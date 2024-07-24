Breezeline Stream TV Brings Customers NBCUniversal’s Coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in 4K Ultra-HD

QUINCY, Mass., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline , a leading internet service, TV, phone and wireless services provider in the U.S., will provide its Stream TV customers with three channels dedicated to NBCUniversal’s coverage of The Olympics from Paris, July 26-August 11, including USA Network’s 24/7 coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics available in 4K HDR and two new channels.

The Ultra High-Definition channel (USA Network) will feature upscaled 4K resolution, HDR (High Dynamic Range) for enhanced contrast and brightness, and Wide Color Gamut for a vibrant color display for customers with compatible TV equipment.

Two new channels will be available for the duration of The Paris Olympics, “Paris Extra 1” and “Paris Extra 2,” featuring 24/7 Olympics programming with live action during the competition day and replays overnight.

Paris Extra 1: A team sports-focused channel featuring events such as basketball, handball, water polo, field hockey, and more.

Paris Extra 2: A combat and racket sport-focused channel featuring events such as judo, taekwondo, badminton, table tennis, and more.

Breezeline Stream TV customers will also be able to watch The Paris Olympics with Live Rewind, Catch Up and Start Over features.

