Meritage Homes reports second quarter 2024 results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2024.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Chg 2024 2023 % Chg Homes closed (units) 4,118 3,490 18 % 7,625 6,387 19 % Home closing revenue $ 1,693,738 $ 1,543,021 10 % $ 3,159,834 $ 2,804,944 13 % Average sales price — closings $ 411 $ 442 (7) % $ 414 $ 439 (6) % Home orders (units) 3,799 3,340 14 % 7,790 6,827 14 % Home order value $ 1,573,456 $ 1,474,713 7 % $ 3,204,651 $ 2,981,606 7 % Average sales price — orders $ 414 $ 442 (6) % $ 411 $ 437 (6) % Ending backlog (units) 2,714 3,772 (28) % Ending backlog value $ 1,109,687 $ 1,687,536 (34) % Average sales price — backlog $ 409 $ 447 (9) % Earnings before income taxes $ 297,361 $ 239,524 24 % $ 531,376 $ 404,827 31 % Net earnings $ 231,555 $ 186,836 24 % $ 417,571 $ 318,137 31 % Diluted EPS $ 6.31 $ 5.02 26 % $ 11.37 $ 8.56 33 %

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“Meritage’s strong second quarter 2024 performance reflected the progress we are making on delivering quick turning move-in ready homes, resulting in $1.7 billion of home closing revenue and our highest second quarter closings," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "We achieved an average absorption pace of 4.5 per month this quarter while increasing community count sequentially from the first quarter, which generated our highest second quarter orders volume of 3,799 homes. With the resiliency in homebuying demand stemming from favorable demographics and an under built supply of homes in the market, we believe our focus on affordable move-in ready inventory will enable us to continue increasing our market share, despite ongoing mortgage interest rate volatility.”

“With over 40% of this quarter's closings from intra-quarter sales, our backlog conversion rate was 136%," added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. "Our 4,118 deliveries this quarter combined with home closing gross margin of 25.9% and SG&A leverage of 9.3% contributed to diluted EPS of $6.31. We increased our book value per share 16% year-over-year to $134.41 and generated a return on equity of 18.3% as of June 30, 2024."*

“Managing our capital with a focus toward long-term shareholder value, in the second quarter of 2024, we accelerated growth in the business by spending $631 million on land acquisition and development and putting over 8,700 net new lots under control, as well as returned $27.2 million back to shareholders in the form of cash dividends," continued Mr. Lord. "This quarter, we enhanced our debt structure by issuing $575.0 million of new convertible debt, extending our existing revolving credit facility and redeeming the remaining $250.0 million of the senior notes due 2025. We ended the quarter with cash of $992.9 million and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 6.2%.”

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Orders of 3,799 homes for the second quarter of 2024 increased 14% year-over-year, primarily reflecting a 15% increase in average absorption pace to 4.5 per month from 3.9 per month in the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 average community count remained relatively consistent with prior year, but increased 3% sequentially. Average sales price ("ASP") on orders in the second quarter of 2024 of $414,000 was down 6% from the second quarter of 2023 due to product and geographic mix shift. Entry-level represented 92% of second quarter 2024 sales orders, compared to 85% in the prior year.

The 10% year-over-year increase in home closing revenue to $1.7 billion was the result of 18% higher home closing volume partially offset by a 7% decrease in ASP on closings due to product and geographic mix. Entry-level represented 91% of second quarter 2024 home closings, compared to 83% in the prior year. Second quarter 2024 ASP on closings reflected selective price increases and a slight pullback in rate lock financing incentive costs, although utilization of such incentives went up both sequentially and year-over-year.

Home closing gross margin improved 150 bps to 25.9% in the second quarter 2024 from 24.4% in the prior year due to lower direct costs, greater leverage of fixed costs and shorter construction cycle times, which were partially offset by higher lot costs.

The financial services profit of $4.8 million included $2.0 million in write-offs related to rate lock unwind costs in the second quarter of 2024. This compared to financial services loss of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 that had $7.9 million in similar write-offs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of second quarter 2024 home closing revenue of 9.3% improved 30 bps from 9.6% in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to leverage achieved on higher home closing revenue.

In the second quarter of 2024, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $0.6 million in connection with the $250.0 million redemption of the 6.00% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"). There were no such redemptions in the second quarter of 2023.

