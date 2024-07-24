Global Tactical Communication Market Size To Worth USD 32.2 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.62%

New York, United States, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Tactical Communication Market Size to Grow from USD 20.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 32.2 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.62% during the forecast period.





The tactical communication market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising defence budgets and the demand for secure, efficient communication technologies in military operations. Advanced technologies, like as software-defined radios and satellite communication, improve the capability and dependability of tactical communication systems. The market is also seeing an increase in demand as a result of geopolitical tensions and modernization programmes implemented by various armed services worldwide. Key firms are working on providing creative solutions to address the changing needs of the defence sector. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity measures is becoming increasingly important for ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of communication networks.

Browse key industry insights spread across 197 pages with 111 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Tactical Communication Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems); By Application (Command & Control, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Communication, Combat); By Type [Soldier Radios, Manpacks, Vehicular Intercommunication Radio (VIC), High-Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)], and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

Insights by Platform

The ground segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. This section includes a variety of equipment, such as mobile and fixed communication units, command and control systems, and portable radios. The rising complexity of modern warfare, along with an emphasis on network-centric operations, necessitates improved ground communication solutions. Furthermore, technology breakthroughs including as software-defined radios, advanced encryption techniques, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence are increasing the performance and security of ground-based systems. Modernization programmes and increased defence spending in many countries fuel this trend.

Insights by Application

The command and control segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. As military operations become more complicated and dynamic, there is a growing demand for effective command and control solutions. Artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and improved cybersecurity measures are propelling the creation of complex systems capable of processing and disseminating massive volumes of information quickly and safely. Furthermore, modernization efforts and increased defence spending in several countries are fueling this segment's rise. As a result, the command and control segment is critical to improving operational efficiency and effectiveness, which contributes considerably to the total growth of the tactical communication market.

Insights by Type

The soldier radios segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. These radios are critical for giving individual soldiers on the battlefield with reliable communication capabilities, allowing them to stay in touch with command centres and other troops in real time. Key improvements include lightweight, ruggedized radios with better encryption features to provide secure communications in a variety of operational conditions. The addition of technologies like GPS, voice recognition, and health monitoring improves the functionality and effectiveness of army radios. As defence forces prioritise improving soldier capabilities and interoperability, demand for advanced soldier radios continues to climb, establishing this category as a significant driver of growth in the tactical communication market.

Insights by Region

pioneering the development of new communication systems. Next-generation technologies, such as software-defined radios, satellite communications, and secure networks, have received significant investment. The emphasis on interoperability and network-centric combat drives up the demand for advanced tactical communication technologies. Furthermore, increasing geopolitical concerns and NATO commitments highlight the necessity for advanced communication capabilities. North America's emphasis on incorporating artificial intelligence and cybersecurity into defence communication systems places it at the forefront of the global tactical communication market.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. These countries are heavily investing in new communication technologies to strengthen their military capabilities and ensure secure, efficient information exchange during operations. Rising geopolitical tensions, as well as the need for better situational awareness and interoperability, are driving up demand. Software-defined radios, satellite communications, and encrypted systems are all becoming increasingly popular in the region. Local defence manufacturers and technology providers are working with global firms to develop novel solutions for the market. As a result, the Asia Pacific tactical communication market is expected to increase significantly, contributing to the total growth of the worldwide market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Tactical Communication Market include ASELSAN A.S., BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Ltd, Curtiss Wright, Datron World Communications, Honeywell International Inc, Hanwha Group; Huneed Technologies, Iridium Communications Inc, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, L3harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In February 2022, L3Harris Technologies Inc. created next-generation secure manpack radios with integrated communications security for the United States Special Operations Command, allowing commando squads to communicate on frequencies spanning from 30 to 2,600 MHz while maintaining communications security.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Tactical Communication Market, Platform Analysis

Ground

Airborne

Naval

Unmanned Systems

Tactical Communication Market, Application Analysis

Command & Control

Intelligence

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Communication

Combat

Tactical Communication Market, Type Analysis

Soldier Radios

Manpacks

Vehicular Intercommunication Radio (VIC)

High-Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)

Tactical Communication Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



