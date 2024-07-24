Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

SOUDERTON, Pa., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $18.1 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $16.8 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



One-Time Items

The financial results for the quarter included tax-free bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claims of $171 thousand, which represented $0.01 diluted earnings per share. The financial results for the second quarter of 2023 included a $1.3 million ($1.1 million after-tax), or $0.04 diluted earnings per share, restructuring charge associated with expense management strategies deployed in response to macroeconomic headwinds. Excluding these one-time items, diluted earnings per share was $0.61 for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

Loans

Gross loans and leases increased $105.8 million, or 1.6% (6.4% annualized), from March 31, 2024, and $117.6 million, or 1.8% (3.6% annualized), from December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in commercial, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a decrease in construction loans.

Deposits and Liquidity

Total deposits increased $90.0 million, or 1.4% (5.6% annualized), from March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in commercial and consumer deposits, partially offset by decreases in brokered and public funds deposits. Total deposits increased $119.5 million, or 1.9% (3.8% annualized), from December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in commercial, consumer and brokered deposits, partially offset by a seasonal decrease in public funds deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 21.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, down from 21.9% at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, represented 22.1% of total deposits, down from 22.3% at March 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the Corporation reported on balance sheet cash and cash equivalents totaling $190.9 million. The Corporation and its subsidiaries had committed borrowing capacity of $3.6 billion at June 30, 2024, of which $2.3 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $459.0 million at June 30, 2024. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $51.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $3.3 million, or 6.1%, from the second quarter of 2023 and $440 thousand, or 0.9%, from the first quarter of 2024. The decreases in net interest income for both comparison periods reflects the continued pressure on the cost of deposits due to the shift of balances from lower to higher cost deposit products which has exceeded the increase in interest income from asset yield expansion and the increase in average interest-earning assets. However, we continue to see indicators of stabilization in cost of funds and funding mix.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.84% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.88% for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.14% for the second quarter of 2023. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately two basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excess liquidity had no impact on net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $21.0 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 5.8%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities increased $671 thousand, or 64.6%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to increased salable volume. Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $530 thousand, or 11.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to increased assets under management driven by market appreciation and new customer relationships. Bank owned life insurance income increased $297 thousand, or 37.6%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to the previously discussed death benefit claims. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $257 thousand, or 14.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to increased treasury management income.

Other service fee income decreased $274 thousand, or 8.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to reduced servicing fees resulting from the sale of the mortgage servicing rights in the first quarter of 2024 associated with $591.1 million of serviced loans.

Other income decreased $477 thousand, or 39.0%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. Fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps decreased $710 thousand due to reduced customer demand. Additionally, the second quarter of 2023 included a loss of $250 thousand on the sale of an interest in a shared national credit.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $48.7 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 2.2%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

