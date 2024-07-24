Press release

Ecully, July 24, 2024 – 6 p.m.





Spineway a Gold Sponsor at the SILACO Congress in Mexico

Organization of a special event with Latin American distributors

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, is taking part in the Sociedad Iberolatinoamericana de Columna (SILACO) Congress in Mexico from July 24 to 27, 2024 with two local partners, Spinemed and Mava. As a Gold Sponsor of this major event in Latin America, Spineway will increase its visibility among spine surgeons and professionals in this strategic region.

The day before the opening of the congress, the Group organized a distributors’ meeting with its Latin American partners, during which the Spineway teams presented their premium ranges: VEOS and KAPHORN posterior fixation systems and ESP prostheses (cervical and lumbar). Spineway product managers organized training sessions for distributors from Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Panama and Chile, giving them an opportunity to handle the instruments in the product ranges presented. This distributors’ meeting, initially organized during EUROSPINE, allowed the Group to mobilize its Latin American distributors and strengthen ties with the teams.

A symposium on cervical disc arthroplasty will also be held on July 26 by one of Spineway's local partners (Mava), in the presence of Dr. Carlos Zamorano Borquez, one of the first surgeons to implant the ESP cervical prosthesis. It will focus on four themes: biomechanics with Dr. Zamorano Borquez, contraindications and experience with Dr. Morelos Rangel, hybrid cervical construction (fusion and arthroplasty) with Dr. Estrada Estrada, and long-term results of cervical arthroplasty with Dr. Alpizar Aguirre.

Spineway has chosen the SILACO Congress, which attracts a large number of participants from all over Latin America every year, to showcase its VEOS platform, its KAPHORN range for posterior arthrodesis, its ACIFBOX cages for anterior cervical arthrodesis and its ESP prostheses (cervical and lumbar) for total disc replacements. Spineway will also present its latest innovations designed to meet the specific needs of Latin American patients.

Through these events, Spineway aims to strengthen its presence and the positioning of its products in Latin America, a historic region for the Group. These actions position Spineway as a key player in the sector and reinforce its aim of becoming a major player in less invasive spine treatments.

Next event :

September 24, 2024 – H1 2024 results

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-SME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of independent distributors and derives more than 70% of its revenue from exports.

ISIN: FR001400BVK2 – ALSPW

Contacts:





SPINEWAY



Shareholder-services line



Available Tuesday through Thursday



+33 (0)806 706 060



AELIUM



Investor relations



Solène Kennis



spineway@aelium.fr

Attachment