The second quarter effective income tax rate was 22.1% in 2024 compared to 22.0% in 2023. The Company's tax rates in both periods benefited from earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes under the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA").

Net earnings were $231.6 million ($6.31 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2024, a 24% increase from $186.8 million ($5.02 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2023, resulting from higher home closing revenue and gross profit as well as lower SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

Total sales orders for the first half of 2024 increased 14% over the prior year, driven by a 15% increase in average absorption pace and a slight decrease in average communities compared to the first half of 2023.

Home closing revenue increased 13% in the first half of 2024 to $3.2 billion, reflecting a 19% increase in home closing volume that was partially offset by a 6% decrease in ASP on closings due to product and geographic mix. ASP on closings for the first half of 2024 reflected selective price increases and a slight pullback in rate lock financing incentive costs, although utilization of such incentives went up.

Home closing gross margin improved 240 bps to 25.9% in the first half of 2024 from 23.5% in the prior year, resulting from lower direct costs, greater leverage of fixed costs and shorter construction cycle times, which were partially offset by higher lot cost.

The financial services profit of $4.1 million included $7.8 million in write-offs related to rate lock unwind costs in the first half of 2024. This compared to financial services profit of $0.4 million in the first half of 2023 that had $9.8 million in similar write-offs.

SG&A expenses of 9.8% of home closing revenue were relatively consistent with 9.9% in the prior year as improved leverage on higher home closing revenue was mostly offset by higher commissions.

In the first half of 2024, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $0.6 million in connection with the $250.0 million redemption of the 2025 Notes. There were no such redemptions in the first half of 2023.

The effective tax rate for both the first half of 2024 and 2023 was 21.4%. The Company's tax rates in both periods benefited from earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes under the IRA.

Net earnings were $417.6 million ($11.37 per diluted share) for the first half of 2024, a 31% increase from $318.1 million ($8.56 per diluted share) for the first half of 2023, primarily reflecting higher home closing revenue and gross profit, as well as lower SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue.

BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2024 totaled $992.9 million, compared to $921.2 million at December 31, 2023.

Land acquisition and development spend totaled $631.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $408.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Approximately 71,000 lots were owned or controlled as of June 30, 2024, compared to approximately 60,000 total lots as of June 30, 2023. Over 8,700 net new lots were added in the second quarter of 2024, representing an estimated 63 future communities.

Second quarter 2024 ending community count of 287 was up 4% sequentially compared to the first quarter of 2024, and down 1% compared to prior year.

Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 21.2% and 6.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2024, which compared to 17.9% and 1.9%, respectively, at December 31, 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company issued $575.0 million of 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2028 (the "2028 Convertible Notes") and used a portion of the proceeds for the $250.0 million redemption of the 2025 Notes.

The Company refinanced the revolving credit facility in the second quarter of 2024 to increase the facility size to $910.0 million, extend its maturity from 2028 to 2029, and reduce its pricing grid to align with the Company's investment grade credit rating.

The Company declared and paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.75 per share totaling $27.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, up from $0.27 per share totaling $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. Year-to-date dividends paid were $54.5 million and $19.9 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

There were no share repurchases during the second quarter of 2024 due to the customary lock-out restrictions associated with the 2028 Convertible Notes issuance. For the first half of 2024, the Company repurchased 362,419 shares of stock for a total of $55.9 million. As of June 30, 2024, $129.1 million remained available to repurchase under the authorized share repurchase program.

GUIDANCE

The Company is providing the following updated guidance for full year 2024, based on first half 2024 results and current market conditions:

Full Year 2024 Home closing volume 14,750-15,500 units Home closing revenue $6.1-6.3 billion Home closing gross margin 24.5%-25.0% Effective tax rate Approximately 22.5% Diluted EPS $19.80-21.00

