Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

– Total Revenue Increased 13% and Core Revenue* Grew 20% over the Prior-Year Period –

– Total Written Premium increased 30% to $999 million over the Prior-Year Period –

– Net Income of $10.9 million versus Net Income of $7.2 million a year ago –

– Adjusted EBITDA* of $24.7 million versus $23.1 million in the Prior-Year Period –

– Repurchased 1.045 million shares at average share price of $60.46 –

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total Revenues grew 13% over the prior-year period to $78.1 million in the second quarter of 2024

Second quarter Core Revenues* of $73.4 million increased 20% over the prior-year period

Second quarter net income of $10.9 million improved from net income of $7.2 million a year ago.

EPS of $0.25 per share increased from $0.15 in the prior-year period, and adjusted EPS* of $0.43 per share increased 5% over the prior-year period

Net Income Margin for the second quarter was 14%

Adjusted EBITDA* of $24.7 million increased from $23.1 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA Margin* remained flat versus the prior-year period at 32%

Total written premiums placed for the second quarter increased 30% over the prior-year period to $998.9 million

Policies in force increased 11% from the prior-year period to approximately 1,588,000



*Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

“Our excellent second quarter 2024 results reinforce our return to an accelerating profitable growth phase as total revenue was up 13%, core revenue grew 20%, premiums increased 30% and a significant number of new high-quality producers were added to both corporate and franchise networks during the quarter”, stated Mark Miller, President and CEO. “We are particularly pleased that new business productivity continues to trend well despite continued headwinds from product availability and housing. New business productivity per franchise increased 54% in the quarter, representing the 6th consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. Importantly, new business gains in the franchise network today will have more meaningful impact on revenue growth in 2025 as current new business converts to renewal revenue and we retain a larger portion of the economics. We were also very excited to repurchase over $63 million worth of Goosehead Class A shares since last quarter at what we view as highly attractive levels. Our strong balance sheet with conservative leverage, and our growing cash flow generation gives us multiple options to increase shareholder value. We believe our operations have never been stronger, and I am excited for our unmatched runway for substantial future growth in revenue and earnings. I want to thank our employees, franchises, and carrier partners for their tireless efforts that help us achieve these exceptional results.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results



For the second quarter of 2024, revenues were $78.1 million, an increase of 13% compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions, initial franchise fees, interest income, and other income, were $73.4 million, a 20% increase from $61.0 million in the prior-year period. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. Core Revenue growth was driven by improved productivity, strong client retention of 84%, and rising premium rates. The Company grew total written premiums, which we consider to be the leading indicator of future revenue growth, by 30% in the second quarter.

Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $53.4 million, up 16% from $46.2 million in the prior-year period. The increase from the prior period was due to increased employee compensation and benefits expenses related to investments in corporate producers, partnership, technology, and service functions. Equity-based compensation increased to $6.6 million for the period, compared to $5.9 million a year ago. Bad debt expense of $0.7 million decreased from $0.9 million a year ago. The increase in General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment, is due to investments in technology and systems to drive growth and continue to improve the client experience.

Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $10.9 million versus net income of $7.2 million a year ago. Earnings per share and Net Income Margin for the second quarter of 2024 were $0.25 and 14%, respectively. Adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2024, which excludes equity-based compensation and impairment expense, was $0.43 per share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $24.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $23.1 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 32% remained flat compared to the prior-year period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources



As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $23.6 million. We had an unused line of credit of $74.8 million as of June 30, 2024. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $98.1 million as of June 30, 2024. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased and retired 1.045 million shares at an average share price of $60.46. As of June 30, 2024, $36.8 million remains available under the share repurchase authorization.

2024 Outlook



The Company is reiterating its guidance for full year 2024 as follows:

Total written premiums placed for 2024 are expected to be between $3.62 billion and $3.82 billion, representing growth of 22% on the low end of the range to 29% on the high end of the range.

Total revenues for 2024 are expected to be between $290 million and $310 million, representing growth of 11% on the low end of the range to 19% on the high end of the range.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is expected to expand for the full year 2024.



Conference Call Information



Goosehead will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results.

