Amedisys Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024.

Three-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

  • Net service revenue increased $38.2 million to $591.2 million compared to $553.0 million in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $32.3 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $11.9 million ($11.5 million, net of tax) compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $80.3 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $125.5 million ($125.5 million, net of tax) in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.98 compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.46 in 2023.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $73.2 million compared to $74.6 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $43.5 million compared to $44.9 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.32 compared to $1.37 in 2023.

Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

  • Net service revenue increased $53.2 million to $1,162.6 million compared to $1,109.4 million in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $46.7 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $32.6 million ($31.3 million, net of tax) compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $55.0 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $126.2 million ($126.2 million, net of tax) in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.42 compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.69 in 2023.

Adjusted Year to Date Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $133.0 million compared to $132.5 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $77.5 million compared to $77.6 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.35 compared to $2.38 in 2023.

The supplemental slides provided in connection with the second quarter 2024 earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. In light of the pending merger of the Company with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amedisys will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the second quarter results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items; and (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional Information
Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is in-patient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes, home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 110,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 18,800 employees in 519 care centers within 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 469,000 patients every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements
When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruption from the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group with patient, payor, provider, referral source, supplier or management and employee relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with UnitedHealth Group or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms and timetable; the risk that necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group are delayed, are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger to be satisfied; the costs related to the proposed merger; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the risk that termination fees may be payable by the Company in the event that the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances; reputational risk related to the proposed merger; the risk of litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors, the case mix of our patients and payment methodologies; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended June 30,		 For the Six-Month
Periods Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net service revenue$591,187  $552,968  $1,162,601  $1,109,357 
Operating expenses:       
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 326,933   297,455   648,470   612,465 
General and administrative expenses:       
Salaries and benefits 129,323   125,504   257,269   251,843 
Non-cash compensation 7,828   9,083   15,261   12,356 
Merger-related expenses 11,901   19,451   32,568   20,171 
Depreciation and amortization 4,386   4,725   8,657   9,168 
Other 58,602   58,955   116,543   123,180 
Total operating expenses 538,973   515,173   1,078,768   1,029,183 
Operating income 52,214   37,795   83,833   80,174 
Other income (expense):       
Interest income 1,617   742   3,344   1,148 
Interest expense (7,895)  (7,502)  (16,014)  (15,019)
Equity in earnings from equity method investments 1,515   7,991   2,425   8,114 
Merger termination fee    (106,000)     (106,000)
Miscellaneous, net 1,779   4,743   2,869   4,061 
Total other expense, net (2,984)  (100,026)  (7,376)  (107,696)
Income (loss) before income taxes 49,230   (62,231)  76,457   (27,522)
Income tax expense (16,657)  (18,250)  (29,290)  (28,050)
Net income (loss) 32,573   (80,481)  47,167   (55,572)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (272)  206   (466)  543 
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc.$32,301  $(80,275) $46,701  $(55,029)
Basic earnings per common share:       
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders$0.99  $(2.46) $1.43  $(1.69)
Weighted average shares outstanding 32,706   32,579   32,688   32,568 
Diluted earnings per common share:       
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders$0.98  $(2.46) $1.42  $(1.69)
Weighted average shares outstanding 33,047   32,579   32,992   32,568 