CONFERENCE CALL

* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average total stockholders' equity for the trailing five quarters. The Company's book value per share is calculated as total stockholders' equity for the period divided by the shares outstanding as of the last day of the period.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 1,693,738 $ 1,543,021 $ 150,717 10 % Land closing revenue — 24,379 (24,379 ) (100) % Total closing revenue 1,693,738 1,567,400 126,338 8 % Cost of home closings (1,254,232 ) (1,166,041 ) 88,191 8 % Cost of land closings — (24,202 ) (24,202 ) (100) % Total cost of closings (1,254,232 ) (1,190,243 ) 63,989 5 % Home closing gross profit 439,506 376,980 62,526 17 % Land closing gross profit — 177 (177 ) (100) % Total closing gross profit 439,506 377,157 62,349 17 % Financial Services: Revenue 8,311 6,210 2,101 34 % Expense (3,924 ) (2,972 ) 952 32 % Earnings/(loss) from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 450 (5,795 ) 6,245 (108) % Financial services profit/(loss) 4,837 (2,557 ) 7,394 (289) % Commissions and other sales costs (104,665 ) (95,798 ) 8,867 9 % General and administrative expenses (53,184 ) (52,140 ) 1,044 2 % Interest expense — — — — % Other income, net 11,498 12,862 (1,364 ) (11) % Loss on early extinguishment of debt (631 ) — 631 n/a Earnings before income taxes 297,361 239,524 57,837 24 % Provision for income taxes (65,806 ) (52,688 ) 13,118 25 % Net earnings $ 231,555 $ 186,836 $ 44,719 24 % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 6.38 $ 5.08 $ 1.30 26 % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,322 36,765 (443 ) (1) % Diluted Earnings per common share $ 6.31 $ 5.02 $ 1.29 26 % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,718 37,191 (473 ) (1) %





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 3,159,834 $ 2,804,944 $ 354,890 13 % Land closing revenue 2,305 41,764 (39,459 ) (94) % Total closing revenue 3,162,139 2,846,708 315,431 11 % Cost of home closings (2,342,370 ) (2,145,503 ) 196,867 9 % Cost of land closings (2,298 ) (40,147 ) (37,849 ) (94) % Total cost of closings (2,344,668 ) (2,185,650 ) 159,018 7 % Home closing gross profit 817,464 659,441 158,023 24 % Land closing gross profit 7 1,617 (1,610 ) (100) % Total closing gross profit 817,471 661,058 156,413 24 % Financial Services: Revenue 14,664 11,941 2,723 23 % Expense (6,927 ) (6,039 ) 888 15 % (Loss)/earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net (3,590 ) (5,536 ) (1,946 ) (35) % Financial services profit 4,147 366 3,781 1,033 % Commissions and other sales costs (206,215 ) (178,644 ) 27,571 15 % General and administrative expenses (103,916 ) (99,659 ) 4,257 4 % Interest expense — — — — % Other income, net 20,520 21,706 (1,186 ) (5) % Loss on early extinguishment of debt (631 ) — 631 n/a Earnings before income taxes 531,376 404,827 126,549 31 % Provision for income taxes (113,805 ) (86,690 ) 27,115 31 % Net earnings $ 417,571 $ 318,137 $ 99,434 31 % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 11.50 $ 8.67 $ 2.83 33 % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,317 36,715 (398 ) (1) % Diluted Earnings per common share $ 11.37 $ 8.56 $ 2.81 33 % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,738 37,149 (411 ) (1) %





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 992,921 $ 921,227 Other receivables 258,137 266,972 Real estate(1) 5,175,084 4,721,291 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 156,698 111,364 Investments in unconsolidated entities 23,630 17,170 Property and equipment, net 46,585 48,953 Deferred tax asset, net 60,167 47,573 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 210,758 218,584 Total assets $ 6,923,980 $ 6,353,134 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 299,780 $ 271,650 Accrued liabilities 388,975 424,764 Home sale deposits 39,380 36,605 Loans payable and other borrowings 9,711 13,526 Senior and convertible senior notes, net 1,303,600 994,689 Total liabilities 2,041,446 1,741,234 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 363 364 Additional paid-in capital 198,503 290,955 Retained earnings 4,683,668 4,320,581 Total stockholders’ equity 4,882,534 4,611,900 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,923,980 $ 6,353,134 (1)Real estate – Allocated costs: Homes under contract under construction $ 789,961 $ 704,206 Unsold homes, completed and under construction 1,487,674 1,260,855 Model homes 114,185 118,252 Finished home sites and home sites under development 2,783,264 2,637,978 Total real estate $ 5,175,084 $ 4,721,291





