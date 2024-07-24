TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $42.86 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $41.72 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $42.56 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the current quarter, an increase of 10.10% compared to $38.66 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"TowneBank delivered another solid quarter of performance, reflective of the strength of our diversified operating model and conservative approach to balance sheet management. It was encouraging to report quarterly sequential growth in tax-equivalent net interest margin and noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances for the first time since 2022 signaling momentum heading into the back half of the year. Lastly, our strategy of continuing to expand our noninterest income sources, resulted in one of the strongest quarters we have seen in recent years. On a personal note, I am grateful for the contributions of our entire TowneBank family as we celebrated our 25th anniversary of Serving Others and Enriching Lives," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2024:

  • Total revenues were $174.97 million, a decrease of $6.60 million, or 3.63%, compared to second quarter 2023. Net interest income declined $4.56 million, driven by the impact of higher rates on deposit costs and continued migration to higher yielding deposit products. Additionally, noninterest income decreased $2.04 million due to a second quarter 2023 gain of $8.83 million related to the sale of BHHS Towne Realty.
  • Total deposits were $14.27 billion, an increase of $505.93 million, or 3.68%, compared to second quarter 2023. Total deposits increased 1.04%, or $146.51 million, in comparison to March 31, 2024, 4.17% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 9.87%, to $4.30 billion, compared to second quarter 2023 and represented 30.15% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 2.61%, or 10.51% on an annualized basis. This represents the first quarterly sequential increase in noninterest-bearing deposits since June 2022.
  • Loans held for investment were $11.45 billion, an increase of $243.73 million, or 2.17%, compared to June 30, 2023, and a decrease of $0.60 million, or 0.01%, compared to March 31, 2024.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 8.49% compared to 8.52% in second quarter 2023. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 12.16% compared to 12.48% in second quarter 2023.
  • Net interest margin was 2.86% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.98% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.01%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points.
  • Net interest margin increased 14 bp and spread increased 13 bp, compared to the linked quarter.
  • The effective tax rate was 15.93% in the quarter compared to 18.41% in second quarter 2023 and 17.31% in the linked quarter. The lower tax rate in the current quarter was due to increases in tax-advantaged income investments and investments in Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

"Importantly, we continued to report strong asset quality metrics and healthy capital levels reflective of our conservative approach to Main Street banking. We continuously evaluate investments in people, process and technologies to help improve efficiencies across all lines of business," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $109.05 million compared to $113.61 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was driven by increased deposit costs, partially offset by higher yields on earning assets.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.45%, represented 74.76% of earning assets at June 30, 2024 compared to a yield of 5.00% and 73.24% of earning assets in the second quarter of 2023.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.28% in second quarter 2023. Interest expense on deposits increased $33.35 million, or 68.53%, over the prior year quarter driven by the increase in rate.
  • Our total cost of deposits increased to 2.32% from 1.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to higher interest-bearing deposit balances coupled with higher rates.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.34 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $15.31 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of 0.26%.   The Company anticipates approximately $495 million of cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next two years.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.29 billion, an increase of $0.61 billion, or 6.27%, from prior year, primarily related to deposit growth. Average short term FHLB borrowings were $65.93 million during the quarter compared to $802.75 million one year prior.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was a benefit of $177 thousand compared to an expense of $3.56 million in the prior year quarter and a benefit of $0.88 million in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $283 thousand in second quarter 2024, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in the allowance was driven by net recoveries during the quarter, continued strength in credit quality, and a continuation of improvements in macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our model.  
  • Net loan recoveries were $19 thousand in the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $9 thousand in the prior year quarter and $520 thousand in the linked quarter.
  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.00% in second quarter 2024 and 2023, compared to 0.02% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.10% of total loans at each of June 30, 2024, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 19.08 times nonperforming loans compared to 18.09 times at June 30, 2023 and 18.01 times at March 31, 2024.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $65.92 million compared to $67.96 million in 2023, a decrease of $2.04 million, or 2.99%. Excluding a gain of $8.83 million on the sale of BHHS TowneRealty in second quarter 2023, total noninterest income increased $6.80 million compared to second quarter 2023, or 11.50%.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $13.42 million compared to $11.36 million in second quarter 2023. Loan volume increased to $0.63 billion in second quarter 2024 from $0.62 billion in second quarter 2023. The number of loans originated was lower than second quarter 2023, but higher per-loan average balances resulted in higher production volume.   Residential purchase activity comprised 94.85% of production volume in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 96.32% in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross margins on residential mortgage sales increased 32 basis points to 3.28% in the current quarter from 2.96% in second quarter 2023.
  • Total net insurance commissions increased $1.53 million, or 6.81%, to $24.03 million in second quarter 2024 compared to 2023. This increase was attributable to increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 18.30%, or $2.21 million, to $14.31 million in second quarter 2024 compared to 2023. Reservation income increased compared to the prior year due to an acquisition in March 2024.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $123.98 million compared to $125.23 million in 2023, a decrease of $1.24 million, or 0.99%. Decreases in FDIC and other insurance of $1.57 million, acquisition expenses of $2.98 million, and various expense line items were partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $3.90 million, software expense of $0.89 million, and data processing expense of $0.60 million.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments effective third quarter 2023, production incentives, and higher health insurance costs.
  • Software increased due to higher core system costs while data processing increased due to seasonal merchant fee increases and core conversion expenses in our property management line of business.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Management is focused on strategic balance sheet management with a concentration on controlled loan growth and maintaining strong levels of liquidity.
  • Total assets were $17.07 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a $184.61 million increase compared to $16.88 billion at March 31, 2024. Total assets decreased $156.23 million, or 0.91%, from $17.23 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Loans held for investment increased $243.73 million, or 2.17%, compared to prior year but declined $0.60 million, or 0.01%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $28.74 million, or 12.52%, compared to prior year but increased $50.04 million, or 33.20%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits increased $505.93 million, or 3.68%, primarily in interest-bearing demand and time deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $146.51 million, or 4.17% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $471.06 million or 9.87%, compared to prior year, but increased $109.64 million, or 2.61%, compared to the linked quarter. This linked quarter increase is the first quarter-end increase in balances since June 30, 2022.
  • Total borrowings decreased $764.41 million, or 72.14%, compared to second quarter 2023 and increased $4.19 million, or 1.44%, compared to the linked quarter. Short-term FHLB advances decreased in the current quarter compared to both the prior year quarter and the linked quarter.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.49 billion compared to $2.54 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.61 billion at June 30, 2023. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2024 was 3.4 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $172.93 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $170.84 million at March 31, 2024 and $195.98 million at June 30, 2023, with the changes related to market valuation adjustments due to changing interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $11.45 billion at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, and $11.21 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets were $7.16 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $9.35 million, or 0.05%, at June 30, 2023, and $7.77 million, or 0.05%, in the linked quarter end.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at June 30, 2024, June 30, 2023, and the linked quarter end.
  • Foreclosed property decreased to $581 thousand from $738 thousand at June 30, 2023.  