 
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
 
 June 30, 2024
(unaudited)		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$149,883  $126,450 
Restricted cash 7,475   12,413 
Patient accounts receivable 356,909   313,373 
Prepaid expenses 15,510   14,639 
Other current assets 26,125   30,060 
Total current assets 555,902   496,935 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $98,850 and $92,422 44,654   41,845 
Operating lease right of use assets 84,692   88,939 
Goodwill 1,244,679   1,244,679 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $16,259 and $14,008 100,832   102,675 
Other assets 86,609   85,097 
Total assets$2,117,368  $2,060,170 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$26,626  $28,237 
Payroll and employee benefits 136,118   136,835 
Accrued expenses 147,038   140,049 
Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group 106,000   106,000 
Current portion of long-term obligations 37,747   36,314 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 26,447   26,286 
Total current liabilities 479,976   473,721 
Long-term obligations, less current portion 351,442   361,862 
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 59,007   62,751 
Deferred income tax liabilities 47,212   40,635 
Other long-term obligations 845   1,418 
Total liabilities 938,482   940,387 
Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding     
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,248,917 and 38,131,478 shares issued; 32,739,526 and 32,667,631 shares outstanding 38   38 
Additional paid-in capital 803,361   787,177 
Treasury stock, at cost, 5,509,391 and 5,463,847 shares of common stock (472,821)  (468,626)
Retained earnings 794,626   747,925 
Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,125,204   1,066,514 
Noncontrolling interests 53,682   53,269 
Total equity 1,178,886   1,119,783 
Total liabilities and equity$2,117,368  $2,060,170 


 
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
 
 For the Three-Month
Periods Ended June 30,		 For the Six-Month
Periods Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:       
Net income (loss)$32,573  $(80,481) $47,167  $(55,572)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service) 6,358   6,199   12,496   11,893 
Non-cash compensation 8,298   9,108   16,184   12,381 
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 8,534   8,349   17,100   16,971 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (23)  426   (19)  356 
Loss on personal care divestiture          2,186 
Merger termination fee    106,000      106,000 
Deferred income taxes 3,983   5,332   6,577   8,104 
Equity in earnings from equity method investments (1,515)  (7,991)  (2,425)  (8,114)
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 247   247   495   495 
Return on equity method investments 548   966   718   2,753 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:       
Patient accounts receivable 2,449   15,338   (44,357)  7,862 
Other current assets 4,823   5,817   3,127   1,689 
Operating lease right of use assets (1,027)  (1,019)  (2,069)  (1,937)
Other assets 215   355   370   244 
Accounts payable (10,345)  (1,274)  (1,693)  (4,731)
Accrued expenses 4,066   4,034   7,095   4,775 
Other long-term obligations 18   (3,151)  (573)  (3,179)
Operating lease liabilities (6,897)  (7,496)  (14,429)  (15,456)
Net cash provided by operating activities 52,305   60,759   45,764   86,720 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:       
Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets    6   21   25 
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment    100      100 
Purchases of property and equipment (1,385)  (1,394)  (4,055)  (2,744)
Investments in technology assets (186)  (6,457)  (409)  (6,667)
Investment in equity method investee       (196)   
Proceeds from personal care divestiture          47,787 
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired          (350)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,571)  (7,745)  (4,639)  38,151 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:       
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options    75      75 
Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan    938      1,754 
Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation (3,578)  (2,180)  (4,195)  (3,488)
Noncontrolling interest contributions 147   376   1,911   376 
Noncontrolling interest distributions (1,208)  (427)  (1,964)  (712)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest          (800)
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit    15,000      23,000 
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit    (15,000)     (23,000)
Principal payments of long-term obligations (9,441)  (5,680)  (18,382)  (60,993)
Payment of accrued contingent consideration    (4,055)     (4,055)
Net cash used in financing activities (14,080)  (10,953)  (22,630)  (67,843)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 36,654   42,061   18,495   57,028 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 120,704   69,100   138,863   54,133 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$157,358  $111,161  $157,358  $111,161 
        
        
 For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended June 30,		 For the Six-Month 
Periods Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:       
Cash paid for interest$7,319  $6,377  $15,507  $13,031 
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received$17,565  $15,468  $18,393  $15,820 
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities$7,924  $8,516  $16,498  $17,394 
Cash paid for finance lease liabilities$4,875  $2,864  $7,111  $5,321 
Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:       
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities$3,774  $7,719  $10,947  $14,802 
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities$5,691  $7,154  $10,017  $27,944 
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities$  $14,994  $168  $15,135 
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to finance lease liabilities$623  $525  $1,119  $894 
Days revenue outstanding (1) 52.1   43.4   52.1   43.4 