As previously discussed, the second quarter of 2023 included restructuring charges of $1.3 million. Excluding restructuring charges, noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased $239 thousand, or 0.5%, from the comparable period in the prior year, which reflects the benefit of the various expense management strategies deployed during 2023.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $312 thousand, or 1.0%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to decreased capitalized compensation driven by lower loan production, partially offset by decreased salary expense due to staff reductions over the last twelve months.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 19.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to an effective tax rate of 19.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 reflected the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases. Additionally, the effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was favorably impacted by proceeds from BOLI death benefits. Excluding these BOLI death benefits, the effective tax rate was 20.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets were $36.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $40.0 million at March 31, 2024 and $34.5 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in nonperforming assets from March 31, 2024 was primarily due to pay-downs of $2.2 million on two nonaccrual construction loans to one borrower.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $809 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.4 million and $512 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $707 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.4 million and $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, and 1.30% at March 31, 2024.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On July 24, 2024, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on August 21, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2024. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Corporation repurchased 190,808 shares of common stock at an average price of $20.93 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $21.17. As of June 30, 2024, 696,374 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 66,808 $ 49,318 $ 72,815 $ 68,900 $ 80,795 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 124,103 152,288 176,984 221,441 59,616 Cash and cash equivalents 190,911 201,606 249,799 290,341 140,411 Investment securities held-to-maturity 140,112 143,474 145,777 149,451 153,509 Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses 342,776 350,819 351,553 334,538 356,164 Investments in equity securities 2,995 3,355 3,293 4,054 3,443 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost 37,438 37,394 40,499 42,417 42,811 Loans held for sale 28,176 13,188 11,637 16,473 29,526 Loans and leases held for investment 6,684,837 6,579,086 6,567,214 6,574,958 6,462,238 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (85,745 ) (85,632 ) (85,387 ) (83,837 ) (82,709 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 6,599,092 6,493,454 6,481,827 6,491,121 6,379,529 Premises and equipment, net 48,174 48,739 51,441 51,287 52,058 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,985 30,702 31,795 31,053 30,237 Goodwill 175,510 175,510 175,510 175,510 175,510 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 7,701 7,473 10,950 11,079 10,923 Bank owned life insurance 137,823 137,896 131,344 130,522 129,715 Accrued interest and other assets 114,753 102,958 95,203 100,220 96,314 Total assets $ 7,855,446 $ 7,746,568 $ 7,780,628 $ 7,828,066 $ 7,600,150 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,397,308 $ 1,401,806 $ 1,468,320 $ 1,432,559 $ 1,582,767 Interest-bearing deposits: 5,098,014 5,003,552 4,907,461 5,006,606 4,404,635 Total deposits 6,495,322 6,405,358 6,375,781 6,439,165 5,987,402 Short-term borrowings 11,781 4,816 6,306 14,676 244,666 Long-term debt 250,000 250,000 310,000 320,000 320,000 Subordinated notes 149,011 148,886 148,761 148,636 148,510 Operating lease liabilities 33,015 33,744 34,851 34,017 33,428 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 62,180 60,095 65,721 64,374 60,922 Total liabilities 7,001,309 6,902,899 6,941,420 7,020,868 6,794,928 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 300,166 298,914 301,066 300,171 299,212 Retained earnings 500,482 488,790 474,691 464,634 453,806 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit (54,124 ) (54,740 ) (50,646 ) (71,586 ) (61,034 ) Treasury stock, at cost (50,171 ) (47,079 ) (43,687 ) (43,805 ) (44,546 ) Total shareholders’ equity 854,137 843,669 839,208 807,198 805,222 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,855,446 $ 7,746,568 $ 7,780,628 $ 7,828,066 $ 7,600,150 For the three months ended, For the six months ended, Balance Sheet (Average) 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23 Assets $ 7,721,540 $ 7,696,575 $ 7,865,634 $ 7,693,983 $ 7,440,798 $ 7,709,058 $ 7,330,616 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 493,140 500,983 489,587 506,341 518,995 497,061 517,446 Loans and leases, gross 6,640,536 6,577,365 6,594,233 6,537,169 6,372,342 6,608,950 6,269,190 Deposits 6,353,752 6,303,854 6,470,141 6,222,710 5,844,582 6,328,804 5,839,526 Shareholders' equity 844,572 842,546 814,941 811,515 806,709 843,559 797,980





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End) 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,055,332 $ 1,014,568 $ 989,723 $ 1,050,004 $ 1,039,265 Real estate-commercial 3,373,889 3,283,729 3,302,798 3,275,140 3,221,993 Real estate-construction 313,229 379,995 394,462 427,561 413,404 Real estate-residential secured for business purpose 532,628 524,196 517,002 516,471 517,521 Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose 952,665 922,412 909,015 861,122 832,632 Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose 179,150 177,446 179,282 176,855 175,090 Loans to individuals 26,430 27,200 27,749 27,331 25,544 Lease financings 251,514 249,540 247,183 240,474 236,789 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income 6,684,837 6,579,086 6,567,214 6,574,958 6,462,238 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (85,745 ) (85,632 ) (85,387 ) (83,837 ) (82,709 ) Net loans and leases held for investment $ 6,599,092 $ 6,493,454 $ 6,481,827 $ 6,491,121 $ 6,379,529 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale* $ 16,200 $ 20,363 $ 20,527 $ 18,085 $ 15,087 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 205 268 534 2,135 55 Total nonperforming loans and leases 16,405 20,631 21,061 20,220 15,142 Other real estate owned 20,007 19,220 19,032 19,916 19,345 Repossessed assets 149 167 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 36,561 $ 40,018 $ 40,093 $ 40,136 $ 34,487 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.24 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.28 % 0.23 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.32 % 0.31 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.47 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.45 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $ 85,745 $ 85,632 $ 85,387 $ 83,837 $ 82,709 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.28 % 1.30 % 1.30 % 1.28 % 1.28 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases 529.29 % 420.53 % 415.97 % 463.57 % 548.21 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases 522.68 % 415.06 % 405.43 % 414.62 % 546.22 % *Includes a $5.8 million loan held for sale at September 30, 2023. For the three months ended, For the six months ended, 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23 Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 809 $ 1,406 $ 1,074 $ 969 $ 512 $ 2,215 $ 3,354 Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.05 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.11 %