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $14.27 billion compared to $14.13 billion at March 31, 2024 and $13.77 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 80.24% compared to 81.07% at March 31, 2024 and 81.41% at June 30, 2023.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 30.15% of total deposits at June 30, 2024 compared to 29.69% at March 31, 2024 and 34.68% at June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined $471.06 million, or 9.87%, compared to June 30, 2023, but increased 109.64 million, or 2.61%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings were $295.17 million compared to $290.98 million at March 31, 2024 and $1.06 billion at June 30, 2023.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.43%(1).
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.25%(1).
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.55%(1).
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.34% (1) .
  • Book value per common share was $27.62 compared to $27.33 at March 31, 2024 and $26.36 at June 30, 2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $20.65 compared to $20.31 at March 31, 2024 and $19.31 at June 30, 2023.

(1) Preliminary.

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2024   2024   2023   2023   2023 
Income and Performance Ratios:         
 Total revenue$174,970  $167,102  $155,546  $172,864  $181,568 
 Net income 43,039   35,127   28,545   44,745   43,368 
 Net income available to common shareholders 42,856   34,687   28,804   44,862   41,716 
 Net income per common share - diluted 0.57   0.46   0.39   0.60   0.56 
 Book value per common share 27.62   27.33   27.24   26.28   26.36 
 Book value per common share - tangible(non-GAAP) 20.65   20.31   20.28   19.28   19.31 
 Return on average assets 1.01%  0.83%  0.68%  1.06%  0.99%
 Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP) 1.11%  0.92%  0.77%  1.17%  1.10%
 Return on average equity 8.43%  6.84%  5.75%  8.96%  8.46%
 Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 12.03%  9.87%  8.53%  12.97%  12.35%
 Return on average common equity 8.49%  6.89%  5.79%  9.04%  8.52%
 Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 12.16%  9.98%  8.62%  13.11%  12.48%
 Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 37.68%  38.23%  30.74%  34.60%  37.43%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):         
 Common equity tier 1 12.43%  12.20%  12.18%  12.19%  11.99%
 Tier 1 12.55%  12.32%  12.29%  12.31%  12.11%
 Total 15.34%  15.10%  15.06%  15.09%  14.88%
 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.25%  10.15%  10.17%  10.06%  9.85%
Asset Quality:         
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans19.08x 18.01x 18.48x 17.60x 18.09x
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.10%  1.10%  1.12%  1.12%  1.10%
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06%  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.04%  0.05%  0.05%  0.05%  0.05%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) %  0.02%  % (0.04)%  %
 Net charge-offs (recoveries)$(19) $520  $68  $(1,074) $9 
           
