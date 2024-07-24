Darrell Kelley Speaks Out For Sonya Massey

LA,CA, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The plea for justice and reform in response to police brutality and systemic racism reverberates through my songwriting. The heartbreaking reality of black and brown lives being unjustly taken by police underscores the urgent need for change.



These senseless killings must be halted. Law enforcement must undergo thorough training, and measures must be implemented to prevent further tragedies. It is a critical moment where the use of tasers and police dogs by officers should be revisited, with a consideration for alternative methods like batons, as seen in other nations.



Proposing a mandatory 10-year sentence for individuals possessing firearms can help curb unwarranted violence. Holding police officers accountable for their actions is paramount to ensure they understand the gravity of their role.

The increasing loss of black lives is a distressing reality. Leaders like Kamala Harris must strive to earn the trust of the African-American community by committing to robust and effective measures to combat this issue. Elected officials need to demonstrate a genuine commitment to protecting individuals from racial bias within law enforcement.



We need just for Sonya Massey and the police should be accountable for their actions.



