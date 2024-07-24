The Western Investment Company Revises the Date of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to August 30, 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV: WI) (“Western” or the “Corporation”) today announces that its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) will now take place on August 30, 2024 at 8:30 AM Mountain Time with a shareholder record date of July 31, 2024. A revised Notice of Meeting and Record Date reflecting the updated dates is available on Sedar+ which can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.



Western will seek approval at the Meeting for its proposed transaction with Paul Rivett that was previously announced on March 22, 2024 (the “Transaction”). Further details regarding the proposed Transaction can be found in Western's press release dated March 22, 2024 which is also available on Sedar+.

Meeting Details:

Western’s Board of Directors and Management Team are unanimous in recommending that shareholders approve the Transaction, given the shareholder value it will create over the long-term and the tremendous opportunities it will unlock.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate, vote and submit questions at the Meeting that will take place at:

The offices of DS Lawyers Canada LLP,

Suite 800, Dome Tower,

333 – 7th Avenue S.W.,

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z1

Completion of the Transaction (including any rights offering) is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange" or "TSXV"), shareholder approval, and various other conditions. There is a risk that the Transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the Transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance.

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Western is a unique publicly traded, private equity company founded by a group of successful Western Canadian businesspeople, and dedicated to building and maintaining ownership in successful Western Canadian companies, and helping them to grow. Western's shares are traded on the Exchange under the symbol WI.

For more information on Western, please visit its website at www.winv.ca.