 Nonperforming loans$6,582  $6,987  $6,843  $7,110  $6,827 
 Former bank premises             1,782 
 Foreclosed property 581   780   908   766   738 
 Total nonperforming assets$7,163  $7,767  $7,751  $7,876  $9,347 
 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest$368  $323  $735  $970  $360 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans$125,552  $125,835  $126,461  $125,159  $123,513 
Mortgage Banking:         
 Loans originated, mortgage$430,398  $289,191  $302,616  $348,387  $409,050 
 Loans originated, joint venture 196,583   135,197   126,332   172,021   207,450 
 Total loans originated$626,981  $424,388  $428,948  $520,408  $616,500 
 Number of loans originated 1,700   1,247   1,237   1,487   1,715 
 Number of originators 169   176   181   192   196 
 Purchase % 94.85%  95.66%  95.06%  95.96%  96.32%
 Loans sold$605,134  $410,895  $468,014  $567,291  $525,078 
 Rate lock asset$1,930  $1,681  $895  $1,348  $1,551 
 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.28%  3.34%  3.06%  3.17%  2.96%
Other Ratios:         
 Net interest margin 2.86%  2.72%  2.83%  2.95%  2.98%
 Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP) 2.89%  2.75%  2.86%  2.98%  3.01%
 Average earning assets/total average assets 90.36%  90.52%  90.48%  90.73%  90.96%
 Average loans/average deposits 80.80%  81.48%  80.72%  80.75%  83.72%
 Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 30.06%  30.25%  31.69%  33.50%  36.07%
 Period end equity/period end total assets 12.24%  12.24%  12.21%  11.90%  11.56%
 Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 68.98%  73.25%  76.17%  66.21%  70.41%
 (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.      
        


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Investment Securities      % Change
 Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 24 vs. Q2 24 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2024   2023   2024  Q2 23 Q1 24
U.S. agency securities$281,934  $318,354  $294,723  (11.44)% (4.34)%
U.S. Treasury notes 27,701   26,874   27,534  3.08% 0.61%
Municipal securities 442,474   503,792   447,323  (12.17)% (1.08)%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 88,228   71,116   87,983  24.06% 0.28%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA 1,411,883   1,086,947   1,347,920  29.89% 4.75%
Allowance for credit losses (1,541)  (1,232)  (1,382) 25.08% 11.51%
Total$2,250,679  $2,005,851  $2,204,101  12.21% 2.11%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements      
Total gross unrealized gains$1,983  $975  $1,868  103.38% 6.16%
Total gross unrealized losses (174,911)  (196,954)  (172,708) (11.19)% 1.28%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities$(172,928) $(195,979) $(170,840) (11.76)% 1.22%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost         
U.S. agency securities$102,234  $101,469  $102,042  0.75% 0.19%
U.S. Treasury notes 97,171   433,298   197,356  (77.57)% (50.76)%
Municipal securities 5,318   5,226   5,294  1.76% 0.45%
Trust preferred corporate securities 2,147   2,198   2,159  (2.32)% (0.56)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs 5,618   5,826   5,659  (3.57)% (0.72)%
Allowance for credit losses (79)  (87)  (82) (9.20)% (3.66)%
Total$212,409  $547,930  $312,428  (61.23)% (32.01)%
          
Total gross unrealized gains$175  $272  $265  (35.66)% (33.96)%
Total gross unrealized losses (12,880)  (25,914)  (14,262) (50.30)% (9.69)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities$(12,705) $(25,642) $(13,997) (50.45)% (9.23)%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities$(185,633) $(221,621) $(184,837) (16.24)% 0.43%
       % Change
Loans Held For InvestmentQ2 Q2 Q1 Q2 24 vs. Q2 24 vs.
  2024   2023   2024  Q2 23 Q1 24
Real estate - construction and development$1,190,768  $1,364,575  $1,255,741  (12.74)% (5.17)%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,673,582   1,687,261   1,700,753  (0.81)% (1.60)%
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 3,155,958   3,034,548   3,178,947  4.00% (0.72)%
Real estate - multifamily 682,537   520,464   595,075  31.14% 14.70%
Residential 1-4 family 1,887,420   1,790,225   1,882,296  5.43% 0.27%
HELOC 408,273   380,501   386,361  7.30% 5.67%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,297,538   1,259,743   1,291,201  3.00% 0.49%
Government 517,954   520,994   528,341  (0.58)% (1.97)%
Indirect 558,216   562,161   555,482  (0.70)% 0.49%
Consumer loans and other 79,501   87,542   78,146  (9.19) % 1.73%
Total$11,451,747  $11,208,014  $11,452,343  2.17% (0.01)%
          