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the six months ended, For the period: 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23 Interest income $ 99,832 $ 98,609 $ 101,232 $ 97,106 $ 90,139 $ 198,441 $ 173,392 Interest expense 48,805 47,142 48,472 43,516 35,809 95,947 59,745 Net interest income 51,027 51,467 52,760 53,590 54,330 102,494 113,647 Provision for credit losses 707 1,432 1,931 2,024 3,428 2,139 6,815 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 50,320 50,035 50,829 51,566 50,902 100,355 106,832 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 2,008 2,108 1,943 1,910 1,924 4,116 3,879 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,982 1,871 1,960 1,816 1,725 3,853 3,272 Investment advisory commission and fee income 5,238 5,194 4,561 4,843 4,708 10,432 9,460 Insurance commission and fee income 5,167 7,201 4,596 4,852 5,108 12,368 11,595 Other service fee income 3,044 6,415 2,967 3,020 3,318 9,459 6,394 Bank owned life insurance income 1,086 842 823 806 789 1,928 1,556 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 1,710 939 809 1,216 1,039 2,649 1,664 Other income 745 1,025 961 228 1,222 1,770 1,693 Total noninterest income 20,980 25,595 18,620 18,691 19,833 46,575 39,513 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 30,187 31,338 29,321 29,978 29,875 61,525 60,889 Net occupancy 2,679 2,872 2,751 2,594 2,614 5,551 5,341 Equipment 1,088 1,111 1,066 1,087 986 2,199 1,979 Data processing 4,161 4,495 4,444 4,189 4,137 8,656 8,166 Professional fees 1,466 1,688 1,768 1,763 1,669 3,154 3,610 Marketing and advertising 715 416 632 555 622 1,131 993 Deposit insurance premiums 1,098 1,135 1,350 1,258 1,116 2,233 2,217 Intangible expenses 188 187 212 220 253 375 506 Restructuring charges - - 189 - 1,330 - 1,330 Other expense 7,126 6,832 7,313 7,344 7,197 13,958 14,297 Total noninterest expense 48,708 50,074 49,046 48,988 49,799 98,782 99,328 Income before taxes 22,592 25,556 20,403 21,269 20,936 48,148 47,017 Income tax expense 4,485 5,251 4,149 4,253 4,136 9,736 9,183 Net income $ 18,107 $ 20,305 $ 16,254 $ 17,016 $ 16,800 $ 38,412 $ 37,834 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.69 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 1.31 $ 1.29 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.69 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 1.30 $ 1.28 Dividends declared per share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,246,977 29,413,999 29,500,147 29,479,066 29,439,392 29,330,488 29,376,179 Period end shares outstanding 29,190,640 29,337,919 29,511,721 29,508,128 29,471,124 29,190,640 29,471,124