(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 2023 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


 
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
Segment Information - Home Health
 
 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information (in millions):   
Medicare$216.1  $219.8 
Non-Medicare 161.3   130.0 
Net service revenue 377.4   349.8 
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 216.0   194.5 
Gross margin 161.4   155.3 
General and administrative expenses 92.4   90.2 
Depreciation and amortization 1.9   1.2 
Operating income$67.1  $63.9 
Same Store Growth(1):   
Medicare revenue (2%)  (1%)
Non-Medicare revenue 24%  10%
Total admissions 13%  4%
Total volume(2) 9%  3%
Key Statistical Data - Total(3):   
Admissions 110,188   97,453 
Recertifications 46,170   45,808 
Total volume 156,358   143,261 
    
Medicare completed episodes 73,000   74,848 
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4)$3,036  $3,005 
Medicare visits per completed episode(5) 12.2   12.5 
    
Visiting clinician cost per visit$106.00  $99.81 
Clinical manager cost per visit 11.89   11.14 
Total cost per visit$117.89  $110.95 
Visits 1,831,990   1,752,449 


 For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information (in millions):   
Medicare$431.9  $435.2 
Non-Medicare 309.5   257.9 
Net service revenue 741.4   693.1 
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 426.4   391.5 
Gross margin 315.0   301.6 
General and administrative expenses 183.4   179.3 
Depreciation and amortization 3.7   2.3 
Operating income$127.9  $120.0 
Same Store Growth(1):   
Medicare revenue (1%)  (4%)
Non-Medicare revenue 20%  11%
Total admissions 12%  6%
Total volume(2) 8%  4%
Key Statistical Data - Total(3):   
Admissions 222,403   199,416 
Recertifications 90,131   89,133 
Total volume 312,534   288,549 
    
Medicare completed episodes 145,998   148,411 
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4)$3,017  $2,990 
Medicare visits per completed episode(5) 12.0   12.4 
    
Visiting clinician cost per visit$105.68  $99.83 
Clinical manager cost per visit 11.95   11.13 
Total cost per visit$117.63  $110.96 
Visits 3,624,619   3,527,655 


(1)  Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2)  Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3)  Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.
(4)  Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care.
(5)  Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.


Segment Information - Hospice

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information (in millions):   
Medicare$193.7  $188.2 
Non-Medicare 10.3   11.0 
Net service revenue 204.0   199.2 
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 104.6   98.8 
Gross margin 99.4   100.4 
General and administrative expenses 48.7   47.9 
Depreciation and amortization 0.8   0.7 
Operating income$49.9  $51.8 
Same Store Growth(1):   
Medicare revenue 3%  %
Hospice admissions (2%)  (6%)
Average daily census %  (2%)
Key Statistical Data - Total(2):   
Hospice admissions 12,124   12,395 
Average daily census 12,968   12,918 
Revenue per day, net$172.88  $169.47 
Cost of service per day$88.65  $84.03 
Average discharge length of stay 90   90 


 For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information (in millions):   
Medicare$383.7  $370.9 
Non-Medicare 21.3   21.7 
Net service revenue 405.0   392.6 
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 209.9   200.2 
Gross margin 195.1   192.4 
General and administrative expenses 96.8   95.8 
Depreciation and amortization 1.5   1.3 
Operating income$96.8  $95.3 
Same Store Growth(1):   
Medicare revenue 3%  %
Hospice admissions (2%)  (6%)
Average daily census %  (1%)
Key Statistical Data - Total(2):   
Hospice admissions 24,781   25,393 
Average daily census 12,867   12,825 
Revenue per day, net$172.96  $169.15 
Cost of service per day$89.63  $86.24 
Average discharge length of stay 91   90 


(1)   Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2)   Total includes acquisitions and denovos.


