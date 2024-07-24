Jax Investments Gears up to Launch a Profit Earning Platform that Helps Indians Earn Up to 36% Annually

BANGALORE, India, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jax Investments, powered by Jax.Network, is proud to announce that it will soon launch its cutting-edge profit earning platform in India. This all new platform will leverage blockchain technology. Offering Indian users high annual profits of up to 36% on their INR deposits through the company’s reputed peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto arbitrage trading strategy.



Key Features of Jax Investments:

High Returns: Earn up to 36% annual GTD profits by the second.

Top Security: Advanced security measures and encryption protocols.

Flexible Withdrawals: Access funds anytime without penalties.

Flexible Payment Options: Users can make deposits using UPI and IMPS.

Deposit Range: Minimum deposit of ₹500 and a maximum deposit of ₹500,000.

24/7 Customer Support: Dedicated support team available round the clock.

Referral Program: Earn great commissions by referring friends and family.



With Jax Investments, our users can experience a seamless and secure way to grow their savings. Our platform utilizes advanced encryption protocols, multi-factor authentication, and regular security audits to ensure the safety of user funds. Moreover, the system is fully collateralized at 200%, providing an additional layer of security for all investments.

“Our mission is to empower individuals with a robust and transparent profit earning solution that maximizes their financial growth with minimal risk,” said Vinod Manoharan, CEO of Jax Investments. “We are excited to bring this innovative platform to the Indian market and offer users a secure, good financial opportunity that aligns with their future goals.”

About Jax Investments

Jax Investments , managed by Jax.Network, is a revolutionary savings platform that utilizes blockchain technology to offer high-yield returns on INR deposits. Our platform capitalizes on price differences across various exchanges through P2P crypto arbitrage trading, ensuring consistent and secure returns for our users.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value.

Join Us Today: Embark on a journey towards financial freedom with Jax Investments. Register now and watch your money grow with one of the highest yield generating platforms available in India.