       % Change
DepositsQ2 Q2 Q1 Q2 24 vs. Q2 24 vs.
  2024   2023   2024  Q2 23 Q1 24
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,303,773  $4,774,830  $4,194,132  (9.87)% 2.61%
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 6,940,086   6,529,336   6,916,701  6.29% 0.34%
Savings 312,881   361,891   326,179  (13.54)% (4.08)%
Certificates of deposits 2,715,848   2,100,604   2,689,062  29.29% 1.00%
Total 14,272,588   13,766,661   14,126,074  3.68% 1.04%
                  


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023
   Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs)		$11,471,669  $155,374  5.45% $11,379,323  $151,811  5.37% $11,209,641  $139,814  5.00%
Taxable investment securities 2,368,476   21,671  3.66%  2,440,652   18,716  3.07%  2,450,393   17,195  2.81%
Tax-exempt investment securities 156,503   1,521  3.89%  161,538   1,549  3.84%  209,728   2,003  3.82%
Total securities 2,524,979   23,192  3.67%  2,602,190   20,265  3.12%  2,660,121   19,198  2.89%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,182,816   14,512  4.93%  1,167,322   14,234  4.90%  1,262,692   14,488  4.60%
Mortgage loans held for sale 165,392   2,945  7.12%  116,868   1,716  5.87%  172,679   2,547  5.90%
Total earning assets 15,344,856   196,023  5.14%  15,265,703   188,026  4.95%  15,305,133   176,047  4.61%
Less: allowance for loan losses (126,792)      (127,413)      (121,140)    
Total nonearning assets 1,764,418       1,725,945       1,642,972     
Total assets$16,982,482      $16,864,235      $16,826,965     
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$6,896,176  $48,161  2.81% $6,828,053  $47,985  2.83% $6,220,394  $32,058  2.07%
Savings 317,774   845  1.07%  329,036   881  1.08%  371,455   895  0.97%
Certificates of deposit 2,715,615   33,017  4.89%  2,583,938   29,522  4.60%  1,968,623   15,718  3.20%
Total interest-bearing deposits 9,929,565   82,023  3.32%  9,741,027   78,388  3.24%  8,560,472   48,671  2.28%
Borrowings 100,165   1,627  6.43%  212,375   3,078  5.73%  863,255   10,345  4.74%
Subordinated debt, net 256,093   2,236  3.49%  255,878   2,236  3.50%  255,264   2,236  3.50%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,285,823   85,886  3.36%  10,209,280   83,702  3.30%  9,678,991   61,252  2.54%
Demand deposits 4,267,590       4,224,104       4,829,395     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 383,447       390,576       339,966     
Total liabilities 14,936,860       14,823,960       14,848,352     
Shareholders’ equity 2,045,622       2,040,275       1,978,613     
Total liabilities and equity$16,982,482      $16,864,235      $16,826,965     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)  $110,137      $104,324      $114,795   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (1,089)      (1,106)      (1,184)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $109,048      $103,218      $113,611   
                  
Interest rate spread (2)(4)    1.78%     1.65%     2.07%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   2.25%     2.21%     1.61%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)   2.89%     2.75%     3.01%
Total cost of deposits    2.32%     2.26%     1.46%
                  


(1)Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2)Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3)Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4)Non-GAAP.
  


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average  Income/ Yield/ Average  Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:           
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)$11,425,496  $307,186  5.41% $11,153,944  $273,349  4.94%
Taxable investment securities 2,404,564   40,385  3.36%  2,444,474   34,011  2.78%
Tax-exempt investment securities 159,021   3,071  3.86%  198,940   3,891  3.91%
Total securities 2,563,585   43,456  3.39%  2,643,414   37,902  2.87%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,175,069   28,746  4.92%  1,154,218   25,137  4.39%
Mortgage loans held for sale 141,130   4,661  6.61%  139,035   4,151  5.97%
Total earning assets 15,305,280   384,049  5.05%  15,090,611   340,539  4.55%
Less: allowance for loan losses (127,102)      (117,812)    
Total nonearning assets 1,745,180       1,616,524     
Total assets$16,923,358      $16,589,323     
Liabilities and Equity:           
Interest-bearing deposits           
Demand and money market$6,862,115  $96,146  2.82% $6,219,081  $55,360  1.80%
Savings 323,405   1,726  1.07%  386,532   1,739  0.91%
Certificates of deposit 2,649,777   62,539  4.75%  1,826,777   25,506  2.82%
Total interest-bearing deposits 9,835,297   160,411  3.28%  8,432,390   82,605  1.98%
Borrowings 156,270   4,705  5.95%  610,946   14,261  4.64%
Subordinated debt, net 255,986   4,472  3.49%  252,679   4,405  3.49%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,247,553   169,588  3.33%  9,296,015   101,271  2.20%
Demand deposits 4,245,847       4,995,980     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 387,010       334,930     
Total liabilities 14,880,410       14,626,925     
Shareholders’ equity 2,042,948       1,962,398     
Total liabilities and equity$16,923,358      $16,589,323     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4)  $214,461      $239,268   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures          
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (2,195)      (2,280)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $212,266      $236,988   
            
