Microsoft Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Microsoft Corporation ("Microsoft" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MSFT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Microsoft investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Early in the morning of July 19, 2024, a software outage caused massive disruptions across numerous businesses, including banks, airlines, TV stations, healthcare providers, and hotels. The outage was quickly linked to a software update issued on Microsoft Windows systems by the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.

As media outlets reported on the outage, Microsoft's stock price fell $3.26 per share, or 0.74%, to close at $437.11 per share on July 19, 2024.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising