Jetstor® Celebrates 30 Years Of Delivering Superior Products And Services To 4,000+ Customers Worldwide

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JetStor is celebrating 30 years as a leading provider of reliable and affordable data storage solutions, including All Flash/Hybrid Flash storage systems. JetStor, formerly AC&NC, grew from a tiny start-up in Pittsburgh to a vendor of advanced storage systems on five continents. It serves enterprises in all major verticals including government agencies, academic institutions, and non-profit organizations.



“JetStor established old-school competitive advantages based on superior products and unmatched customer service,” said Gene Leyzarovich, JetStor Founder and its Data Storage Guru. “Our customers knew we’d stand by them as their storage needs evolved over the years and their data became a business-critical asset that was growing in volume every year. Thanks to advanced engineering across eight product generations, we met the needs of data-intensive industries like healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, manufacturing, surveillance, and scientific research. To further bolster our success, we’re now growing our management and sales teams to ensure we always deliver the comprehensive, around-the-clock support that has been JetStor’s trademark.”

Since its launch in 1994, JetStor has been building a worldwide ecosystem to support its customers. Over 100 value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide resell and manage JetStor storage platforms. To ensure it offers complete solutions, JetStor’s many partnerships and alliances include: Racktop Systems, the only end-to-end cyberstorage solution to stop ransomware, insider threats, and data extortion in under a second; Hammerspace, vendor of the Hyperscale NAS architecture; Leil Storage, which offers highly innovative green storage clusters; and CyberFortress, a global provider of managed data backup services that prevent business disruption.

Thirty Years of Exemplary Solutions & Support

As a GSA contract holder for 25 years, JetStor’s durable and affordable storage solutions have been popular with government agencies. In addition to state and local governments, such as police forces in the United Kingdom, JetStor customers include the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Department of Defense, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), and many others. The U.S. State Department, for example, deploys JetStor storage arrays at 800 embassies and consulates. Another U.S. government customer is implementing JetStor systems at 80 locations to build a private cloud.

JetStor storage systems are popular with retailers such as the grocery giant Albertsons, which installed JetStor platforms in 200 of its locations. Some of JetStor’s largest deployments are in leading universities such as Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania, Duke University, Rice University, Drexel University, and the University of California, Berkeley.

JetStor has earned widespread recognition within the IT industry for its stellar quality and customer support. CRN, the most trusted source for IT channel news, declared JetStor one of the 50 “Coolest” storage vendors in the U.S. for three consecutive years starting in 2022. Last year, JetStor was chosen as a finalist for the “Tech 50” by the Pittsburgh Technology Council, which serves as the voice of technology and innovation across the Pittsburgh region.

“I’ve long admired how Gene and his team grew JetStor from a small local company into a highly respected enterprise,” said Audrey Russo, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Technology Council. “Thanks to JetStor, a lot of companies successfully navigated the changing storage landscape of the last few decades, and they did so cost-effectively and easily. We’re proud of JetStor’s achievements over the last 30 years here in Pittsburgh and look forward to its successes in the next 30 years.”

JetStor meets the evolving needs for data storage, protection, and management. Operating on five continents, we leverage leading storage technologies to offer solutions for NAS, SANs, clouds, and hyper-converged infrastructures (HCIs). For over 30 years our customers have spanned virtually every industry and range from Fortune 500 enterprises to federal and local governments, leading research labs, and educational institutions. We support Hybrid Cloud environments in hospitals, airports, shopping malls, schools, and Smart Cities projects. Our expertise and sourcing in storage products, including all-flash and hybrid storage, allow us to provide the best value on the storage market. More information at https://jetstor.com.