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 417,571 $ 318,137 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,812 11,196 Stock-based compensation 10,832 10,401 Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (2,627 ) (2,882 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 2,778 3,418 Other 4,697 2,148 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in real estate (450,551 ) 14,950 (Increase)/decrease in deposits on real estate under option or contract (45,576 ) 5,491 Decrease in other receivables, prepaids and other assets 24,237 8,962 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (12,965 ) (27,754 ) Increase in home sale deposits 2,775 11,818 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (36,017 ) 355,885 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in unconsolidated entities (6,611 ) (1,277 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities — 43 Purchases of property and equipment (13,158 ) (21,134 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 130 228 Maturities/sales of investments and securities 750 750 Payments to purchase investments and securities (750 ) (750 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,639 ) (22,140 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (7,445 ) (2,209 ) Repayment of senior notes (250,695 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 575,000 — Payment of debt issuance costs (17,303 ) — Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes (61,790 ) — Dividends paid (54,484 ) (19,854 ) Repurchase of shares (55,933 ) (10,000 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 127,350 (32,063 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 71,694 301,682 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 921,227 861,561 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 992,921 $ 1,163,243





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

We aggregate our homebuilding operating segments into reporting segments based on similar long-term economic characteristics and geographical proximity. Our three reportable homebuilding segments are as follows:

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, and Utah

Central: Texas

East: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: West Region 1,265 622,837 997 519,217 Central Region 1,265 459,180 1,094 456,801 East Region 1,588 611,721 1,399 567,003 Total 4,118 $ 1,693,738 3,490 $ 1,543,021 Homes Ordered: West Region 1,114 557,296 990 515,325 Central Region 1,100 399,854 1,065 440,377 East Region 1,585 616,306 1,285 519,011 Total 3,799 $ 1,573,456 3,340 $ 1,474,713





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: West Region 2,279 1,138,469 1,782 936,539 Central Region 2,432 886,745 2,142 881,681 East Region 2,914 1,134,620 2,463 986,724 Total 7,625 $ 3,159,834 6,387 $ 2,804,944 Homes Ordered: West Region 2,284 1,138,101 2,276 1,151,261 Central Region 2,410 882,037 2,138 860,898 East Region 3,096 1,184,513 2,413 969,447 Total 7,790 3,204,651 6,827 2,981,606 Order Backlog: West Region 751 367,436 1,366 669,636 Central Region 746 278,485 959 401,601 East Region 1,217 463,766 1,447 616,299 Total 2,714 $ 1,109,687 3,772 $ 1,687,536





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Ending Average Ending Average Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: West Region 85 84.0 98 97.0 85 81.9 98 96.0 Central Region 76 78.0 82 82.0 76 81.3 82 81.7 East Region 126 119.0 111 105.5 126 114.0 111 102.4 Total 287 281.0 291 284.5 287 277.2 291 280.1





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplement and Non-GAAP information

(Unaudited)

Supplemental Information (Dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Depreciation and amortization $ 6,774 $ 5,988 $ 12,812 $ 11,196 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 54,227 $ 62,452 $ 54,516 $ 60,169 Interest incurred 14,327 15,144 27,252 30,174 Interest expensed — — — — Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (14,227 ) (16,518 ) (27,441 ) (29,265 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 54,327 $ 61,078 $ 54,327 $ 61,078





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Dollars in thousands):

Debt-to-Capital Ratios June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Senior and convertible senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,313,311 $ 1,008,215 Stockholders' equity 4,882,534 4,611,900 Total capital $ 6,195,845 $ 5,620,115 Debt-to-capital 21.2 % 17.9 % Senior and convertible senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,313,311 $ 1,008,215 Less: cash and cash equivalents (992,921 ) (921,227 ) Net debt $ 320,390 $ 86,988 Stockholders’ equity 4,882,534 4,611,900 Total net capital $ 5,202,924 $ 4,698,888 Net debt-to-capital (1) 6.2 % 1.9 %





(1) Net debt-to-capital reflects certain adjustments to the debt-to-capital ratio and is defined as net debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net debt plus stockholders' equity). Net debt-to-capital is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operating results and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. We encourage investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate non-GAAP financial measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing to our non-GAAP financial measures.

