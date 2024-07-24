Onity Group Schedules Conference Call – Second Quarter 2024 Results and Business Update

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review the Company’s second quarter 2024 operating results and provide a business update.



All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing (800) 343-4849 or (203) 518-9843 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call; please reference the conference ID “Onity.” Participants can also access the conference call through a live audio webcast available from the Shareholder Relations page at onitygroup.com under Events and Presentations.

An investor presentation will accompany the conference call and be available by visiting the Shareholder Relations page at www.onitygroup.com prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately three hours following the call’s completion through August 15, 2024 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671; please reference access code 11156410.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Dico Akseraylian, SVP, Corporate Communications

(856) 917-0066

mediarelations@onitygroup.com