Covenant Logistics Group Announces Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: CVLG) ("Covenant" or the "Company") announced today financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David R. Parker, commented: “We are pleased to report second quarter earnings of $0.88 per diluted share and non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $1.04 per diluted share.

“Highlights of our second quarter’s results include year over year freight revenue growth of 5.3% and adjusted operating income growth of 15.0%, further demonstrating the value proposition of our diversified logistics services in the midst of a freight environment that has remained challenged with general market headwinds. Our team has worked hard to navigate through the prolonged down cycle by capitalizing on new value-added commercial opportunities where available, allocating equipment investments toward more profitable operations and controlling costs.



“Our 49% equity method investment with Transport Enterprise Leasing (“TEL”) contributed pre-tax net income of $4.1 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.29 per share, in the 2023 quarter. The decrease in pre-tax net income for TEL was primarily a result of deterioration in the equipment market, suppressing gains on sale of used equipment, and increased interest expense associated with higher interest rates on equipment related debt.”

A summary of our second quarter financial performance:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($000s, except per share information) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total Revenue $ 287,497 $ 274,016 $ 566,260 $ 540,867 Freight Revenue, Excludes Fuel Surcharge $ 256,512 $ 243,704 $ 504,197 $ 477,126 Operating Income $ 15,577 $ 11,783 $ 19,912 $ 29,415 Adjusted Operating Income (1) $ 18,670 $ 16,235 $ 33,470 $ 28,860 Operating Ratio 94.6 % 95.7 % 96.5 % 94.6 % Adjusted Operating Ratio (1) 92.7 % 93.3 % 93.4 % 94.0 % Net Income $ 12,194 $ 12,293 $ 16,168 $ 28,928 Adjusted Net Income (1) $ 14,452 $ 14,443 $ 25,969 $ 27,208 Earnings per Diluted Share $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 1.17 $ 2.10 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (1) $ 1.04 $ 1.07 $ 1.88 $ 2.00





(1) Represents non-GAAP measures.

Truckload Operating Data and Statistics

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($000s, except statistical information) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Combined Truckload Total Revenue $ 201,475 $ 185,267 $ 391,428 $ 366,407 Freight Revenue, excludes Fuel Surcharge $ 170,771 $ 155,234 $ 329,966 $ 303,252 Operating Income $ 10,218 $ 9,058 $ 10,305 $ 25,481 Adj. Operating Income (1) $ 12,788 $ 13,047 $ 22,817 $ 24,169 Operating Ratio 94.9 % 95.1 % 97.4 % 93.0 % Adj. Operating Ratio (1) 92.5 % 91.6 % 93.1 % 92.0 % Average Freight Revenue per Tractor per Week $ 5,726 $ 5,678 $ 5,688 $ 5,589 Average Freight Revenue per Total Mile $ 2.38 $ 2.32 $ 2.37 $ 2.35 Average Miles per Tractor per Period 31,270 31,775 62,459 61,407 Weighted Average Tractors for Period 2,294 2,103 2,231 2,099 Expedited Total Revenue $ 108,010 $ 104,073 $ 213,481 $ 204,969 Freight Revenue, excludes Fuel Surcharge $ 88,918 $ 85,969 $ 175,518 $ 167,627 Operating Income $ 4,768 $ 5,815 $ 9,552 $ 15,091 Adj. Operating Income (1) $ 5,302 $ 7,953 $ 10,619 $ 15,334 Operating Ratio 95.6 % 94.4 % 95.5 % 92.6 % Adj. Operating Ratio (1) 94.0 % 90.7 % 93.9 % 90.9 % Average Freight Revenue per Tractor per Week $ 7,516 $ 7,734 $ 7,459 $ 7,587 Average Freight Revenue per Total Mile $ 2.06 $ 2.10 $ 2.08 $ 2.15 Average Miles per Tractor per Period 47,396 47,840 93,448 91,122 Weighted Average Tractors for Period 910 855 905 855 Dedicated Total Revenue $ 93,465 $ 81,194 $ 177,947 $ 161,438 Freight Revenue, excludes Fuel Surcharge $ 81,853 $ 69,265 $ 154,448 $ 135,625 Operating Income (Loss) $ 5,450 $ 3,243 $ 753 $ 10,390 Adj. Operating Income (1) $ 7,486 $ 5,094 $ 12,198 $ 8,835 Operating Ratio 94.2 % 96.0 % 99.6 % 93.6 % Adj. Operating Ratio (1) 90.9 % 92.6 % 92.1 % 93.5 % Average Freight Revenue per Tractor per Week $ 4,549 $ 4,269 $ 4,480 $ 4,216 Average Freight Revenue per Total Mile $ 2.86 $ 2.67 $ 2.82 $ 2.66 Average Miles per Tractor per Period 20,667 20,770 41,309 40,996 Weighted Average Tractors for Period 1,384 1,248 1,326 1,244





(1) Represents non-GAAP measures.

Combined Truckload Revenue

Paul Bunn, the Company’s President commented on truckload operations, “For the quarter, total revenue in our truckload operations increased 8.7%, to $201.5 million, compared to 2023. The increase in total revenue consisted of $15.5 million more freight revenue and $0.7 million more fuel surcharge revenue. The increase in freight revenue primarily related to operating 191 or 9.1% more average tractors combined with improved freight revenue per total mile, partially offset by a reduction in utilization compared to the prior year.”

Expedited Truckload Revenue

Mr. Bunn added, “Freight revenue in our Expedited segment increased $2.9 million, or 3.4%. Average total tractors increased by 6.4% to 910, compared to 855 in the prior year quarter. Average freight revenue per tractor per week decreased 2.8% as a result of a 1.9% reduction in freight revenue per total mile and a slight reduction in utilization. The reduction in freight revenue per total mile was largely a result of customer rate resets that occurred in the second quarter of the year.”

Dedicated Truckload Revenue

“For the quarter, freight revenue in our Dedicated segment increased $12.6 million, or 18.2%. Average total tractors increased by 10.9% to 1,384, compared to 1,248 in the prior year quarter. Average freight revenue per tractor per week increased 6.6% as a result of a 7.1% increase in freight revenue per total mile, offset by a 0.5% reduction in utilization.”

Combined Truckload Operating Expenses

Mr. Bunn continued, “Our truckload operating cost per total mile increased 3 cents, or 1.1%, on a per total mile basis, compared to the prior quarter. On a non-GAAP or adjusted basis, our truckload operating cost per total mile increased 8 cents per total mile or 3.5% compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to increases in salaries and wages, insurance and claims, and revenue equipment related costs, offset by reductions in fuel and operational and maintenance costs.

“Salaries, wages and related expenses increased year-over-year by 3 cents, or approximately 2%, on a per total mile basis, compared to the prior year primarily due to increased driver pay resulting from growth in the dedicated business.

“Insurance and claims expense increased by 8 cents, or approximately 56%, on a per total mile basis, compared to the prior year quarter as a result of increases in current period claims expense and the development and settlement of one large prior period claim. Given our self-insurance limits, the amount of expense recognized from period to period can fluctuate.

“Fixed expenses related to revenue producing equipment, including purchases of new equipment, depreciation, and loss on sale increased by 3 cents, or approximately 8%, on a per total mile basis compared to the prior year due to operating newer more costly equipment and loss on sale of used equipment driven by headwinds in the used equipment market. Operating a younger fleet is part of our strategic effort to reduce the total cost of ownership of our equipment, improve driver satisfaction and maximize our operating flexibility in the midst of a tightening regulatory environment. In the second quarter of 2024, we recognized a loss on sale of equipment of $0.9 million, compared to a gain of $2.0 million in the prior year quarter.”

Managed Freight Segment

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Freight Revenue $ 60,366 $ 63,281 $ 123,283 $ 124,155 Operating Income $ 3,330 $ 1,945 $ 5,599 $ 3,163 Adj. Operating Income (1) $ 3,594 $ 2,070 $ 6,127 $ 3,323 Operating Ratio 94.5 % 96.9 % 95.5 % 97.5 % Adj. Operating Ratio (1) 94.0 % 96.7 % 95.0 % 97.3 %





(1) Represents non-GAAP measures.

“For the quarter, Managed Freight’s freight revenue decreased 4.6%, from the prior year quarter. Operating income improved 71.2% and adjusted operating income improved 73.6% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Despite the year over year reduction in freight revenue, operating income improved primarily as a result of the combination of improved purchased transportation costs, a reduction in cargo related claims and the year over year impact of the higher-margin Sims Transport acquisition, acquired in the third quarter of 2023.”

Warehousing Segment

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Freight Revenue $ 25,375 $ 25,189 $ 50,948 $ 49,719 Operating Income $ 2,029 $ 780 $ 4,008 $ 771 Adj. Operating Income (1) $ 2,288 $ 1,118 $ 4,526 $ 1,368 Operating Ratio 92.1 % 96.9 % 92.2 % 98.5 % Adj. Operating Ratio (1) 91.0 % 95.6 % 91.1 % 97.2 %





(1) Represents non-GAAP measures.

“For the quarter, Warehousing’s freight revenue increased 0.7% versus the prior year quarter. Operating income and adjusted operating income for the Warehousing segment increased $1.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2023, as a result of improvements to direct labor costs and the year over year impact of customer rate increases that have taken effect.”

Capitalization, Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

Tripp Grant, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, added the following comments: “At June 30, 2024, our total indebtedness, composed of total debt and finance lease obligations, net of cash (“net indebtedness”), increased by $25.0 million to approximately $273.3 million as compared to December 31, 2023. In addition, our net indebtedness to total capitalization increased to 39.4% at June 30, 2024 from 38.1% at December 31, 2023.

“The increase in net indebtedness in the first half of the current year is primarily attributable to approximately $55.4 million of net capital expenditures for revenue equipment, the final post-acquisition earnout payment of $10.0 million related to AAT’s operational performance, and the prepayment of approximately $14.0 million of insurance policy premiums, partially offset by cash flows from operations. Absent a change to our capital allocation plan, as we progress through the second half of 2024, we believe that our net indebtedness will be reduced.

“At June 30, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents totaling $1.3 million. Under our ABL credit facility, we had no borrowings outstanding, undrawn letters of credit outstanding of $20.8 million, and available borrowing capacity of $89.2 million. The sole financial covenant under our ABL facility is a fixed charge coverage ratio covenant that is tested only when available borrowing capacity is below a certain threshold. Based on availability as of June 30, 2024, no testing was required, and we do not expect testing to be required in the foreseeable future.

“At the end of the quarter, we had $7.7 million in assets held for sale that we anticipate disposing of within twelve months. The average age of our tractors remained steady at 21 months since the March 2024 quarter.



“For the balance of 2024, our baseline expectation for net capital equipment expenditures is $30 million to $40 million. Our current capital investment plan remains unchanged and reflects our priorities of growing our Dedicated business, maintaining the average age of our fleet in a manner that allows us to optimize operational uptime and related operating costs, and offering a fleet of equipment that our professional drivers are proud to operate. We expect the benefits of improved utilization, fuel economy and maintenance costs to produce acceptable returns despite increased prices of new equipment and potentially lower values of used equipment.”

Outlook

Mr. Parker concluded, “Our consistently strong financial performance over the duration of a very weak general freight market is encouraging and reflects the benefits of the significant structural changes made to our business model over the last four years as part of our strategic plan. We remain committed to continued improvement to our business model and are actively working to take Covenant to the next level of performance. While we believe freight market fundamentals have continued to slowly improve and macroeconomic indicators are beginning to positively reveal themselves, absent an outside catalyst, we believe a material improvement in the freight market will take time. Regardless of the operating environment, our focus and commitment remains unchanged as we execute our strategic plan through tactical step by step execution that will continue to allow us to capitalize on opportunities that drive us deeper into the supply chain, add value for our customers, and create efficiencies across our enterprise, which we believe will allow us to become a stronger, more profitable, and more predictable business.”

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset- based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Key Financial and Operating Statistics Income Statement Data Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($s in 000s, except per share data) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues Freight revenue $ 256,512 $ 243,704 5.3 % $ 504,197 $ 477,126 5.7 % Fuel surcharge revenue 30,985 30,312 2.2 % 62,063 63,741 (2.6 %) Total revenue $ 287,497 $ 274,016 4.9 % $ 566,260 $ 540,867 4.7 % Operating expenses: Salaries, wages, and related expenses 106,373 101,280 206,708 200,439 Fuel expense 29,093 31,428 60,045 65,519 Operations and maintenance 15,552 16,235 29,148 33,344 Revenue equipment rentals and purchased transportation 62,755 67,983 129,506 130,999 Operating taxes and licenses 2,283 3,317 5,644 6,780 Insurance and claims 17,148 11,043 32,538 23,736 Communications and utilities 1,272 1,215 2,675 2,499 General supplies and expenses 14,477 12,775 35,307 26,395 Depreciation and amortization 22,130 18,944 43,238 33,519 Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment, net 837 (1,987 ) 1,539 (11,778 ) Total operating expenses 271,920 262,233 546,348 511,452 Operating income 15,577 11,783 19,912 29,415 Interest expense, net 3,799 2,124 7,137 2,893 Income from equity method investment (4,094 ) (5,381 ) (7,770 ) (11,324 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 15,872 15,040 20,545 37,846 Income tax expense 3,828 2,897 4,677 9,218 Income from continuing operations 12,044 12,143 15,868 28,628 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 150 150 300 300 Net income $ 12,194 $ 12,293 $ 16,168 $ 28,928 Basic earnings per share (1) Income from continuing operations $ 0.92 $ 0.94 $ 1.21 $ 2.18 Income from discontinued operations $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Net income per basic share $ 0.93 $ 0.95 $ 1.23 $ 2.20 Diluted earnings per share (1) Income from continuing operations $ 0.87 $ 0.90 $ 1.15 $ 2.08 Income from discontinued operations $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Net income per diluted share $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 1.17 $ 2.10 Basic weighted average shares outstanding (000s) 13,146 12,939 13,117 13,150 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (000s) 13,831 13,574 13,802 13,766





Segment Freight Revenues Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($s in 000's) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Expedited - Truckload $ 88,918 $ 85,969 3.4 % $ 175,518 $ 167,627 4.7 % Dedicated - Truckload 81,853 69,265 18.2 % 154,448 135,625 13.9 % Combined Truckload 170,771 155,234 10.0 % 329,966 303,252 8.8 % Managed Freight 60,366 63,281 (4.6 %) 123,283 124,155 (0.7 %) Warehousing 25,375 25,189 0.7 % 50,948 49,719 2.5 % Consolidated Freight Revenue $ 256,512 $ 243,704 5.3 % $ 504,197 $ 477,126 5.7 %





Truckload Operating Statistics Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Average freight revenue per loaded mile $ 2.73 $ 2.64 3.4 % $ 2.70 $ 2.67 1.1 % Average freight revenue per total mile $ 2.38 $ 2.32 2.6 % $ 2.37 $ 2.35 0.9 % Average freight revenue per tractor per week $ 5,726 $ 5,678 0.8 % $ 5,688 $ 5,589 1.8 % Average miles per tractor per period 31,270 31,775 (1.6 %) 62,459 61,407 1.7 % Weighted avg. tractors for period 2,294 2,103 9.1 % 2,231 2,099 6.3 % Tractors at end of period 2,314 2,132 8.5 % 2,314 2,132 8.5 % Trailers at end of period 6,314 5,855 7.8 % 6,314 5,855 7.8 %





Selected Balance Sheet Data ($s in '000's, except per share data) 6/30/2024 12/31/2023 Total assets $ 994,987 $ 954,438 Total stockholders' equity $ 419,373 $ 403,420 Total indebtedness, comprised of total debt and finance leases, net of cash $ 273,332 $ 248,329 Net Indebtedness to Capitalization Ratio 39.5 % 38.1 % Leverage Ratio(1) 2.11 2.14 Tangible book value per end-of-quarter basic share $ 18.64 $ 17.45





Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio(1) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, GAAP Presentation 2024 2023 bps Change 2024 2023 bps Change Total revenue $ 287,497 $ 274,016 $ 566,260 $ 540,867 Total operating expenses 271,920 262,233 546,348 511,452 Operating income $ 15,577 $ 11,783 $ 19,912 $ 29,415 Operating ratio 94.6 % 95.7 % (110 ) 96.5 % 94.6 % 190 Non-GAAP Presentation 2024 2023 bps Change 2024 2023 bps Change Total revenue $ 287,497 $ 274,016 $ 566,260 $ 540,867 Fuel surcharge revenue (30,985 ) (30,312 ) (62,063 ) (63,741 ) Freight revenue (total revenue, excluding fuel surcharge) 256,512 243,704 504,197 477,126 Total operating expenses 271,920 262,233 546,348 511,452 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge revenue (30,985 ) (30,312 ) (62,063 ) (63,741 ) Amortization of intangibles (2) (2,373 ) (1,802 ) (4,744 ) (2,922 ) Gain on disposal of terminals, net - - - 7,627 Contingent consideration liability adjustment (720 ) (492 ) (8,814 ) (1,992 ) Acquisition transaction costs and executive retirement - (2,158 ) - (2,158 ) Adjusted operating expenses 237,842 227,469 470,727 448,266 Adjusted operating income 18,670 16,235 33,470 28,860 Adjusted operating ratio 92.7 % 93.3 % (60 ) 93.4 % 94.0 % (60 )





Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS(1) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Presentation - Net income $ 12,194 $ 12,293 $ 16,168 $ 28,928 Adjusted for: Amortization of intangibles (2) 2,373 1,802 4,744 2,922 Discontinued operations reversal of loss contingency (3) (200 ) (200 ) (400 ) (400 ) Gain on disposal of terminals, net - - - (7,627 ) Contingent consideration liability adjustment 720 492 8,814 1,992 Acquisition transaction costs and executive retirement bonus - 2,158 - 2,158 Total adjustments before taxes 2,893 4,252 13,158 (955 ) Provision for income tax expense at effective rate (635 ) (1,102 ) (3,357 ) 235 Tax effected adjustments $ 2,258 $ 3,150 $ 9,801 $ (720 ) Tennessee works tax act - (1,000 ) - (1,000 ) Non-GAAP Presentation - Adjusted net income $ 14,452 $ 14,443 $ 25,969 $ 27,208 GAAP Presentation - Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") (4) $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 1.17 $ 2.10 Adjusted for: Amortization of intangibles (2) 0.17 0.13 0.34 0.21 Discontinued operations reversal of loss contingency(3) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Gain on sale of terminal, net - - - (0.54 ) Contingent consideration liability adjustment 0.05 0.04 0.64 0.15 Acquisition transaction costs and executive retirement bonus - 0.16 - 0.16 Total adjustments before taxes 0.21 0.31 0.95 (0.05 ) Provision for income tax expense at effective rate (0.05 ) (0.08 ) (0.24 ) 0.02 Tax effected adjustments $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.71 $ (0.03 ) Tennessee works tax act - (0.07 ) - (0.07 ) Non-GAAP Presentation - Adjusted EPS $ 1.04 $ 1.07 $ 1.88 $ 2.00





Covenant Logistics Group, Inc Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio (1) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP Presentation 2024 2023 Expedited Dedicated Combined Truckload Managed Freight Warehousing Expedited Dedicated Combined Truckload Managed Freight Warehousing Total revenue $ 108,010 $ 93,465 $ 201,475 $ 60,366 $ 25,656 $ 104,073 $ 81,194 $ 185,267 $ 63,281 $ 25,468 Total operating expenses 103,242 88,015 191,257 57,036 23,627 98,258 77,951 176,209 61,336 24,688 Operating income $ 4,768 $ 5,450 $ 10,218 $ 3,330 $ 2,029 $ 5,815 $ 3,243 $ 9,058 $ 1,945 $ 780 Operating ratio 95.6 % 94.2 % 94.9 % 94.5 % 92.1 % 94.4 % 96.0 % 95.1 % 96.9 % 96.9 % Non-GAAP Presentation Total revenue $ 108,010 $ 93,465 $ 201,475 $ 60,366 $ 25,656 $ 104,073 $ 81,194 $ 185,267 $ 63,281 $ 25,468 Fuel surcharge revenue (19,092 ) (11,612 ) (30,704 ) - (281 ) (18,104 ) (11,929 ) (30,033 ) - (279 ) Freight revenue (total revenue, excluding fuel surcharge) 88,918 81,853 170,771 60,366 25,375 85,969 69,265 155,234 63,281 25,189 Total operating expenses 103,242 88,015 191,257 57,036 23,627 98,258 77,951 176,209 61,336 24,688 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge revenue (19,092 ) (11,612 ) (30,704 ) - (281 ) (18,104 ) (11,929 ) (30,033 ) - (279 ) Amortization of intangibles (2) (534 ) (1,316 ) (1,850 ) (264 ) (259 ) (533 ) (975 ) (1,508 ) (35 ) (259 ) Gain on disposal of terminals, net - - - - - - - - - - Contingent consideration liability adjustment - (720 ) (720 ) - - (492 ) - (492 ) - - Transaction and executive retirement - - - - - (1,113 ) (876 ) (1,989 ) (90 ) (79 ) Adjusted operating expenses 83,616 74,367 157,983 56,772 23,087 78,016 64,171 142,187 61,211 24,071 Adjusted operating income 5,302 7,486 12,788 3,594 2,288 7,953 5,094 13,047 2,070 1,118 Adjusted operating ratio 94.0 % 90.9 % 92.5 % 94.0 % 91.0 % 90.7 % 92.6 % 91.6 % 96.7 % 95.6 %





Six Months Ended June 30, GAAP Presentation 2024 2023 Expedited Dedicated Combined Truckload Managed Freight Warehousing Expedited Dedicated Combined Truckload Managed Freight Warehousing Total revenue $ 213,481 $ 177,947 $ 391,428 $ 123,283 $ 51,549 $ 204,969 $ 161,438 $ 366,407 $ 124,155 $ 50,305 Total operating expenses 203,929 177,194 381,123 117,684 47,541 189,878 151,048 340,926 120,992 49,534 Operating income $ 9,552 $ 753 $ 10,305 $ 5,599 $ 4,008 $ 15,091 $ 10,390 $ 25,481 $ 3,163 $ 771 Operating ratio 95.5 % 99.6 % 97.4 % 95.5 % 92.2 % 92.6 % 93.6 % 93.0 % 97.5 % 98.5 % Non-GAAP Presentation Total revenue $ 213,481 $ 177,947 $ 391,428 $ 123,283 $ 51,549 $ 204,969 $ 161,438 $ 366,407 $ 124,155 $ 50,305 Fuel surcharge revenue (37,963 ) (23,499 ) (61,462 ) - (601 ) (37,342 ) (25,813 ) (63,155 ) - (586 ) Freight revenue (total revenue, excluding fuel surcharge) 175,518 154,448 329,966 123,283 50,948 167,627 135,625 303,252 124,155 49,719 Total operating expenses 203,929 177,194 381,123 117,684 47,541 189,878 151,048 340,926 120,992 49,534 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge revenue (37,963 ) (23,499 ) (61,462 ) - (601 ) (37,342 ) (25,813 ) (63,155 ) - (586 ) Amortization of intangibles (2) (1,067 ) (2,631 ) (3,698 ) (528 ) (518 ) (1,066 ) (1,268 ) (2,334 ) (70 ) (518 ) Gain on disposal of terminals, net - - - - - 3,928 3,699 7,627 - - Contingent consideration liability adjustment - (8,814 ) (8,814 ) - - (1,992 ) - (1,992 ) - - Transaction and executive retirement - - - - - (1,113 ) (876 ) (1,989 ) (90 ) (79 ) Adjusted operating expenses 164,899 142,250 307,149 117,156 46,422 152,293 126,790 279,083 120,832 48,351 Adjusted operating income 10,619 12,198 22,817 6,127 4,526 15,334 8,835 24,169 3,323 1,368 Adjusted operating ratio 93.9 % 92.1 % 93.1 % 95.0 % 91.1 % 90.9 % 93.5 % 92.0 % 97.3 % 97.2 %