To access the call by phone, participants should go to this link ( registration link ), and you will be provided with the dial in details.

In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at http://ir.goosehead.com .

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://ir.goosehead.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell

Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets

Phone: (214) 838-5290

Email: dan.farrell@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com;

PR Contact:

Mission North for Goosehead Insurance

Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Commissions and agency fees $ 31,619 $ 31,173 $ 57,840 $ 56,657 Franchise revenues 46,225 37,687 84,214 69,761 Interest income 244 417 494 814 Total revenues 78,088 69,277 142,548 127,232 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 42,551 37,483 84,681 74,365 General and administrative expenses 16,855 17,332 34,035 33,188 Bad debts 653 900 1,780 2,555 Depreciation and amortization 2,632 2,372 5,200 4,465 Total operating expenses 62,691 58,087 125,696 114,573 Income from operations 15,397 11,190 16,852 12,659 Other Income: Interest expense (1,982 ) (1,709 ) (3,469 ) (3,440 ) Other income (expense) 441 — (6,286 ) — Income before taxes 13,856 9,481 7,097 9,219 Tax (benefit) expense 2,981 2,301 (5,587 ) 2,220 Net income 10,875 7,180 12,684 6,999 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 4,677 3,514 4,672 3,414 Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. $ 6,198 $ 3,666 $ 8,012 $ 3,585 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.32 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.15 $ 0.29 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 24,693 23,689 24,890 23,448 Diluted 38,031 24,333 38,031 23,981





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 20,591 $ 18,541 $ 36,552 $ 34,359 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 36,828 27,552 65,881 50,304 New Business Commissions(1) 6,682 6,257 12,363 11,774 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 7,169 6,267 13,402 11,909 Agency Fees(1) 2,137 2,404 4,048 4,634 Total Core Revenue 73,407 61,021 132,246 112,980 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,631 3,287 3,875 6,350 Interest Income 244 417 494 814 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,875 3,704 4,369 7,164 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 2,209 3,971 4,877 5,890 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 598 581 1,055 1,198 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,807 4,552 5,933 7,088 Total Revenues 78,088 69,277 142,548 127,232 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation 35,919 31,611 70,692 61,873 General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment 16,855 13,704 33,688 29,560 Bad debts 653 900 1,780 2,555 Total 53,427 46,215 106,160 93,988 Adjusted EBITDA 24,662 23,062 36,388 33,244 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32 % 33 % 26 % 26 % Interest expense (1,982 ) (1,709 ) (3,469 ) (3,440 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,632 ) (2,372 ) (5,200 ) (4,465 ) Tax benefit (expense) (2,981 ) (2,301 ) 5,587 (2,220 ) Equity-based compensation (6,632 ) (5,872 ) (13,989 ) (12,492 ) Impairment expense — (3,628 ) (347 ) (3,628 ) Other income (expense) 441 — (6,286 ) — Net Income $ 10,875 $ 7,180 $ 12,684 $ 6,999 Net Income Margin 14 % 10 % 9 % 6 %

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.







Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,643 $ 41,956 Restricted cash 2,642 2,091 Commissions and agency fees receivable, net 8,820 12,903 Receivable from franchisees, net 11,046 9,720 Prepaid expenses 6,546 7,889 Total current assets 52,697 74,559 Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion 5,994 9,269 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 27,014 30,316 Right-of-use asset 35,475 38,406 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 21,269 17,266 Deferred income taxes, net 191,275 181,209 Other assets 4,483 3,867 Total assets $ 338,207 $ 354,892 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 16,141 $ 16,398 Premiums payable 2,642 2,091 Lease liability 9,174 8,897 Contract liabilities 3,456 4,129 Note payable 10,063 9,375 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement 4,952 — Total current liabilities 46,428 40,890 Lease liability, net of current portion 52,614 57,382 Note payable, net of current portion 87,028 67,562 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 16,663 22,970 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 155,207 149,302 Total liabilities 357,940 338,106 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 300,000 shares authorized, 24,205 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, 24,966 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 242 250 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 50,000 shares authorized, 12,748 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, 12,954 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 127 130 Additional paid in capital 77,748 103,228 Accumulated deficit (38,349 ) (47,056 ) Total stockholders' equity 39,768 56,552 Non-controlling interests (59,501 ) (39,766 ) Total equity (19,733 ) 16,786 Total liabilities and equity $ 338,207 $ 354,892



Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Reconciliation Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

This release includes Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:

"Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.

"Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.

"Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Income. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue excluding other non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.

"Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.

While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total Revenues $ 78,088 $ 69,277 $ 142,548 $ 127,232 Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 20,591 $ 18,541 $ 36,552 $ 34,359 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 36,828 27,552 65,881 50,304 New Business Commissions(1) 6,682 6,257 12,363 11,774 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 7,169 6,267 13,402 11,909 Agency Fees(1) 2,137 2,404 4,048 4,634 Total Core Revenue 73,407 61,021 132,246 112,980 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,631 3,287 3,875 6,350 Interest Income 244 417 494 814 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,875 3,704 4,369 7,164 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 2,209 3,971 4,877 5,890 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 598 581 1,055 1,198 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,807 4,552 5,933 7,088 Total Revenues $ 78,088 $ 69,277 $ 142,548 $ 127,232

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 10,875 $ 7,180 $ 12,684 $ 6,999 Interest expense 1,982 1,709 3,469 3,440 Depreciation and amortization 2,632 2,372 5,200 4,465 Tax (benefit) expense 2,981 2,301 (5,587 ) 2,220 Equity-based compensation 6,632 5,872 13,989 12,492 Impairment expense — 3,628 347 3,628 Other (income) expense (441 ) — 6,286 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,661 $ 23,062 $ 36,388 $ 33,244 Net Income Margin(1) 14 % 10 % 9 % 6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 32 % 33 % 26 % 26 %

(1) Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($10,875/$78,088) and ($7,180/$69,277) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($12,684/$142,548) and ($6,999/$127,232) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($24,661/$78,088), and ($23,062/$69,277) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($36,388/$142,548), and ($33,244/$127,232) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.32 $ 0.15 Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.18 0.16 0.37 0.33 Add: impairment expense(2) — 0.10 0.01 0.10 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 0.70 $ 0.58

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$6.6 million/(24.7 million + 12.8 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and [$5.9 million/ (23.7 million + 13.9 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$14.0 million/(24.9 million + 12.8 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and [$12.5 million/ (23.4 million + 14.1 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

(2) Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$0.3 million/(24.9 million + 12.8 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$3.6 million/(23.7 million + 13.9 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$3.6 million/(23.4 million + 14.1 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2023. No impairment was recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Corporate sales agents < 1 year tenured 157 135 146 Corporate sales agents > 1 year tenured 156 165 134 Operating franchises < 1 year tenured 89 183 348 Operating franchises > 1 year tenured 1,033 1,043 996 Total Franchise Producers 1,995 1,957 2,069 QTD Corporate Agent Productivity < 1 Year(1) $ 21,338 $ 13,789 $ 23,664 QTD Corporate Agent Productivity > 1 Year(1) $ 32,146 $ 25,738 $ 33,323 QTD Franchise Productivity < 1 Year(2) $ 23,401 $ 10,975 $ 9,606 QTD Franchise Productivity > 1 Year(2) $ 30,433 $ 21,103 $ 23,348 Policies in Force 1,588,000 1,486,000 1,427,000 Client Retention 84 % 86 % 88 % Premium Retention 99 % 101 % 103 % QTD Written Premium (in thousands) $ 998,874 $ 756,082 $ 767,253 Net Promoter Score ("NPS") 91 92 91

(1) - Corporate Productivity is New Business Production per Agent (Corporate): The New Business Revenue collected related to corporate sales, divided by the average number of full-time corporate sales agents for the same period. This calculation excludes interns, part-time sales agents and partial full-time equivalent sales managers.

(2) - Franchise Productivity is New Business Production per Franchise: The gross commissions paid by Carriers and Agency Fees received related to policies in their first term sold by franchise sales agents divided by the average number of franchises for the same period prior to paying Royalty Fees to the Company.