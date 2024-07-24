Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Eagle grows Common Equity Tier 1 Capital and Tier 1 Capital leverage ratio to 13.9% and 10.6%, respectively

| Source: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

BETHESDA, Md., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN), ("Eagle", "the Company", "we", "us", "our"), the Bethesda-based parent company of EagleBank (the "Bank"), reported its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Eagle recorded a $104.2 million impairment in the value of goodwill and a resulting net loss of $83.8 million or $2.78 per share for the second quarter 2024. The goodwill impairment does not impact our cash, liquidity ratios, core operating performance, or regulatory capital ratios.   Operating net income1, adjusted to exclude the impairment charge on goodwill, was $20.4 million or $0.67 per diluted share. We increased the Tier 1 capital leverage ratio to 10.6% and continue to grow the number of core deposit relationships.

"The Company's operating results materially improved from the first quarter due to a normalization of charge-offs from our loan portfolio. We continue to execute on our strategic plan as evidenced by initiatives such as the addition of the Expatriate Banking Services Division and the continued success of our digital banking channel driving our objective of further diversification of deposits and reducing the use of wholesale funding sources" said Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Ms. Riel continued, "I'm encouraged by our team's continued resilience, consistently upholding our brand and community role while serving as trusted partners to our customers. I am excited about EagleBank’s future prospects and its capacity to support our communities and customers for years ahead."

Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "While the Company experienced a net loss on a GAAP basis due to the impairment charge on goodwill, operating performance significantly improved from last quarter evidenced by operating net income1 increasing $20.7 million to $20.4 million in the second quarter. We continued to build our reserve for credit losses, with coverage to total held for investment loans at 1.33% increasing 8 basis points from last quarter. Common equity tier one capital increased to 13.9% and our tangible common equity1 ratio exceeds 10%. Our efforts remain laser focused on the continued implementation of our strategic objectives2."

Ms. Riel added, "I thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication. Additionally, we remain committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both the workplace and the communities we serve."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • The ACL as a percentage of total held for investment loans was 1.33% at quarter-end; up from 1.25% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage3 was 4.05% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.67% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Non-performing assets increased $6.7 million as of June 30, 2024 and were 0.88% of total assets compared to 0.79% as of March 31, 2024 largely due to increases from construction and income producing commercial real estate loans.
  • Net charge-offs for the second quarter were 0.11% compared to 1.07% for the first quarter 2024. The decline in charge-offs reflects a charge-off in the first quarter that did not repeat in the second quarter.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") declined slightly to 2.40% for the second quarter 2024, compared to 2.43% for the prior quarter. While interest rates on earning assets remained stable, we saw costs on interest bearing liabilities increase 8 basis points driven by refinancing of maturing Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”) borrowings with Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (“FHLB”) borrowings toward the end of the first quarter.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share.
  • At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 10.35%, 10.35%, and 13.92%, respectively.
  • Loans at quarter-end were $8.0 billion, up $19.0 million, or 0.2%, from the prior quarter-end.
  • Deposits at quarter-end were $8.3 billion, down $234.1 million, or 2.8%, from the prior quarter-end. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in deposits from a third party payment processor related to the fluctuations in deposit levels resulting from its business, as well as a decline in public and brokered funding. Period end deposits have increased $549 million when compared to June 30, 2023.
  • Total estimated insured deposits at quarter-end were $6.0 billion, or 72.5% of deposits.
  • Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.0 billion at quarter-end. Capacity was increased from the prior quarter as a result of pledging additional collateral to the FRB Discount window.

Income Statement

  • Net interest income was $71.4 million for the second quarter 2024, compared to $74.7 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by a decrease in the average balances of deposits held with other banks offset by lower average interest bearing liabilities with a higher rate during the second quarter as compared to the first quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses was $9.0 million for the second quarter 2024, compared to $35.2 million for the prior quarter. The provision for the second quarter was driven by updates to the qualitative components of the CECL model. The decrease in the provision quarter over quarter reflects a higher provision in the first quarter due to a significant charge-off that did not repeat in the second quarter.
  • Noninterest income was $5.3 million for the second quarter 2024, compared to $3.6 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the increase related to other income associated with the sale of a small mortgage servicing rights portfolio related to the FHA Multifamily business.
  • Noninterest expense was $146.5 million for the second quarter 2024, compared to $40.0 million for the prior quarter. The increase over the comparative quarters was primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge of $104.2 million in the second quarter 2024. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, our operating noninterest expense4 was $42.3 million for the second quarter 2024. Aside from the goodwill impairment charge, the increase was associated with other expenses lead by real estate taxes.