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 For the three months ended, For the six months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23 Return on average assets 0.94 % 1.06 % 0.82 % 0.88 % 0.91 % 1.00 % 1.04 % Return on average assets, excluding restructuring 0.94 % 1.06 % 0.83 % 0.88 % 0.96 % 1.00 % 1.07 % charges (1) Return on average shareholders' equity 8.62 % 9.69 % 7.91 % 8.32 % 8.35 % 9.16 % 9.56 % Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding 8.62 % 9.69 % 7.99 % 8.32 % 8.88 % 9.16 % 9.83 % restructuring charges (1) Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 11.01 % 12.38 % 10.23 % 10.77 % 10.85 % 11.69 % 12.45 % Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 11.01 % 12.38 % 10.32 % 10.77 % 11.52 % 11.69 % 12.79 % restructuring charges (1)(3) Net interest margin (FTE) 2.84 % 2.88 % 2.84 % 2.96 % 3.14 % 2.86 % 3.35 % Efficiency ratio (2) 67.1 % 64.6 % 68.3 % 67.3 % 66.7 % 65.8 % 64.4 % Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1)(2) 67.1 % 64.6 % 68.0 % 67.3 % 64.9 % 65.8 % 63.5 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 33.9 % 30.5 % 38.1 % 36.4 % 36.8 % 32.1 % 32.6 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 10.87 % 10.89 % 10.79 % 10.31 % 10.59 % 10.87 % 10.59 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.81 % 8.80 % 8.70 % 8.22 % 8.45 % 8.81 % 8.45 % Common equity book value per share $ 29.26 $ 28.76 $ 28.44 $ 27.36 $ 27.32 $ 29.26 $ 27.32 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 23.17 $ 22.70 $ 22.41 $ 21.32 $ 21.27 $ 23.17 $ 21.27 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.74 % 9.65 % 9.36 % 9.43 % 9.59 % 9.74 % 9.59 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.72 % 10.71 % 10.58 % 10.32 % 10.26 % 10.72 % 10.26 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.72 % 10.71 % 10.58 % 10.32 % 10.26 % 10.72 % 10.26 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.09 % 14.11 % 13.90 % 13.58 % 13.54 % 14.09 % 13.54 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below. (2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. (3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average

(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate

Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 84,546 $ 1,108 5.27 % $ 120,845 $ 1,609 5.36 % Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 1,269 7 2.22 1,951 12 2.47 Other debt and equity securities 491,871 3,741 3.06 499,032 3,647 2.94 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 37,286 700 7.55 39,115 724 7.44 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 614,972 5,556 3.63 660,943 5,992 3.65 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 983,615 17,447 7.13 934,649 16,523 7.11 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,549,206 50,577 5.73 3,575,142 50,641 5.70 Real estate—residential loans 1,660,489 20,413 4.94 1,618,188 19,555 4.86 Loans to individuals 26,821 542 8.13 27,315 548 8.07 Municipal loans and leases * 230,495 2,476 4.32 232,380 2,464 4.26 Lease financings 189,910 3,105 6.58 189,691 3,169 6.72 Gross loans and leases 6,640,536 94,560 5.73 6,577,365 92,900 5.68 Total interest-earning assets 7,255,508 100,116 5.55 7,238,308 98,892 5.49 Cash and due from banks 56,387 54,870 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (86,293 ) (86,495 ) Premises and equipment, net 48,725 50,592 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,344 31,121 Other assets 416,869 408,179 Total assets $ 7,721,540 $ 7,696,575 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,094,150 $ 7,311 2.69 % $ 1,180,696 $ 8,218 2.80 % Money market savings 1,692,759 19,131 4.55 1,705,291 19,220 4.53 Regular savings 759,960 929 0.49 769,926 905 0.47 Time deposits 1,422,113 16,134 4.56 1,238,878 13,630 4.42 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 4,968,982 43,505 3.52 4,894,791 41,973 3.45 Short-term borrowings 29,506 242 2.30 10,127 5 0.20 Long-term debt 250,000 2,777 4.47 292,486 2,883 3.96 Subordinated notes 148,943 2,281 6.16 148,818 2,281 6.16 Total borrowings 428,449 5,300 4.98 451,431 5,169 4.61 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,397,431 48,805 3.64 5,346,222 47,142 3.55 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,384,770 1,409,063 Operating lease liabilities 33,382 34,166 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 61,385 64,578 Total liabilities 6,876,968 6,854,029 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,782,201 2.89 6,755,285 2.81 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 299,426 300,679 Retained earnings and other equity 387,362 384,083 Total shareholders' equity 844,572 842,546 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,721,540 $ 7,696,575 Net interest income $ 51,311 $ 51,750 Net interest spread 1.91 1.94 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.93 0.94 Net interest margin 2.84 % 2.88 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.43 % 135.39 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $698 thousand and $453 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2024 2023 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 84,546 $ 1,108 5.27 % $ 46,897 $ 512 4.38 % Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 1,269 7 2.22 2,284 15 2.63 Other debt and equity securities 491,871 3,741 3.06 516,711 3,512 2.73 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 37,286 700 7.55 43,783 781 7.15 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 614,972 5,556 3.63 609,675 4,820 3.17 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 983,615 17,447 7.13 1,005,499 16,919 6.75 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,549,206 50,577 5.73 3,445,431 45,960 5.35 Real estate—residential loans 1,660,489 20,413 4.94 1,483,478 17,216 4.65 Loans to individuals 26,821 542 8.13 26,794 479 7.17 Municipal loans and leases* 230,495 2,476 4.32 234,940 2,388 4.08 Lease financings 189,910 3,105 6.58 176,200 2,659 6.05 Gross loans and leases 6,640,536 94,560 5.73 6,372,342 85,621 5.39 Total interest-earning assets 7,255,508 100,116 5.55 6,982,017 90,441 5.20 Cash and due from banks 56,387 58,675 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (86,293 ) (81,641 ) Premises and equipment, net 48,725 52,540 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,344 31,200 Other assets 416,869 398,007 Total assets $ 7,721,540 $ 7,440,798 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,094,150 $ 7,311 2.69 % $ 1,011,889 $ 5,392 2.14 % Money market savings 1,692,759 19,131 4.55 1,460,899 14,089 3.87 Regular savings 759,960 929 0.49 888,680 845 0.38 Time deposits 1,422,113 16,134 4.56 823,665 7,141 3.48 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 4,968,982 43,505 3.52 4,185,133 27,467 2.63 Short-term borrowings 29,506 242 2.30 255,090 3,249 5.11 Long-term debt 250,000 2,777 4.47 301,593 2,811 3.74 Subordinated notes 148,943 2,281 6.16 148,443 2,282 6.17 Total borrowings 428,449 5,300 4.98 705,126 8,342 4.75 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,397,431 48,805 3.64 4,890,259 35,809 2.94 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,384,770 1,659,449 Operating lease liabilities 33,382 34,415 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 61,385 49,966 Total liabilities 6,876,968 6,634,089 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,782,201 2.89 6,549,708 2.19 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 299,426 298,788 Retained earnings and other equity 387,362 350,137 Total shareholders' equity 844,572 806,709 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,721,540 $ 7,440,798 Net interest income $ 51,311 $ 54,632 Net interest spread 1.91 2.26 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.93 0.88 Net interest margin 2.84 % 3.14 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.43 % 142.77 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $698 thousand and $668 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2024 2023 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 102,696 $ 2,717 5.32 % $ 47,364 $ 991 4.22 % Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 1,610 19 2.37 2,285 32 2.82 Other debt and equity securities 495,451 7,388 3.00 515,161 7,007 2.74 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 38,201 1,424 7.50 39,287 1,390 7.13 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 637,958 11,548 3.64 604,097 9,420 3.14 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 959,132 33,970 7.12 998,726 32,457 6.55 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,562,174 101,218 5.71 3,394,100 88,381 5.25 Real estate—residential loans 1,639,339 39,968 4.90 1,446,093 32,946 4.59 Loans to individuals 27,068 1,090 8.10 27,023 928 6.93 Municipal loans and leases* 231,437 4,940 4.29 232,461 4,729 4.10 Lease financings 189,800 6,274 6.65 170,787 5,200 6.14 Gross loans and leases 6,608,950 187,460 5.70 6,269,190 164,641 5.30 Total interest-earning assets 7,246,908 199,008 5.52 6,873,287 174,061 5.11 Cash and due from banks 55,628 58,356 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (86,394 ) (80,813 ) Premises and equipment, net 49,659 52,064 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,733 31,251 Other assets 412,524 396,471 Total assets $ 7,709,058 $ 7,330,616 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,137,423 $ 15,529 2.75 % $ 935,316 $ 8,556 1.84 % Money market savings 1,699,025 38,351 4.54 1,474,936 25,170 3.44 Regular savings 764,943 1,834 0.48 936,930 1,514 0.33 Time deposits 1,330,496 29,764 4.50 695,697 10,563 3.06 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 4,931,887 85,478 3.49 4,042,879 45,803 2.28 Short-term borrowings 19,816 247 2.51 247,745 5,977 4.87 Long-term debt 271,243 5,660 4.20 207,431 3,402 3.31 Subordinated notes 148,881 4,562 6.16 148,381 4,563 6.20 Total borrowings 439,940 10,469 4.79 603,557 13,942 4.66 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,371,827 95,947 3.59 4,646,436 59,745 2.59 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,396,917 1,796,647 Operating lease liabilities 33,774 34,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 62,981 55,126 Total liabilities 6,865,499 6,532,636 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,768,744 2.85 6,443,083 1.87 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 300,052 299,537 Retained earnings and other equity 385,723 340,659 Total shareholders' equity 843,559 797,980 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,709,058 $ 7,330,616 Net interest income $ 103,061 $ 114,316 Net interest spread 1.93 2.52 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.93 0.83 Net interest margin 2.86 % 3.35 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.91 % 147.93 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance % of Commercial Loan Portfolio CRE - Retail $ 463,491 8.8 % Animal Production 375,487 7.1 CRE - Multi-family 325,585 6.2 CRE - Office 298,039 5.6 CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 296,044 5.6 CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 251,100 4.8 Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 191,217 3.6 Education 173,353 3.3 Specialty Trade Contractors 171,939 3.3 Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 148,501 2.8 Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 129,299 2.5 Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 125,566 2.4 Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 122,533 2.3 Repair and Maintenance 119,142 2.3 CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 113,672 2.2 Crop Production 103,513 2.0 Wood Product Manufacturing 88,586 1.7 Rental and Leasing Services 82,505 1.6 Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing 82,330 1.6 Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups 74,855 1.4 Personal and Laundry Services 72,545 1.4 Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 72,314 1.4 CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial 71,697 1.4 Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods 71,029 1.3 Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries 69,393 1.3 Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592) 69,086 1.3 Food Services and Drinking Places 67,600 1.3 Administrative and Support Services 67,470 1.3 Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage 65,136 1.2 Food Manufacturing 58,430 1.1 Truck Transportation 54,629 1.0 Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 4,476,086 84.9 % Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 798,992 15.1 % Total Commercial Loans $ 5,275,078 100.0 % Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose 952,665 Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 179,150 Loans to Individuals 26,430 Lease Financings 251,514 Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 1,409,759 Total $ 6,684,837





