inhabit.





Commercial tuna fishing is a huge part of the blue economic system, with certain species like bluefin, skipjack, bigeye, albacore, and yellowfin fetching high charges. Consumption practices have changed in recent years, consistent with the fish industry. As per the study of the National Fisheries Institute observed that America, Japan, and the European Association devour the most canned fish, accounting for 51 percent, 31%, and 6 percent of worldwide utilization, respectively. In the United States on my own, more than 1 billion kilos of pressed and canned fish are eaten annually.



Recently, the intake of canned fish has increased globally. It is a famous supply of protein that is simple to save and no longer requires refrigeration. Its minimum refrigeration requirements make it simple to transport. For example, in September 2021, the Thai Union emblem John West introduced a new line of nutrient-rich canned fish in U.K. retail stores. Three sorts of products are supplied: heart, immunity, and power. The heart range incorporates fish infused with rapeseed oil, a wealthy supply of omega-3 fatty acids. The immunity range consists of fish in spring water with added vitamin C to aid the immune system. Lastly, the electricity range accommodates fish in spring water with vitamin B to help reduce fatigue and tiredness.



Massive changes in buyers' nutritional styles and food inclinations result from fast-growing lifestyles and expanding urbanization. Nowadays, consumers are certain to make healthy food decisions. People can get nutrients and creature proteins by consuming fish. Consequently, the marketplace has currently experienced an encouraging increase. Government organization play an essential role in marketplace improvement. By acquiring new suggestions for energized fish cultivation, they tend to increase an interest in fish, mainly fish.

This proactive method guarantees the marketplace's steadiness and maintainability, notwithstanding expanding consumer inclinations. In an essential turn of events, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and the Japanese government signed an economic arrangement in February 2021. This settlement encourages the lengthy-term growth of Iran's tuna value chain, allowing Iranian fishermen to enter new markets. Such critical drives are intended to move the global marketplace better than ever before, highlighting the enterprise's precise idea.



Europe Tuna Fish Market



Europe dominated the tuna fish market due to its robust emphasis on tuna consumption and high per capita fish utilization. According to the European Market Observatory for Fisheries and Aquaculture Products file, European households spent 11% more on fish and aquaculture products in 2022 as compared to 2021. In 2022, 10% of all European fish came from aquaculture, making it one of the top 5 most prevalent species fed there. Comparing the usage with 2021, there has been a 1% growth in volume and a 29% boom in price. Additionally, Ecuador's fish imports' fee rose by 24% in 2022.



Asia Pacific Tuna Fish Market



The Asia-Pacific market for tuna fish is anticipated to hold the second-largest percentage. The growing demand for animal protein drives a speedy boom in fish farming and aquaculture in Asia. The recognition of lower-priced animal protein in low-income developing nations permits fish processors to go into these markets. Additionally, Japan is one of the world's main markets for the product. During the iciness, traditional celebrations demand frozen and fresh fish for sashimi. Conversely, sashimi fish intake has accelerated in China during the course of autumn festivals.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $53.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Product Portfolio, Financial Insights

Century Pacific Foods Inc.

ITOCHU Corporation

Thai Union Group Inc.

IBL Ltd.

Bolton Group

Grupo Albacore S.A.

Dongwon Enterprises Co. Ltd.

Type - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints

Canned

Fresh

Frozen

Species - Market breakup in 6 viewpoints

Skipjack

Albacore

Yellowfin

Bigeye

Bluefin

Others

End User - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints

Retail

Food Service

Industrial

Country - Market breakup in 25 viewpoints

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4oi98

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment