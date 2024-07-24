STIX Raises $1.8M in Private Fundraising Round

New York, NY, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STIX, the Web3 platform for meme promotions and competitions, disclosed that it had closed its private fundraising round as it gears up for its beta launch and token launch.

STIX raises seed round funding ahead of its official launch

The round has seen $1.8M of investment flow into the STIX project, with Presto Labs, Selini Capital, Mythos Group, and dozens of crypto KOLs such as Altcoin Sherpa making up the round.

STIX is a derivative project of Stickerly, one of the world’s largest Web2 User-generated content sticker publishing platforms with 30 million monthly active users and over 400 million lifetime users. The Stickerly app provides an easy-to-use interface for creating and publishing memes that are then immediately usable as stickers in messenger apps like Telegram and Whatsapp.

Leveraging the distribution platform of Stickerly, Web3 STIX adds a gamification element by powering regular popularity competitions for memes. Such competitions result in token rewards and heavy promotion on STIX and Stickerly, spearheading crypto culture adoption in non-crypto native audiences.

Alexx, Strategic Advisor at STIX commented: “STIX presents a one-of-a-kind value proposition as it provides functions like mainstream discovery, monetization and gamification of memes, and real world utility for memes (as stickers in messenger apps). The core of STIX ethos is based on the value of UGC culture, and STIX will strive to become the dominant UGC aggregation layer for crypto culture. Everyone that saw this aggregation layer potential, along with the entertainment layer of voting competitions, was instantly supportive and the fundraising round ended up becoming oversubscribed. Kudos to the STIX team, and we can’t wait for the project to become available to the public.”

Currently the only way to get exposure to the upcoming STIX airdrop - slated for sometime around the end of August - is by participating in missions on CREATOR, a creator-focused platform that recently partnered with STIX.

More updates on the official launch and token launch of STIX will be announced through the STIX account on X.