Univest Financial Corporation Non-GAAP Reconciliation June 30, 2024 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release. As of or for the three months ended, As of or for the six months ended, (Dollars in thousands) 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23 Restructuring charges (a) $ - $ - $ 189 $ - $ 1,330 $ - $ 1,330 Tax effect of restructuring charges - - (40 ) - (279 ) - (279 ) Restructuring charges, net of tax $ - $ - $ 149 $ - $ 1,051 $ - $ 1,051 Net income $ 18,107 $ 20,305 $ 16,254 $ 17,016 $ 16,800 $ 38,412 $ 37,834 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 149 148 167 174 200 296 400 Net income before amortization of intangibles $ 18,256 $ 20,453 $ 16,421 $ 17,190 $ 17,000 $ 38,708 $ 38,234 Shareholders' equity $ 854,137 $ 843,669 $ 839,208 $ 807,198 $ 805,222 $ 854,137 $ 805,222 Goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Other intangibles (b) (2,157 ) (2,273 ) (2,405 ) (2,558 ) (2,767 ) (2,157 ) (2,767 ) Tangible common equity $ 676,470 $ 665,886 $ 661,293 $ 629,130 $ 626,945 $ 676,470 $ 626,945 Total assets $ 7,855,446 $ 7,746,568 $ 7,780,628 $ 7,828,066 $ 7,600,150 $ 7,855,446 $ 7,600,150 Goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Other intangibles (b) (2,157 ) (2,273 ) (2,405 ) (2,558 ) (2,767 ) (2,157 ) (2,767 ) Tangible assets $ 7,677,779 $ 7,568,785 $ 7,602,713 $ 7,649,998 $ 7,421,873 $ 7,677,779 $ 7,421,873 Average shareholders' equity $ 844,572 $ 842,546 $ 814,941 $ 811,515 $ 806,709 $ 843,559 $ 797,980 Average goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Average other intangibles (b) (2,222 ) (2,318 ) (2,477 ) (2,680 ) (2,924 ) (2,271 ) (3,030 ) Average tangible common equity $ 666,840 $ 664,718 $ 636,954 $ 633,325 $ 628,275 $ 665,778 $ 619,440 (a) Associated with branch optimization and headcount rationlization expense management strategies (b) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights





