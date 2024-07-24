Raymond James Financial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter of 2024 Results

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Record client assets under administration of $1.48 trillion and record Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $820.6 billion, up 15% and 18%, respectively, over June 2023

Domestic Private Client Group net new assets(1) of $16.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter, annualized growth from beginning of period assets of 5.2%

Record quarterly net revenues of $3.23 billion, up 11% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 4% over the preceding quarter

Quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $491 million, or $2.31 per diluted share; quarterly adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $508 million(2), or $2.39 per diluted share(2)

Total clients’ domestic cash sweep and Enhanced Savings Program (“ESP”) balances of $56.4 billion, down 3% compared to both June 2023 and March 2024

Record net revenues of $9.36 billion and record net income available to common shareholders of $1.46 billion for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, up 9% and 12%, respectively, over the first nine months of fiscal 2023

Repurchased approximately 2 million shares of common stock for $243 million during the fiscal third quarter

Annualized return on common equity of 18.2% and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity of 22.5%(2) for the first nine months of fiscal 2024

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported net revenues of $3.23 billion and net income available to common shareholders of $491 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding $23 million of expenses related to acquisitions, quarterly adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $508 million(2), or $2.39 per diluted share(2).

Record quarterly net revenues increased 11% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 4% over the preceding quarter, primarily driven by higher asset management and related administrative fees which grew to $1.61 billion. Compared to both the prior-year and preceding quarters, quarterly net income available to common shareholders increased largely due to higher net revenues and a bank loan benefit for credit losses compared to a bank loan provision in the comparative periods.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, record net revenues of $9.36 billion increased 9%, record earnings per diluted share of $6.85 increased 15%, and record adjusted earnings per diluted share of $7.10(2) increased 15% over the first nine months of fiscal 2023. The Private Client Group and Asset Management segments generated record net revenues and pre-tax income during the first nine months of the fiscal year. For this period, annualized return on common equity was 18.2% and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity was 22.5%(2).

“We generated another strong quarter of results with record revenues, record client assets, record bank loans and strong domestic Private Client Group net new asset annualized growth of 5.2%,” said Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. “We are well positioned entering the fiscal fourth quarter with strong capital ratios and a flexible balance sheet.”

Segment Results

Private Client Group

Record quarterly net revenues of $2.42 billion, up 11% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 3% over the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $441 million, up 7% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and down 1% compared to the preceding quarter

Record Private Client Group assets under administration of $1.42 trillion, up 15% over June 2023 and 2% over March 2024

Record Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $820.6 billion, up 18% over June 2023 and 3% over March 2024

Domestic Private Client Group net new assets(1) of $16.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter, or annualized growth from beginning of period assets of 5.2%; Domestic Private Client Group net new assets(1) of $47.7 billion for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, or annualized growth from beginning of period assets of 5.8%

Total clients’ domestic cash sweep and ESP balances of $56.4 billion, down 3% compared to both the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and the preceding quarter

Record quarterly net revenues grew 11% year-over-year and 3% sequentially primarily driven by higher asset management and related administrative fees, reflecting growth of assets in fee-based accounts during the year.

“As we remain focused on retaining, supporting and attracting high-quality financial advisors, we generated strong domestic net new assets of $16.5 billion(1) during the quarter, an annualized growth rate of 5.2%,” said Reilly. “Recruiting activity remains strong and existing and prospective advisors continue to be attracted to our advisor and client-focused culture and leading technology and product offerings.”

Capital Markets

Quarterly net revenues of $330 million, up 20% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 3% over the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax loss of $14 million

Quarterly investment banking revenues of $173 million, up 23% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 1% over the preceding quarter

Quarterly net revenues grew 20% over the prior-year quarter primarily the result of higher investment banking revenues. Sequentially, quarterly net revenues increased 3%, largely due to higher affordable housing investments business revenues.

“Investment banking revenues increased slightly from the preceding quarter driven by higher debt and equity underwriting revenues, whereas M&A revenues declined,” said Reilly. “We continue to be optimistic about our healthy M&A pipeline and new business activity; however, timing of closings remains difficult to predict.”

Asset Management

Record quarterly net revenues of $265 million, up 17% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 5% over the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $112 million, up 26% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 12% over the preceding quarter

Record financial assets under management of $229.3 billion, up 14% over June 2023 and 1% over March 2024

Record quarterly net revenues grew 17% year-over-year and 5% sequentially largely attributable to higher financial assets under management due to higher equity markets and net inflows into fee-based accounts in the Private Client Group.

Bank

Quarterly net revenues of $418 million, down 19% compared to the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 1% compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $115 million, up 74% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 53% over the preceding quarter

Bank segment net interest margin (“NIM”) of 2.64% for the quarter, down 62 basis points compared to the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 2 basis points compared to the preceding quarter

Record net loans of $45.1 billion, up 4% over June 2023 and 2% over March 2024

Quarterly pre-tax income grew 74% year-over-year predominantly driven by lower expenses which more than offset a decline in net revenues, which was mostly due to lower NIM. The current quarter included a bank loan benefit for credit losses compared to a bank loan provision for credit losses in the same year-ago period, as well as lower RJBDP fees paid to our Private Client Group segment.

The credit quality of the loan portfolio remains solid, with criticized loans as a percent of total loans held for investment ending the quarter at 1.15%, down from 1.21% in the preceding quarter. Bank loan allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans held for investment was 1.00%, and bank loan allowance for credit losses on corporate loans as a percent of corporate loans held for investment was 2.00%.

Other

During the fiscal third quarter, the firm repurchased 2 million shares of common stock for $243 million at an average price of $122 per share. The firm has repurchased $600 million of common shares through the first nine months of fiscal 2024 leaving approximately $945 million available under the Board’s approved common stock repurchase authorization. At the end of the quarter, the total capital ratio was 23.6%(3) and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.7%(3), both well above regulatory requirements.