Interest rate spread (2)(4)    1.72%     2.35%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   2.23%     1.35%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)   2.82%     3.20%
Total cost of deposits    2.29%     1.24%
            
(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
   
 June 30, December 31,
  2024   2023 
 (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$140,028  $85,584 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,062,115   939,356 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 99,303   103,417 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,301,446   1,128,357 
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,425,148 and $2,292,963, and allowance for credit losses of $1,541 and $1,498 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 2,250,679   2,129,342 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $199,783 and $462,656 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 212,488   477,592 
Less: Allowance for credit losses (79)  (84)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 212,409   477,508 
Other equity securities 13,566   13,792 
FHLB stock 12,134   21,372 
Total Securities 2,488,788   2,642,014 
Mortgage loans held for sale 200,762   149,987 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,451,747   11,329,021 
Less: allowance for credit losses (125,552)  (126,461)
Net Loans 11,326,195   11,202,560 
Premises and equipment, net 340,348   337,598 
Goodwill 457,619   456,335 
Other intangible assets, net 65,460   64,634 
BOLI 277,434   277,445 
Other assets 610,791   576,109 
TOTAL ASSETS$17,068,843  $16,835,039 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,303,773  $4,342,701 
Interest-bearing:   
Demand and money market accounts 6,940,086   6,757,619 
Savings 312,881   336,492 
Certificates of deposit 2,715,848   2,456,394 
Total Deposits 14,272,588   13,893,206 
Advances from the FHLB 3,591   203,958 
Subordinated debt, net 256,227   255,796 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 35,351   32,826 
Total Borrowings 295,169   492,580 
Other liabilities 411,770   393,375 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,979,527   14,779,161 
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000     
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;   
75,039,089 and 74,893,462 shares issued at   
June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 125,090   124,847 
Capital surplus 1,115,759   1,112,761 
Retained earnings 961,162   921,126 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost   
1,076,483 and 1,004,717 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (22,756)  (20,813)
Deferred compensation trust 22,756   20,813 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (129,224)  (118,762)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,072,787   2,039,972 
Noncontrolling interest 16,529   15,906 
TOTAL EQUITY 2,089,316   2,055,878 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$17,068,843  $16,835,039 
 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
        
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
INTEREST INCOME:       
Loans, including fees$154,549  $138,977  $305,523  $271,745 
Investment securities 22,928   18,851   42,924   37,226 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 14,512   14,488   28,746   25,137 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,945   2,547   4,661   4,151 
Total interest income 194,934   174,863   381,854   338,259 
INTEREST EXPENSE:       
Deposits 82,023   48,671   160,411   82,605 
Advances from the FHLB 942   10,407   3,380   13,399 
Subordinated debt, net 2,236   2,236   4,472   4,405 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 685   (62)  1,325   862 
Total interest expense 85,886   61,252   169,588   101,271 
Net interest income 109,048   113,611   212,266   236,988 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (177)  3,556   (1,054)  15,225 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,225   110,055   213,320   221,763 
NONINTEREST INCOME:       
Residential mortgage banking income, net 13,422   11,360   23,899   20,732 
Insurance commissions and related income, net 24,031   22,498   49,570   45,321 
Property management income, net 14,312   12,098   31,085   27,633 
Real estate brokerage income, net    1,834      3,625 
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,353   3,015   6,431   5,754 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,662   1,682   3,213   3,226 
Investment commission income, net 2,580   2,166   4,923   4,218 
BOLI 3,238   1,710   5,080   3,383 
Gain on sale of equity investment    8,833      8,833 
Other income 3,324   2,761   5,531   5,998 
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities       74    
Total noninterest income 65,922   67,957   129,806   128,723 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:       
Salaries and employee benefits 71,349   67,445   142,726   136,866 
Occupancy 9,717   9,487   19,139   18,552 
Furniture and equipment 4,634   4,389   9,112   8,633 
Amortization - intangibles 3,298   3,610   6,544   7,134 
Software 7,056   6,169   13,156   11,792 
Data processing 4,606   4,011   8,522   7,364 
Professional fees 3,788   3,166   6,968   6,178 
Advertising and marketing 3,524   3,959   8,106   8,360 
Other expenses 16,012   22,992   35,302   44,747 
Total noninterest expense 123,984   125,228   249,575   249,626 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 51,163   52,784   93,551   100,860 
Provision for income tax expense 8,124   9,416   15,385   19,014 
Net income$43,039  $43,368  $78,166  $81,846 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (183)  (1,652)  (623)  (1,797)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$42,856  $41,716  $77,543  $80,049 
Per common share information       
Basic earnings$0.57  $0.56  $1.04  $1.07 
Diluted earnings$0.57  $0.56  $1.03  $1.07 
Cash dividends declared$0.25  $0.25  $0.50  $0.48 
                


