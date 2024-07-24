Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution

ATHENS, Greece, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.15 per common unit for the second quarter of 2024 ended June 30, 2024.



The second quarter common unit cash distribution will be paid on August 12, 2024 to common unit holders of record on August 6, 2024.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 20 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and eight Neo-Panamax container vessels. In addition, CPLP has agreed to acquire six latest generation LNG/Cs to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027 and 10 gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027.

For more information about the Partnership, please visit: www.capitalpplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. Unless required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common units.