Segment Information - Personal Care (1)

 For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information (in millions):   
Medicare$  $ 
Non-Medicare    15.0 
Net service revenue    15.0 
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation    11.1 
Gross margin    3.9 
General and administrative expenses    2.3 
Depreciation and amortization     
Operating income$  $1.6 
Key Statistical Data - Total:   
Billable hours    440,464 
Clients served    7,892 
Shifts    191,379 
Revenue per hour$  $33.97 
Revenue per shift$  $78.19 
Hours per shift    2.3 


(1) We completed the sale of our personal care business on March 31, 2023.


Segment Information - High Acuity Care

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information (in millions):   
Medicare$  $ 
Non-Medicare 9.8   4.0 
Net service revenue 9.8   4.0 
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 6.4   4.2 
Gross margin 3.4   (0.2)
General and administrative expenses 5.4   5.3 
Depreciation and amortization 0.8   0.8 
Operating loss$(2.8) $(6.3)
Key Statistical Data - Total:   
Full risk admissions 157   186 
Limited risk admissions 675   348 
Total admissions 832   534 
Total admissions growth 56%  55%
    
Full risk revenue per episode$10,124  $9,303 
Limited risk revenue per episode$6,816  $6,098 
Number of admitting joint ventures 9   10 


 For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information (in millions):   
Medicare$  $ 
Non-Medicare 16.2   8.7 
Net service revenue 16.2   8.7 
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 12.2   9.7 
Gross margin 4.0   (1.0)
General and administrative expenses 11.3   9.7 
Depreciation and amortization 1.7   1.6 
Operating loss$(9.0) $(12.3)
Key Statistical Data - Total:   
Full risk admissions 296   344 
Limited risk admissions 1,297   807 
Total admissions 1,593   1,151 
Total admissions growth 38%  70%
    
Full risk revenue per episode$10,100  $10,236 
Limited risk revenue per episode$6,799  $5,878 
Number of admitting joint venture markets 9   10 


Segment Information - Corporate

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information (in millions):   
General and administrative expenses$61.1  $69.6 
Depreciation and amortization 0.9   2.0 
Total operating expenses$62.0  $71.6 


 For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information (in millions):   
General and administrative expenses$130.1  $120.4 
Depreciation and amortization 1.8   4.0 
Total operating expenses$131.9  $124.4 



AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 		 For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc.$32,301  $(80,275) $46,701  $(55,029)
Add:       
Income tax expense 16,657   18,250   29,290   28,050 
Interest expense, net 6,278   6,760   12,670   13,871 
Depreciation and amortization 6,358   6,199   12,496   11,893 
Certain items(1) 11,566   123,704   31,862   133,691 
Adjusted EBITDA(2)(5)$73,160  $74,638  $133,019  $132,476 


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30,		 For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc.$32,301  $(80,275) $46,701  $(55,029)
Add:       
Certain items(1) 11,240   125,153   30,788   132,642 
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.(3)(5)$43,541  $44,878  $77,489  $77,613 


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30,		 For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share$0.98  $(2.46) $1.42  $(1.69)
Add:       
Certain items(1) 0.34   3.83   0.93   4.06 
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share(4)(5)$1.32  $1.37  $2.35  $2.38 


(1)   The following details the certain items for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Certain Items (in thousands):

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 2024		 For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 2024
 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:   
Merger-related expenses$11,901  $32,568 
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):   
Other (income) expense, net (335)  (706)
Total$11,566  $31,862 
Net of tax$11,240  $30,788 
Diluted EPS$0.34  $0.93 


 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 2023		 For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 2023
 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service, Inclusive of Depreciation:   
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs$   114 
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:   
Acquisition and integration costs 1,101   2,768 
CEO transition 3,435   4,185 
Merger-related expenses 19,451   20,171 
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs 567   3,737 
Personal care divestiture 11   525 
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):   
Other (income) expense, net (includes $106,000 merger termination fee) 99,139   102,191 
Total$123,704  $133,691 
Net of tax$125,153  $132,642 
Diluted EPS$3.83  $4.06 


(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3)   Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4)   Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income (loss) per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5)   Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.