Loans and Funding

  • Total loans were $8.0 billion at June 30, 2024, up 0.2% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in total loans was driven by increased fundings of ongoing construction projects for commercial and residential properties, partially offset by a reduction in commercial loans from the prior quarter-end.

    At June 30, 2024, income-producing commercial real estate loans secured by office properties other than owner-occupied properties were 11.3% of the total loan portfolio at principal, up from 11.2% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Total deposits were $8.3 billion at June 30, 2024, down 2.8% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in deposits from a third party payment processor related to the fluctuations in deposit levels resulting from its business, as well as declines in some public and brokered funding.
  • Borrowings were $1.7 billion at June 30, 2024, down 0.6% from the prior quarter-end.

Asset Quality

  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.33% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.25% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 4.05% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.67% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Net charge-offs were $2.3 million for the quarter compared to $21.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets were $98.9 million at June 30, 2024. 

    • NPAs as a percentage of assets were 0.88% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.79% at the prior quarter-end. At June 30, 2024, other real estate owned consisted of four properties with an aggregate carrying value of $773 thousand.
    • Loans 30-89 days past due were $8.4 million at June 30, 2024, down from $31.1 million at the prior.

Capital

  • Total shareholders' equity was $1.2 billion at June 30, 2024, down 7.1% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in shareholders' equity of $90.0 million was primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge of $104.2 million.
  • Book value per share was $38.75, down $2.97 from the prior quarter-end.
  • Tangible book value per share5 was $38.74, up $0.48 from the prior quarter-end.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:

  • https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/psn698x6/
  • For analysts who wish to participate in the conference call, please register at the following URL:
    https://register.vevent.com/register/BId373c2f4d3af4a28a271e79bee6e0bca
  • A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through 8/8/2024: https://www.eaglebankcorp.com/ 

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy; the current inflationary environment; competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters' performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2024   2024   2023
Interest Income     
Interest and fees on loans$137,616  $137,994  $128,993
Interest and dividends on investment securities 12,405   12,680   14,241
Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 19,568   24,862   13,229
Interest on federal funds sold 142   66   47
Total interest income 169,731   175,602   156,510
Interest Expense     
Interest on deposits 76,846   79,383   59,422
Interest on customer repurchase agreements 330   315   333
Interest on borrowings 21,202   21,206   24,944
Total interest expense 98,378   100,904   84,699
Net Interest Income 71,353   74,698   71,811
Provision for Credit Losses 8,959   35,175   5,238
Provision for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments 608   456   318
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 61,786   39,067   66,255
      
Noninterest Income     
Service charges on deposits 1,653   1,699   1,626
Gain on sale of loans 37      95
Net gain on sale of investment securities 3   4   2
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 709   703   648
Other income 2,930   1,183   6,224
Total noninterest income 5,332   3,589   8,595
Noninterest Expense     
Salaries and employee benefits 21,770   21,726   21,957
Premises and equipment expenses 2,894   3,059   3,227
Marketing and advertising 1,662   859   884
Data processing 3,495   3,293   3,354
Legal, accounting and professional fees 2,705   2,507   2,649
FDIC insurance 5,917   6,412   2,581
Goodwill impairment 104,168      
Other expenses 3,880   2,141   3,326
Total noninterest expense 146,491   39,997   37,978
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax Expense (79,373)  2,659   36,872
Income Tax Expense 4,429   2,997   8,180
Net (Loss) Income$(83,802) $(338) $28,692
      
(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share     
Basic$(2.78) $(0.01) $0.94
Diluted$(2.78) $(0.01) $0.94

 

 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2024   2024   2023 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$10,803  $10,076  $9,865 
Federal funds sold 5,802   11,343   3,981 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 526,228   696,453   174,072 
Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,584,435, $1,613,659, and $1,732,722, respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $17, $17 and $17, respectively) 1,420,618   1,445,034   1,535,589 
Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,012, $1,957 and $2,010, respectively (fair value of $856,275, $878,159 and $923,313, respectively) 982,955   1,000,732   1,055,181 
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 54,274   54,678   46,199 
Loans held for sale 5,000       
Loans 8,001,739   7,982,702   7,766,719 
Less: allowance for credit losses (106,301)  (99,684)  (78,029)
Loans, net 7,895,438   7,883,018   7,688,690 
Premises and equipment, net 8,788   9,504   11,979 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,250   17,679   21,580 
Deferred income taxes 86,236   87,813   92,574 
Bank-owned life insurance 114,333   113,624   111,565 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 129   104,611   104,220 
Other real estate owned 773   773   1,487 
Other assets 174,396   177,310   177,759 
Total Assets$11,302,023  $11,612,648  $11,034,741 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$1,693,955  $1,835,524  $2,010,353 
Interest-bearing transaction 1,123,980   1,207,566   930,308 
Savings and money market 3,165,314   3,235,391   2,791,040 
Time deposits 2,284,099   2,222,958   1,986,426 
Total deposits 8,267,348   8,501,439   7,718,127 
Customer repurchase agreements 39,220   37,059   37,017 
Borrowings 1,659,979   1,669,948   1,906,615 
Operating lease liabilities 20,016   21,611   26,007 
Reserve for unfunded commitments 6,653   6,045   7,023 
Other liabilities 139,348   117,133   120,186 
Total Liabilities 10,132,564   10,353,235   9,814,975 
Shareholders' Equity     
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,180,482, 30,185,732, and 29,912,082, respectively 297   297   296 
Additional paid-in capital 380,142   377,334   370,278 
Retained earnings 949,863   1,047,550   1,040,779 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (160,843)  (165,768)  (191,587)
Total Shareholders' Equity 1,169,459   1,259,413   1,219,766 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$11,302,023  $11,612,648  $11,034,741 

 

 
Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2024   2024   2023 
 Amount% Amount% Amount%
Loan Balances - Period End:        
Commercial$1,238,26115% $1,473,76618% $1,431,28418%
PPP loans 407%  528%  649%
Income producing - commercial real estate 4,217,52553%  4,094,61451%  4,086,04953%
Owner occupied - commercial real estate 1,263,71416%  1,172,23915%  1,122,33414%
Real estate mortgage - residential 61,3381%  73,3961%  76,5961%
Construction - commercial and residential 1,063,76413%  969,76612%  862,86911%
Construction - C&I (owner occupied) 99,5261%  132,0212%  132,8432%
Home equity 52,7731%  51,9641%  53,9341%
Other consumer 4,431%  401%  161%
Total loans$8,001,739100% $7,968,695100% $7,766,719100%

 

 
Three Months Ended or As Of
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2024  2024  2023
Asset Quality:     
Net charge-offs$2,285 $21,430 $5,598
Nonperforming loans$98,169 $91,491 $29,098
Other real estate owned$773 $773 $1,487
Nonperforming assets$98,942 $92,264 $30,585
Special mention$307,906 $265,348 $155,810
Substandard$408,311 $361,776 $219,045

 

 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,455,007  $19,568 5.41% $1,841,771  $24,862 5.43%
Loans held for sale (1) 8,045   100 5.00%      %
Loans (1) (2)$8,003,206   137,516 6.91%  7,988,941   137,994 6.95%
Investment securities available-for-sale (2) 1,478,856   7,048 1.92%  1,516,503   7,247 1.92%
Investment securities held-to-maturity (2) 995,274   5,357 2.16%  1,011,231   5,433 2.16%
Federal funds sold 13,058   142 4.37%  7,051   66 3.76%
Total interest earning assets 11,953,446  $169,731 5.71%  12,365,497  $175,602 5.71%
Total noninterest earning assets 510,725       508,987     
Less: allowance for credit losses (102,671)      (90,014)    
Total noninterest earning assets 408,054       418,973     
TOTAL ASSETS$12,361,500      $12,784,470     
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction$1,636,795  $16,100 3.96% $1,833,493  $16,830 3.69%
Savings and money market 3,321,001   33,451 4.05%  3,423,388   35,930 4.22%
Time deposits 2,215,693   27,295 4.95%  2,187,320   26,623 4.90%
Total interest bearing deposits 7,173,489   76,846 4.31%  7,444,201   79,383 4.29%
Customer repurchase agreements 38,599   330 3.44%  36,084   315 3.51%
Borrowings 1,682,684   21,202 5.07%  1,796,863   21,206 4.75%
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,894,772  $98,378 4.45%  9,277,148  $100,904 4.37%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 2,051,777       2,057,460     
Other liabilities 151,324       160,206     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,203,101       2,217,666     
Shareholders' equity 1,263,627       1,289,656     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$12,361,500      $12,784,470     
Net interest income  $71,353     $74,698  
Net interest spread    1.26%     1.34%
Net interest margin    2.40%     2.43%
Cost of funds    3.61%     3.58%

