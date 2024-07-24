Bel Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Continued Gross Margin Performance with Sales Above Mid-Point of Expected Range

Provides Q3-24 Sales and Gross Margin Guidance

WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB) today announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net sales of $133.2 million compared to $168.8 million in Q2-23

Gross profit margin of 40.1%, up from 32.9% in Q2-23

Net earnings of $18.8 million versus $27.8 million in Q2-23

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 million (20.6% of sales) as compared to $28.6 million (17.0% of sales) in Q2-23

Repurchased 126,552 shares of Bel stock at an aggregate cost of $7.9 million in Q2-24

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, with sales achieving the higher end of our guidance coupled with continued margin improvement,” said Daniel Bernstein, President and CEO. “The factors contributing to the second quarter were as expected, with solid results within the commercial air, defense and rail end markets, which partially offset the lower volume of sales into our networking customers and distribution partners during the quarter as they continue to work through inventory on hand,” concluded Mr. Bernstein.

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO, added “Consistent with our views expressed last quarter, we expect more positive momentum closer to the end of 2024. Our Magnetic Solutions segment, while down from Q2-23, showed modest recovery sequentially from the first quarter of this year which is a positive sign. On the distribution front, the consensus takeaway from an industry conference in May was encouraging, and indicated that the worst is behind us.

“Looking to the third quarter, in addition to the typical seasonal slowdown in Europe, we anticipate some downward pressure on our Power sales given recently-enacted trade restrictions on one of our former suppliers previously used for our Power segment, which had historically supported approximately $3 to $4 million per quarter of Bel’s sales into the consumer end market. Given these factors, and continued softness in networking and distribution which we believe will continue until later in the year, we are expecting Q3-24 GAAP net sales in the range of $118 to $126 million with gross margins in the range of 34-36% based on information available as of today. The team remains focused on profitable top line growth to fuel Bel's future development and success" concluded Mr. Tuweiq.

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, adjust corresponding GAAP measures for provision for/benefit from income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization, and also exclude, where applicable for the covered period presented in the financial statements, certain unusual or special items identified by management such as restructuring charges, gains/losses on sales of businesses and properties and liquidation of foreign subsidiary, and certain litigation costs. Non-GAAP adjusted net sales exclude expedite fee revenue. Please refer to the financial information included with this press release for reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures and our explanation of why we present Non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

Bel has scheduled a conference call for 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 25, 2024 to discuss these results. To participate in the conference call, investors should dial 877-407-0784, or 201-689-8560 if dialing internationally. The presentation will additionally be broadcast live over the Internet and will be available at https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be available via replay for a period of at least 30 days at this same Internet address. For those unable to access the live call, a telephone replay will be available at 844-512-2921, or 412-317-6671 if dialing internationally, using access code 13747709 after 12:30 pm ET, also for 30 days.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Bel Fuse Inc.

Supplementary Information(1)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 133,205 $ 168,777 $ 261,295 $ 341,121 Cost of sales 79,809 113,240 159,821 231,920 Gross profit 53,396 55,537 101,474 109,201 As a % of net sales 40.1 % 32.9 % 38.8 % 32.0 % Research and development costs 5,994 6,006 11,209 11,229 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,141 25,135 49,085 50,432 As a % of net sales 18.1 % 14.9 % 18.8 % 14.8 % Restructuring charges 638 709 703 4,215 Gain on sale of property - (3,672 ) - (3,672 ) Income from operations 22,623 27,359 40,477 46,997 As a % of net sales 17.0 % 16.2 % 15.5 % 13.8 % Gain on sale of Czech Republic business - 1,115 - 1,115 Interest expense (415 ) (908 ) (849 ) (1,890 ) Interest income 1,146 - 2,261 - Other income/expense, net (471 ) (270 ) 1,346 (190 ) Earnings before income taxes 22,883 27,296 43,235 46,032 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,077 (479 ) 8,555 3,685 Effective tax rate 17.8 % -1.8 % 19.8 % 8.0 % Net earnings $ 18,806 $ 27,775 $ 34,680 $ 42,347 As a % of net sales 14.1 % 16.5 % 13.3 % 12.4 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Class A common shares - basic and diluted 2,124 2,142 2,131 2,142 Class B common shares - basic and diluted 10,492 10,634 10,551 10,636 Net earnings per common share: Class A common shares - basic and diluted $ 1.43 $ 2.08 $ 2.61 $ 3.17 Class B common shares - basic and diluted $ 1.50 $ 2.19 $ 2.76 $ 3.34





Bel Fuse Inc.

Supplementary Information(1)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,976 $ 89,371 Held to maturity U.S. Treasury securities 58,822 37,548 Accounts receivable, net 81,153 84,129 Inventories 127,931 136,540 Other current assets 23,139 33,890 Total current assets 376,021 381,478 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,082 36,533 Right-of-use assets 21,945 20,481 Related-party note receivable 2,785 2,152 Equity method investment 9,943 10,282 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 72,130 76,033 Other assets 49,698 44,672 Total assets $ 567,604 $ 571,631 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36,415 $ 40,441 Operating lease liability, current 5,992 6,350 Other current liabilities 47,348 63,818 Total current liabilities 89,755 110,609 Long-term debt 60,000 60,000 Operating lease liability, long-term 16,131 14,212 Other liabilities 45,303 46,252 Total liabilities 211,189 231,073 Stockholders' equity 356,415 340,558 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 567,604 $ 571,631





Bel Fuse Inc.

Supplementary Information(1)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 34,680 $ 42,347 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,123 6,571 Stock-based compensation 1,775 1,851 Amortization of deferred financing costs 27 33 Deferred income taxes (2,930 ) (3,128 ) Net unrealized (gains) losses on foreign currency revaluation (355 ) 505 Gain on sale of property - (3,672 ) Gain on sale of Czech Republic business - (1,115 ) Other, net 487 (1,124 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,805 (236 ) Unbilled receivables 6,887 5,018 Inventories 7,972 13,473 Accounts payable (4,026 ) (11,544 ) Accrued expenses (14,802 ) 2,448 Accrued restructuring costs (1,553 ) 2,343 Income taxes payable 4,517 3,856 Other operating assets/liabilities, net (4,265 ) (16,970 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 38,342 40,656 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,278 ) (7,081 ) Purchases of held to maturity U.S. Treasury securities (122,345 ) - Proceeds from held to maturity securities 101,071 - Payment for equity method investment - (9,975 ) Investment in related party notes receivable (633 ) - Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 229 5,239 Proceeds from sale of business - 5,198 Net cash used in investing activities (25,956 ) (6,619 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to common stockholders (1,674 ) (1,658 ) Repayments under revolving credit line - (40,000 ) Borrowings under revolving credit line - 5,000 Purchases of common stock (14,175 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (15,849 ) (36,658 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (932 ) (2,592 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,395 ) (5,213 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 89,371 70,266 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 84,976 $ 65,053 Supplementary information: Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes, net of refunds received $ 8,277 $ 10,358 Interest payments $ 1,985 $ 2,762 ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 4,239 $ 5,172





Bel Fuse Inc.

Supplementary Information(1)

Product Group Highlights

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

Sales Gross Margin Q2-24 Q2-23 % Change Q2-24 Q2-23 Basis Point Change Power Solutions and Protection $ 58,551 $ 87,091 -32.8 % 45.7 % 35.7 % 1,000 Connectivity Solutions 57,822 54,843 5.4 % 38.9 % 37.4 % 150 Magnetic Solutions 16,832 26,843 -37.3 % 26.4 % 24.6 % 180 Total $ 133,205 $ 168,777 -21.1 % 40.1 % 32.9 % 720





Sales Gross Margin YTD June 2024 YTD June 2023 % Change YTD June 2024 YTD June 2023 Basis Point Change Power Solutions and Protection $ 118,798 170,272 -30.2 % 44.8 % 35.7 % 910 Connectivity Solutions 112,107 108,239 3.6 % 37.6 % 35.9 % 170 Magnetic Solutions 30,390 62,610 -51.5 % 21.8 % 23.6 % (180 ) Total $ 261,295 $ 341,121 -23.4 % 38.8 % 32.0 % 680





Bel Fuse Inc.

Supplementary Information(1)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Sales to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Sales(2)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(2)

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net sales $ 133,205 $ 168,777 $ 261,295 $ 341,121 Expedite fee revenue - 5,663 57 13,417 Non-GAAP adjusted net sales $ 133,205 $ 163,114 $ 261,238 $ 327,704





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Net earnings $ 18,806 $ 27,775 $ 34,680 $ 42,347 Interest expense 415 908 849 1,890 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,077 (479 ) 8,555 3,685 Depreciation and amortization 3,439 3,335 7,123 6,571 EBITDA $ 26,737 $ 31,539 $ 51,207 $ 54,493 % of net sales 20.1 % 18.7 % 19.6 % 16.0 % Unusual or special items: Restructuring charges 638 709 703 4,215 MPS litigation costs - 1,160 - 2,771 Gain on sale of Czech Republic business - (1,115 ) - (1,115 ) Gain on sale of property - (3,672 ) - (3,672 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,375 $ 28,621 $ 51,910 $ 56,692 % of net sales 20.6 % 17.0 % 19.9 % 16.6 %

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2024 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Bel Fuse Inc.

Supplementary Information(1)

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures(2)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



The following tables detail the impact that certain unusual or special items had on the Company's net earnings per common Class A and Class B basic and diluted shares ("EPS") and the line items in which these items were included on the consolidated statements of operations.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Reconciling Items Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) Earnings before taxes Benefit from income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) GAAP measures $ 22,883 $ 4,077 $ 18,806 $ 1.43 $ 1.50 $ 27,296 $ (479 ) $ 27,775 $ 2.08 $ 2.19 Restructuring charges 638 153 485 0.04 0.04 709 118 591 0.04 0.05 MPS litigation costs - - - - - 1,160 267 893 0.07 0.07 Gain on sale of Czech Republic business - - - - - (1,115 ) (56 ) (1,059 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Gain on sale of property - - - - - (3,672 ) (734 ) (2,938 ) (0.22 ) (0.23 ) Non-GAAP measures $ 23,521 $ 4,230 $ 19,291 $ 1.46 $ 1.54 $ 24,378 $ (884 ) $ 25,262 $ 1.89 $ 1.99





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Reconciling Items Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) GAAP measures $ 43,235 $ 8,555 $ 34,680 $ 2.61 $ 2.76 $ 46,032 $ 3,685 $ 42,347 $ 3.17 $ 3.34 Restructuring charges 703 163 540 0.04 0.04 4,215 600 3,615 0.27 0.29 MPS litigation costs - - - - - 2,771 637 2,134 0.16 0.17 Gain on sale of Czech Republic business - - - - - (1,115 ) (56 ) (1,059 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Gain on sale of property - - - - - (3,672 ) (734 ) (2,938 ) (0.22 ) (0.23 ) Non-GAAP measures $ 43,938 $ 8,718 $ 35,220 $ 2.66 $ 2.80 $ 48,231 $ 4,132 $ 44,099 $ 3.30 $ 3.48