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2024   2024   2023   2023   2023 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$140,028  $75,802  $85,584  $83,949  $106,994 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,062,115   926,635   939,356   1,029,276   1,427,044 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 99,303   98,673   103,417   102,527   102,231 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,301,446   1,101,110   1,128,357   1,215,752   1,636,269 
Securities available for sale 2,250,679   2,204,101   2,129,342   1,963,453   2,005,851 
Securities held to maturity 212,488   312,510   477,592   547,854   548,017 
Less: allowance for credit losses (79)  (82)  (84)  (85)  (87)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 212,409   312,428   477,508   547,769   547,930 
Other equity securities 13,566   13,661   13,792   14,062   13,798 
FHLB stock 12,134   12,139   21,372   16,634   40,454 
Total Securities 2,488,788   2,542,329   2,642,014   2,541,918   2,608,033 
Mortgage loans held for sale 200,762   150,727   149,987   188,048   229,502 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,451,747   11,452,343   11,329,021   11,172,971   11,208,014 
Less: Allowance for credit losses (125,552)  (125,835)  (126,461)  (125,159)  (123,513)
Net Loans 11,326,195   11,326,508   11,202,560   11,047,812   11,084,501 
Premises and equipment, net 340,348   342,569   337,598   335,522   326,686 
Goodwill 457,619   457,619   456,335   456,684   456,695 
Other intangible assets, net 65,460   68,758   64,634   67,496   71,106 
BOLI 277,434   279,293   277,445   275,240   273,435 
Other assets 610,791   615,324   576,109   551,884   538,848 
TOTAL ASSETS$17,068,843  $16,884,237  $16,835,039  $16,680,356  $17,225,075 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,303,773  $4,194,132  $4,342,701  $4,444,861  $4,774,830 
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 6,940,086   6,916,701   6,757,619   6,764,415   6,529,336 
Savings 312,881   326,179   336,492   350,031   361,891 
Certificates of deposit 2,715,848   2,689,062   2,456,394   2,321,498   2,100,604 
Total Deposits 14,272,588   14,126,074   13,893,206   13,880,805   13,766,661 
Advances from the FHLB 3,591   3,775   203,958   104,139   754,319 
Subordinated debt, net 256,227   256,011   255,796   255,580   255,365 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 35,351   31,198   32,826   47,315   49,898 
Total Borrowings 295,169   290,984   492,580   407,034   1,059,582 
Other liabilities 411,770   401,307   393,375   408,305   408,333 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,979,527   14,818,365   14,779,161   14,696,144   15,234,576 
          
Preferred stock              
Common stock, $1.667 par value 125,090   125,009   124,847   124,837   124,805 
Capital surplus 1,115,759   1,114,038   1,112,761   1,111,152   1,109,526 
Retained earnings 961,162   937,065   921,126   911,042   884,901 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation         
trust, at cost (22,756)  (20,915)  (20,813)  (20,740)  (20,134)
Deferred compensation trust 22,756   20,915   20,813   20,740   20,134 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (129,224)  (126,586)  (118,762)  (179,043)  (145,392)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,072,787   2,049,526   2,039,972   1,967,988   1,973,840 
Noncontrolling interest 16,529   16,346   15,906   16,224   16,659 
TOTAL EQUITY 2,089,316   2,065,872   2,055,878   1,984,212   1,990,499 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$17,068,843  $16,884,237  $16,835,039  $16,680,356  $17,225,075 
                    


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
  
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2024   2024   2023   2023   2023 
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans, including fees$154,549  $150,974  $146,810  $143,605  $138,977 
Investment securities 22,928   19,996   20,464   20,292   18,851 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 14,512   14,234   13,967   15,031   14,488 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,945   1,716   2,886   3,928   2,547 
Total interest income 194,934   186,920   184,127   182,856   174,863 
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Deposits 82,023   78,388   73,200   64,171   48,671 
Advances from the FHLB 942   2,438   917   3,438   10,407 
Subordinated debt, net 2,236   2,236   2,236   2,245   2,236 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 685   640   41   (56)  (62)
Total interest expense 85,886   83,702   76,394   69,798   61,252 
Net interest income 109,048   103,218   107,733   113,058   113,611 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (177)  (877)  2,446   1,007   3,556 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,225   104,095   105,287   112,051   110,055 
NONINTEREST INCOME:         
Residential mortgage banking income, net 13,422   10,477   8,035   10,648   11,360 
Insurance commissions and related income, net 24,031   25,539   21,207   23,777   22,498 
Property management income, net 14,312   16,773   7,358   12,800   12,098 
Real estate brokerage income, net       (32)  (63)  1,834 
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,353   3,079   3,056   2,823   3,015 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,662   1,551   1,476   2,006   1,682 
Investment commission income, net 2,580   2,343   2,380   2,363   2,166 
BOLI 3,238   1,842   2,206   1,814   1,710 
Other income 3,324   2,206   2,127   3,638   11,594 
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities    74          
Total noninterest income 65,922   63,884   47,813   59,806   67,957 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries and employee benefits 71,349   71,377   66,035   67,258   67,445 
Occupancy 9,717   9,422   9,308   9,027   9,487 
Furniture and equipment 4,634   4,478   4,445   4,100   4,389 
Amortization - intangibles 3,298   3,246   3,411   3,610   3,610 
Software 7,056   6,100   6,743   6,130   6,169 
Data processing 4,606   3,916   3,529   4,140   4,011 
Professional fees 3,788   3,180   3,339   2,770   3,166 
Advertising and marketing 3,524   4,582   3,377   3,653   3,959 
Other expenses 16,012   19,290   21,708   17,014   22,992 
Total noninterest expense 123,984   125,591   121,895   117,702   125,228 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 51,163   42,388   31,205   54,155   52,784 
Provision for income tax expense 8,124   7,261   2,660   9,410   9,416 
Net income 43,039   35,127   28,545   44,745   43,368 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (183)  (440)  259   117   (1,652)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$42,856  $34,687  $28,804  $44,862  $41,716 
Per common share information         
Basic earnings$0.57  $0.46  $0.39  $0.60  $0.56 
Diluted earnings$0.57  $0.46  $0.39  $0.60  $0.56 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 74,925,877   74,816,420   74,773,335   74,750,294   74,691,121 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 75,037,955   74,979,501   74,793,557   74,765,515   74,699,810 
Cash dividends declared$0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25 
          


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2024 over 2023
  2024   2023   2024   2024   2023  Amount Percent
Revenue             
Net interest income$108,029  $113,327  $102,682  $210,711  $236,976  $(26,265) (11.08)%
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,352   3,015   3,079   6,431   5,754   677  11.77%
Credit card merchant fees 1,662   1,682   1,551   3,213   3,226   (13) (0.40)%
Investment commission income, net 2,580   2,166   2,343   4,923   4,218   705  16.71%
Other income 4,840   3,990   3,429   8,268   7,790   478  6.14%
Subtotal 12,434   10,853   10,402   22,835   20,988   1,847  8.80%
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities       74   74      74  N/M
Total noninterest income 12,434   10,853   10,476   22,909   20,988   1,921  9.15%
Total revenue 120,463   124,180   113,158   233,620   257,964   (24,344) (9.44)%
              
Provision for credit losses (170)  3,482   (976)  (1,146)  15,235   (16,381) (107.52)%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 46,640   42,240   46,474   93,113   85,433   7,680  8.99%
Occupancy 7,194   6,846   7,061   14,254   13,080   1,174  8.98%
Furniture and equipment 3,810   3,544   3,648   7,458   6,877   581  8.45%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,117   1,341   1,162   2,280   2,622   (342) (13.04)%
Other expenses 23,587   29,178   26,953   50,541   57,621   (7,080) (12.29)%
Total expenses 82,348   83,149   85,298   167,646   165,633   2,013  1.22%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 38,285   37,549   28,836   67,120   77,096   (9,976) (12.94)%
Corporate allocation 1,232   1,271   1,069   2,301   2,472   (171) (6.92)%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 39,517   38,820   29,905   69,421   79,568   (10,147) (12.75)%
Provision for income tax expense 5,130   6,114   4,105   9,235   13,765   (4,530) (32.91)%
Net income 34,387   32,706   25,800   60,186   65,803   (5,617) (8.54)%
Noncontrolling interest (58)     120   62      62  N/M
Net income attributable to TowneBank$34,329  $32,706  $25,920  $60,248  $65,803  $(5,555) (8.44)%
              
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 67.43%  65.88%  74.40%  70.81%  63.19%  7.62% 12.06%


TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2024 over 2023
  2024   2023   2024   2024   2023  Amount Percent
Revenue             
Residential mortgage brokerage
income, net		$13,996  $12,215  $10,798  $24,795  $22,009  $2,786  12.66%
Real estate brokerage income, net    1,834         3,625   (3,625) (100.00)%
Title insurance and settlement fees    152         443   (443) (100.00)%
Property management fees, net 14,312   12,098   16,773   31,085   27,633   3,452  12.49%
Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 67   (886)  30   97   (821)  918  111.81%
Gain on equity investment    8,833         8,833   (8,833) (100.00)%
Net interest and other income 1,317   635   784   2,101   820   1,281  156.22%
Total revenue 29,692   34,881   28,385   58,078   62,542   (4,464) (7.14)%
              
Provision for credit losses (7)  74   99   92   (10)  102  1,020.00%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 12,370   13,949   12,188   24,558   28,789   (4,231) (14.70)%
Occupancy 1,811   1,869   1,569   3,381   3,890   (509) (13.08)%
Furniture and equipment 596   640   594   1,190   1,333   (143) (10.73)%
Amortization of intangible assets 781   741   677   1,457   1,424   33  2.32%
Other expenses 9,136   9,337   8,199   17,335   17,775   (440) (2.48)%
Total expenses 24,694   26,536   23,227   47,921   53,211   (5,290) (9.94)%
              
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 5,005   8,271   5,059   10,065   9,341   724  7.75%
Corporate allocation (490)  (600)  (348)  (838)  (1,200)  362  (30.17)%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 4,515   7,671   4,711   9,227   8,141   1,086  13.34%
Provision for income tax expense 1,163   1,686   1,156   2,319   1,867   452  24.21%
Net income 3,352   5,985   3,555   6,908   6,274   634  10.11%
Noncontrolling interest (125)  (1,652)  (560)  (685)  (1,797)  1,112  (61.88)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$3,227  $4,333  $2,995  $6,223  $4,477  $1,746  39.00%
              
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment(non-GAAP) 80.54%  99.03%  79.44%  80.00%  96.42% (16.42)        % (17.03)%
              


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2024 over 2023
  2024   2023   2024   2024   2023  Amount Percent
Commission and fee income             
Property and casualty$22,225  $20,028  $20,722  $42,947  $38,156  $4,791  12.56%
Employee benefits 4,404   4,561   4,826   9,230   9,148   82  0.90%
Specialized benefit services    153   9   9   312   (303) (97.12)%
Total commissions and fees 26,629   24,742   25,557   52,186   47,616   4,570  9.60%
              
Contingency and bonus revenue 2,951   2,638   4,503   7,454   7,008   446  6.36%
Other income 6   8   11   17   15   2  13.33%
Total revenue 29,586   27,388   30,071   59,657   54,639   5,018  9.18%
              
Employee commission expense 4,771   4,881   4,512   9,283   9,434   (151) (1.60)%
Revenue, net of commission expense 24,815   22,507   25,559   50,374   45,205   5,169  11.43%
              
Salaries and employee benefits 12,339   11,256   12,715   25,055   22,644   2,411  10.65%
Occupancy 712   772   792   1,504   1,582   (78) (4.93)%
Furniture and equipment 228   205   236   464   423   41  9.69%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,400   1,528   1,407   2,807   3,088   (281) (9.10)%
Other expenses 2,263   1,782   1,916   4,178   3,045   1,133  37.21%
Total operating expenses 16,942   15,543   17,066   34,008   30,782   3,226  10.48%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 7,873   6,964   8,493   16,366   14,423   1,943  13.47%
Corporate allocation (742)  (671)  (721)  (1,463)  (1,272)  (191) 15.02%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 7,131   6,293   7,772   14,903   13,151   1,752  13.32%
Provision for income tax expense 1,831   1,616   2,000   3,831   3,382   449  13.28%
Net income 5,300   4,677   5,772   11,072   9,769   1,303  13.34%
Noncontrolling interest                  %
Net income attributable to TowneBank$5,300  $4,677  $5,772  $11,072  $9,769  $1,303  13.34%
              
Provision for income taxes 1,831   1,616   2,000   3,831   3,382   449  13.28%
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,529   1,683   1,553   3,083   3,389   (306) (9.03)%
EBITDA(non-GAAP)$8,660  $7,976  $9,325  $17,986  $16,540  $1,446  8.74%
              
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 62.63%  62.27%  61.27%  61.94%  61.26%  0.68% 1.11%
                           


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
     
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2024   2023 
          
Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.01%  0.99%  0.83%  0.92%  0.97%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 0.10%  0.11%  0.09%  0.09%  0.11%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.11%  1.10%  0.92%  1.01%  1.08%
          
Return on average equity (GAAP) 8.43%  8.46%  6.84%  7.63%  8.23%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 3.60%  3.89%  3.03% 