(1)   Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.8 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(2)   Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments. 

 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,455,007  $19,568 5.41% $1,053,961  $13,229 5.03%
Loans held for sale (1) 8,045   100 5.00%  813   13 6.40%
Loans (1) (2) 8,003,206   137,516 6.91%  7,790,555   128,980 6.64%
Investment securities available-for-sale (2) 1,478,856   7,048 1.92%  1,626,330   8,526 2.10%
Investment securities held-to-maturity (2) 995,274   5,357 2.16%  1,068,755   5,715 2.14%
Federal funds sold 13,058   142 4.37%  5,636   47 3.34%
Total interest earning assets 11,953,446  $169,731 5.71%  11,546,050  $156,510 5.44%
Total noninterest earning assets 510,725       492,426     
Less: allowance for credit losses (102,671)      (78,365)    
Total noninterest earning assets 408,054       414,061     
TOTAL ASSETS$12,361,500      $11,960,111     
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest bearing transaction$1,636,795  $16,100 3.96% $1,312,710  $10,640 3.25%
Savings and money market 3,321,001   33,451 4.05%  2,967,678   30,861 4.17%
Time deposits 2,215,693   27,295 4.95%  1,675,690   17,921 4.29%
Total interest bearing deposits 7,173,489   76,846 4.31%  5,956,078   59,422 4.00%
Customer repurchase agreements 38,599   330 3.44%  41,105   333 3.25%
Borrowings 1,682,684   21,202 5.07%  2,061,402   24,944 4.85%
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,894,772  $98,378 4.45%  8,058,585  $84,699 4.22%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 2,051,777       2,558,860     
Other liabilities 151,324       97,019     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,203,101       2,655,879     
Shareholders' equity 1,263,627       1,245,647     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$12,361,500      $11,960,111     
Net interest income  $71,353     $71,811  
Net interest spread    1.26%     1.22%
Net interest margin    2.40%     2.49%
Cost of funds    3.61%     3.20%

(1)   Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.8 million and $7.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)   Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.

 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                
 Three Months Ended
 Income Statements:June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022 
Total interest income$169,731  $175,602  $167,421  $161,149  $156,510  $140,247  $129,130  $111,527 
Total interest expense 98,378   100,904   94,429   90,430   84,699   65,223   43,530   27,630 
Net interest income 71,353   74,698   72,992   70,719   71,811   75,024   85,600   83,897 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 8,959   35,175   14,490   5,644   5,238   6,164   (464)  3,022 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses for unfunded commitments 608   456   (594)  (839)  318   848   161   774 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 61,786   39,067   59,096   65,914   66,255   68,012   85,903   80,101 
Noninterest income before investment gain (loss) 5,329   3,585   2,891   6,342   8,593   3,721   5,326   5,304 
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 3   4   3   5   2   (21)  3   4 
Total noninterest income 5,332   3,589   2,894   6,347   8,595   3,700   5,329   5,308 
Salaries and employee benefits 21,770   21,726   18,416   21,549   21,957   24,174   23,691   21,538 
Premises and equipment expenses 2,894   3,059   2,967   3,095   3,227   3,317   3,292   3,275 
Marketing and advertising 1,662   859   1,071   768   884   636   1,290   1,181 
Goodwill impairment 104,168                      
Other expenses 15,997   14,353   14,644   12,221   11,910   12,457   10,645   10,212 
Total noninterest expense 146,491   39,997   37,098   37,633   37,978   40,584   38,918   36,206 
(Loss) income before income tax expense (79,373)  2,659   24,892   34,628   36,872   31,128   52,314   49,203 
Income tax expense 4,429   2,997   4,667   7,245   8,180   6,894   10,121   11,906 
Net (loss) income$(83,802) $(338) $20,225  $27,383  $28,692  $24,234  $42,193  $37,297 
Per Share Data:               
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic$(2.78) $(0.01) $0.68  $0.91  $0.94  $0.78  $1.32  $1.16 
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted$(2.78) $(0.01) $0.67  $0.91  $0.94  $0.78  $1.32  $1.16 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 30,185,609   30,068,173   29,925,557   29,910,218   30,454,766   31,109,267   31,819,631   32,084,464 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 30,185,609   30,068,173   29,966,962   29,944,692   30,505,468   31,180,346   31,898,619   32,155,678 
Actual shares outstanding at period end 30,180,482   30,185,732   29,925,612   29,917,982   29,912,082   31,111,647   31,346,903   32,082,321 
Book value per common share at period end$38.75  $41.72  $42.58  $40.64  $40.78  $39.92  $39.18  $38.02 
Tangible book value per common share at period end (1)$38.74  $38.26  $39.08  $37.12  $37.29  $36.57  $35.86  $34.77 
Dividend per common share$0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45 
Performance Ratios (annualized):               
Return on average assets(2.73)% (0.01)%  0.65%  0.91%  0.96%  0.86%  1.49%  1.29%
Return on average common equity(26.67)% (0.11)%  6.48%  8.80%  9.24%  7.92%  13.57%  11.64%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(28.96)% (0.11)%  7.08%  9.61%  10.08%  8.65%  14.82%  12.67%
Net interest margin 2.40%  2.43%  2.45%  2.43%  2.49%  2.77%  3.14%  3.02%
Efficiency ratio (2) 191.0%  51.1%  48.9%  48.8%  47.2%  51.6%  42.8%  40.6%
Other Ratios:               
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 1.33%  1.25%  1.08%  1.05%  1.00%  1.01%  0.97%  1.04%
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 110%  109%  131%  119%  268%  1,160%  1,151%  997%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.88%  0.79%  0.57%  0.64%  0.28%  0.08%  0.08%  0.09%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans (3) 0.11%  1.07%  0.60%  0.02%  0.29%  0.05%  0.05%  %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.58%  10.26%  10.73%  10.96%  10.84%  11.42%  11.63%  11.55%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.07%  14.87%  14.79%  14.54%  14.51%  14.74%  14.94%  15.60%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 13.92%  13.80%  13.90%  13.68%  13.55%  13.75%  14.03%  14.64%
Tangible common equity ratio (1) 10.35%  10.03%  10.12%  10.04%  10.21%  10.36%  10.18%  10.52%
Average Balances (in thousands):               
Total assets$12,361,500  $12,784,470  $12,283,303  $11,942,905  $11,960,111  $11,426,056  $11,255,956  $11,431,110 
Total earning assets$11,953,446  $12,365,497  $11,837,722  $11,532,186  $11,546,050  $11,004,817  $10,829,703  $11,030,670 
Total loans (3)$8,003,206  $7,988,941  $7,963,074  $7,795,144  $7,790,555  $7,712,023  $7,379,198  $7,282,589 
Total deposits$9,225,266  $9,501,661  $9,471,369  $8,946,641  $8,514,938  $8,734,125  $9,524,139  $9,907,497 
Total borrowings$1,721,283  $1,832,947  $1,401,917  $1,646,179  $2,102,507  $1,359,463  $411,060  $158,001 
Total shareholders' equity$1,263,627  $1,289,656  $1,238,763  $1,235,162  $1,245,647  $1,240,978  $1,233,705  $1,271,753 

(1)   A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2)   Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)   Excludes loans held for sale.

 
GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2024   2024   2023 
Tangible common equity     
Common shareholders' equity$1,169,459  $1,259,413  $1,219,766 
Less: Intangible assets (129)  (104,611)  (104,220)
Tangible common equity$1,169,330  $1,154,802  $1,115,546 
      
Tangible common equity ratio     
Total assets$11,302,023  $11,612,648  $11,034,741 
Less: Intangible assets (129)  (104,611)  (104,220)
Tangible assets$11,301,894  $11,508,037  $10,930,521 
      
Tangible common equity ratio 10.35%  10.03%  10.21%
      
Per share calculations     
Book value per common share$38.75  $41.72  $40.78 
Less: Intangible book value per common share (0.01)  (3.46)  (3.49)
Tangible book value per common share$38.74  $38.26  $37.29 
      
Shares outstanding at period end 30,180,482   30,185,732   29,912,082 

 

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
   2024   2024   2023 
Average tangible common equity      
Average common shareholders' equity $1,263,627  $1,289,656  $1,245,647 
Less: Average intangible assets  (99,827)  (104,718)  (104,224)
Average tangible common equity $1,163,800  $1,184,938  $1,141,423 
       
Return on average tangible common equity      
Net (loss) income $(83,802) $(338) $28,692 
Return on average tangible common equity (28.96)% (0.11)%  10.08%
       
Net (loss) income $(83,802) $(338) $28,692 
Add back of goodwill impairment  104,168       
Operating net (loss) income (Non-GAAP) $20,366  $(338) $28,692 
Operating Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)  7.04% (0.11)%  10.08%
       
Efficiency ratio      
Net interest income $71,353  $74,698  $71,811 
Noninterest income  5,332   3,589   8,595 
Operating revenue $76,685  $78,287  $80,406 
Noninterest expense $146,491  $39,997  $37,978 
Add back of goodwill impairment  (104,168)      
Operating Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)  42,323   39,997   37,978 
       
Efficiency ratio  191.03%  51.09%  47.23%
Operating Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  55.19%  51.09%  47.23%
       
Pre-provision net revenue      
Net interest income $71,353  $74,698  $71,811 
Noninterest income  5,332   3,589   8,595 
Less: Noninterest expense  (146,491)  (39,997)  (37,978)
Pre-provision net revenue $(69,806) $38,290  $42,428 
       
Pre-provision net revenue $(69,806) $38,290  $42,428 
Add back of goodwill impairment $104,168  $  $ 
Operating Pre-provision net revenue (Non-GAAP) $34,362  $38,290  $42,428 
       

Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, annualized return on average tangible common equity, and the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company calculates the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing operating net income available to common shareholders, which adds back the goodwill impairment, by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company. Further related to other measures, tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities. Further, the operating efficiency ratio is measured by dividing non-GAAP noninterest expense, which excludes the goodwill impairment, by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.

Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans. Operating pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses with the impact of the goodwill impairment added back from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.

  June 30, March 31, June 30,
   2024   2024   2023
Net (loss) income $(83,802) $(338) $28,692
Add back of goodwill impairment  104,168      
Operating Net (loss) income (Non-GAAP) $20,366  $(338) $28,692
       
(Loss) earnings per share (diluted)6 $(2.78) $(0.01) $0.94
Add back of goodwill impairment per share (diluted)  3.45      
Operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) (Non-GAAP) $0.67  $(0.01) $0.94
       

Operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates operating net (loss) income by excluding from net (loss) income the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company performed an annual impairment test as a result of management's evaluation of current economic conditions, and concluded that goodwill had become impaired, which resulted in an impairment charge of $104.2 million to reduce the carrying value of the Company's goodwill to zero. The Company calculates operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) by dividing the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million by the weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) provides investors insight into how Company earnings changed exclusive of the impairment charge to allow investors to better compare the Company's performance against historical periods. The table above provides a reconciliation of operating net income (loss) and operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) to the nearest GAAP measure.

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measure that accompany this document.
2 Refer to the 2nd Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation that accompanies this release for further detail on the strategic objectives of the Company.
3 Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.
4 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measure that accompany this document.
5 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measure that accompany this document.
6 For periods ended with a net loss, anti-dilutive financial instruments have been excluded from the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS. Operating diluted EPS calculations include the impact of outstanding equity-based awards for all periods.

EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
CONTACT:
Eric R. Newell
240.497.1796


For the June 30, 2024 Earnings Presentation, click http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a6293d92-1ba7-47b2-b4e3-71943e91aa8d.


Tags

BANKING CONFERENCE CALL CORPORATE EARNINGS WEBCAST STOCK MARKET

Attachments

2Q2024 EGBN Earnings DECK 7-24-2024 FINAL.pdf

Related Links