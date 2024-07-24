First Bank Announces Second Quarter 2024 Net Income of $11.1 Million

HAMILTON, N.J., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) (the Bank) today announced results for the second quarter of 2024. Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $11.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity [i] for the second quarter of 2024 were 1.23%, 11.52% and 13.40%, respectively, compared to 0.97%, 9.23% and 9.87%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Performance Highlights:

The Bank’s primary measures of profitability broadly improved from the second quarter of 2023. Return on average assets increased 26 basis points, return on average equity increased 229 basis points, return on average tangible equity increased 353 basis points, and net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 3.62%.

Total deposits of $2.97 billion at June 30, 2024 remained in line with balances for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2024. The mix of deposits shifted favorably, as non-interest demand deposits increased $29.0 million from the first quarter of 2024, while money market, savings, and time deposits decreased $31.6 million.

Total loans were $3.00 billion at June 30, 2024, and remaining in line with balances for the linked quarter. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Bank sold $23.8 million of commercial real estate loans, resulting in a $1.2 million loss on the sale of loans. The Bank continued to prioritize profitable commercial and industrial lending while reducing its investor real estate portfolio.

Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets decreasing by 0.08% to 0.56% of total assets at June 30, 2024 from 0.64% at March 31, 2024.

Tangible book value per share [ii] grew to $13.46 at June 30, 2024, increasing 12.32%, annualized, from $13.06 at March 31, 2024.

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflected on the Bank’s performance, stating, “First Bank produced outstanding second quarter results, reflecting solid core earnings power that continues to augment our strong capital position. We maintained our net interest margin in a persistently challenging rate environment, while our efficiency ratio remained below 60% for the 20th consecutive quarter. Additionally, outstanding asset quality continued, underscoring the strength of our underwriting and client relationship management. With stable deposit levels and access to diverse funding sources, we are well-positioned to support both our current, stable level of loans as well as high quality growth over time as we continue to expand our specialty niche lending businesses and grow and improve our digital banking capabilities.”

Mr. Ryan added, “Our strong profitability affords us flexibility as we continue to develop into a true, middle-market commercial bank. During this quarter, we executed $23.8 million in sales of lower-yielding commercial real estate loans acquired in the Malvern acquisition. We also continued ongoing investment in our information technology functions, improving our customer experience across the spectrum. We expect these initiatives will accelerate our evolution into a middle market commercial bank and will continue to support a meaningful return for our shareholders.”

Income Statement

In the second quarter of 2024, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $30.5 million, growing $8.4 million, or 38.0%, compared to the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily a result of a $17.0 million increase in interest income from loans due to substantial loan growth related to the Malvern acquisition in the third quarter of 2023 and higher loan yields, which were partially offset by increased interest expense related to the higher cost of deposits and an expanded deposit base. Net interest income increased $222,000, or 0.7%, over the linked first quarter of 2024. The modest increase was primarily due to $2.0 million increase in interest income related to higher loan yields, partially offset by an increase of $1.8 million in interest expense, which resulted from continued deposit pricing pressure and increased borrowing costs in the current interest rate environment.

The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.62% for the second quarter of 2024, 34 basis point increase and a two basis point decrease from the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. Amortization of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions totaled $3.6 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $23,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Bank’s margin declined slightly compared to the linked first quarter as increased deposit costs offset by increased yields on loans.

The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $63,000 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to a credit (benefit) loss totaling ($698,000) during the first quarter of 2024 and a $496,000 credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2023. The Bank’s strong and stable asset quality and lack of loan growth during recent quarters primarily contributed to the modest expense recorded during the second quarter of 2024 and the benefit during the linked quarter. The credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2023 was commensurate with organic loan growth during that quarter.

In the second quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded non-interest income of $689,000, compared to $1.1 million during the same period in 2023 and $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decline in non-interest income was primarily related to $1.2 million in losses realized on the sale of $23.8 million of acquired commercial real estate loans during the quarter. Partially offsetting these losses was approximately $300,000 in gains on sale of small business administration loans. Since completing the Malvern acquisition in July 2023, the Bank has executed ongoing balance sheet repositioning initiatives, including the sale of Malvern investments and lower-yielding residential and commercial investor real estate loans. Excluding the impact of these sales, non-interest income grew $793,000 from the prior year quarter, reflecting increased bank owned life insurance (BOLI) income and increased customer activity related to the Malvern acquisition. Excluding the impact of the aforementioned loan sales, non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024 decreased $43,000 compared to the first quarter of 2024, which included a $187,000 one-time BOLI death benefit.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $18.0 million, an increase of $4.2 million, or 30.3%, compared to $13.8 million for the prior year quarter. The higher non-interest expense was largely due to the increased operating expenses associated with the Malvern acquisition, including increases of $1.8 million in salaries and employee benefits due to merit increases and a larger employee base, $469,000 in occupancy and equipment due to an expanded branch network, $331,000 in other professional fees primarily related to increases in information technology project consulting fees and increases in audit and tax services, and $1.0 million in other expense. The increase in other expense was primarily due to an increase in core deposit intangible amortization, higher Pennsylvania shares tax and slight increases in miscellaneous other expenses based on the growth of the Bank. This was partially offset by the absence of merger-related expenses for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $221,000 recorded during the second quarter of 2023.

On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $143,000, or 0.8%, from $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. The modest linked quarter change reflects the impact of a $173,000 increase in other professional fees primarily related to consulting services and personnel placement fees, an $81,000 increase in marketing and advertising costs, and a $56,000 increase in occupancy and equipment costs. These were largely offset by modest decreases in legal fees, salaries and benefits, data processing costs, and other expenses. The decrease in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to lower payroll taxes, which were mostly offset by annual salary increases that were made at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $2.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.2%, compared to $2.2 million with an effective tax rate of 24.3% for the second quarter of 2023 and $2.7 million with an effective tax rate of 17.5% for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was lower due to the recently enacted New Jersey Corporate Transit Fee, which resulted in a change in tax rate and a revaluation of the Bank’s deferred tax assets. A benefit of $1.1 million was booked as a discrete item in the second quarter for this change in tax rate. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was lower due to certain one-time adjustments primarily related to the finalization of Malvern tax returns during the period. With the negative expected ongoing impact of the New Jersey Corporate Transit Fee, we anticipate our future effective tax rate will range between 24% and 25%.

Balance Sheet

The Bank reported total assets of $3.62 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $741.3 million, or 25.8%, from $2.87 billion at June 30, 2023. Total loans increased $561.3 million, or 23.0%, to $3.00 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $2.44 billion at June 30, 2023. Increases primarily reflect growth from the Malvern acquisition, partially offset by sales of loans and investment securities totaling approximately $255.1 million over the past twelve months. Excluding loans acquired from Malvern totaling $543.8 million at June 30, 2024, which is net of loan sales and pay-downs since the acquisition, net organic loan growth was $17.5 million during the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting our prioritization of balance sheet efficiency over growth.

Total assets increased $6.4 million, or 0.2%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Total loans decreased $23.5 million, or 0.8%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024. A decline of commercial investor real estate loans totaling $75.3 million, including multi-family and construction and development, was partially offset by growth totaling $59.4 million across the owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loan portfolios during the first half of 2024. The Bank continues to prioritize relationship-based commercial and industrial lending while actively reducing our concentration in investor real estate lending.

As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's total deposits were $2.97 billion, an increase of $567.7 million, or 23.7%, from $2.40 billion at June 30 2023. Excluding $671.9 million in deposits acquired from Malvern, deposit balances declined $104.2 million during the twelve months ended June 30, 2024. The aforementioned asset sales allowed us to reduce higher cost, non-core deposit relationships, while our team continued to focus on attracting new deposit relationships and maintaining existing core balances. Heightened industry-wide pricing competition also tempered deposit growth.

While deposits remained stable at $2.97 billion during the first six months of 2024, we experienced a slight shift of customers moving into higher-yielding interest-bearing deposits. During the first six months of 2024, increases in money market and savings deposits and time deposits totaled $27.9 million and $28.7 million, respectively, offset by declines in interest-bearing demand deposits and non-interest-bearing deposits totaling $54.6 million and $2.0 million, respectively.

Total deposits declined slightly by $2.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024; however, the mix of deposits shifted. Non-interest demand deposits increased $29.0 million during the quarter, offset by a decline in interest bearing deposits of $31.6 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, stockholders’ equity increased by $21.6 million, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends.

As of June 30, 2024, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.46%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 9.70%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 9.70%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 11.61%. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio [iii] increased to 9.50% as of June 30, 2024 compared to 8.89% at December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

First Bank's asset quality metrics for the second quarter of 2024 remained favorable. Total nonperforming loans declined from $25.0 million at December 31, 2023 to $14.2 million at June 30, 2024, while total nonperforming assets declined from $25.0 million to $20.2 million during the same period. The decrease during the current quarter was primarily due to payoffs of two non-performing loans totaling $3.0 million.

The Bank recorded net charge-offs of $175,000 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $201,000, excluding a $5.5 million purchase credit deteriorated loan charge-off, during the first quarter of 2024 and compared to net recoveries of $109,000 in the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.21% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2024 and 1.40% at December 31, 2023. The decline from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024 reflected the aforementioned purchase credit deteriorated loan charge-off which reduced our level of specific reserves.

Liquidity and Borrowings

The Bank increased its liquidity position in the second quarter of 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $11.8 million to $240.8 million at June 30, 2024. Borrowings increased by $15.5 million compared to March 31, 2024, as the Bank increased its FHLB borrowings.

Management believes the Bank’s current liquidity position coupled with the balance sheet flexibility gained after the Malvern acquisition provides us with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options.

Cash Dividend Declared

On July 16, 2024, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2024, payable on August 23, 2024.

Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement

Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement.

First Bank will host its earnings call on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 8550862. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 8550862) from one hour after the end of the conference call until October 23, 2024. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Glenn Mills, Lionville, Malvern, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.62 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions in early 2023); the impact of public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

i Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

ii Tangible book value per share is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iii Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

FIRST BANK

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 24,924 $ 25,652 Restricted cash 14,660 13,770 Interest bearing deposits with banks 201,176 188,529 Cash and cash equivalents 240,760 227,951 Interest bearing time deposits with banks 1,241 996 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 96,748 94,142 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $206 at June 30, 2024 and $200 at December 31, 2023 (fair value of $38,068 and $38,486 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 43,813 44,059 Equity securities, at fair value 1,860 1,888 Restricted investment in bank stocks 11,594 10,469 Other investments 10,796 9,841 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,998,029 3,021,501 Less: Allowance for credit losses (36,252 ) (42,397 ) Net loans 2,961,777 2,979,104 Premises and equipment, net 21,553 21,627 Other real estate owned, net 6,000 - Accrued interest receivable 14,314 14,763 Bank-owned life insurance 87,319 86,435 Goodwill 44,166 44,166 Other intangible assets, net 9,860 10,812 Deferred income taxes, net 32,142 30,875 Other assets 31,788 32,199 Total assets $ 3,615,731 $ 3,609,327 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 499,765 $ 501,763 Interest bearing deposits 2,467,869 2,465,806 Total deposits 2,967,634 2,967,569 Borrowings 187,064 179,140 Subordinated debentures 29,898 55,261 Accrued interest payable 4,259 2,813 Other liabilities 34,387 33,644 Total liabilities 3,223,242 3,238,427 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,326,047 shares issued and 25,144,983 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 27,149,186 shares issued and 24,968,122 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 135,202 134,552 Additional paid-in capital 123,353 122,881 Retained earnings 161,140 140,563 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,828 ) (5,718 ) Treasury stock, 2,181,064 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (21,378 ) (21,378 ) Total stockholders' equity 392,489 370,900 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,615,731 $ 3,609,327

FIRST BANK

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and Dividend Income Investment securities—taxable $ 1,278 $ 955 $ 2,460 $ 1,977 Investment securities—tax-exempt 36 34 74 72 Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 3,482 2,184 6,507 3,436 Loans, including fees 50,763 33,748 100,082 65,448 Total interest and dividend income 55,559 36,921 109,123 70,933 Interest Expense Deposits 22,386 12,691 43,172 22,104 Borrowings 2,193 1,661 4,309 3,025 Subordinated debentures 440 441 784 881 Total interest expense 25,019 14,793 48,265 26,010 Net interest income 30,540 22,128 60,858 44,923 Credit loss expense (benefit) 63 496 (635 ) 1,587 Net interest income after credit (benefit) loss expense 30,477 21,632 61,493 43,336 Non-Interest Income Service fees on deposit accounts 350 233 694 461 Loan fees 117 18 219 107 Income from bank-owned life insurance 609 378 1,394 747 Losses on sale of investment securities, net - - - (207 ) (Losses) gains on sale of loans, net (900 ) 170 (671 ) 311 Gains on recovery of acquired loans 56 14 174 71 Other non-interest income 457 315 843 602 Total non-interest income 689 1,128 2,653 2,092 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,968 8,122 20,006 15,994 Occupancy and equipment 2,082 1,613 4,108 3,192 Legal fees 240 198 556 401 Other professional fees 929 598 1,685 1,249 Regulatory fees 640 516 1,242 750 Directors' fees 270 193 512 407 Data processing 749 681 1,555 1,299 Marketing and advertising 377 233 673 473 Travel and entertainment 285 160 529 379 Insurance 251 179 495 352 Other real estate owned expense, net 129 20 217 38 Merger-related expenses - 221 - 682 Other expense 2,033 1,041 4,185 2,062 Total non-interest expense 17,953 13,775 35,763 27,278 Income Before Income Taxes 13,213 8,985 28,383 18,150 Income tax expense 2,140 2,186 4,798 4,362 Net Income $ 11,073 $ 6,799 $ 23,585 $ 13,788 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.35 $ 0.94 $ 0.71 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.35 $ 0.93 $ 0.71 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 25,129,199 19,332,703 25,084,558 19,417,388 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,258,785 19,434,522 25,228,888 19,546,949

FIRST BANK

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 146,289 $ 1,321 3.63 % $ 142,209 $ 996 2.81 % Loans (3) 2,997,892 50,763 6.81 % 2,397,121 33,748 5.65 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 224,503 3,101 5.56 % 152,623 1,924 5.06 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 11,178 243 8.74 % 9,418 157 6.69 % Other investments 12,136 138 4.57 % 8,898 103 4.64 % Total interest earning assets (2) 3,391,998 55,566 6.59 % 2,710,269 36,928 5.47 % Allowance for credit losses (36,784 ) (30,315 ) Non-interest earning assets 263,698 145,259 Total assets $ 3,618,912 $ 2,825,213 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 591,222 $ 3,813 2.59 % $ 338,392 $ 1,475 1.75 % Money market deposits 1,061,593 10,559 4.00 % 811,385 6,804 3.36 % Savings deposits 158,158 619 1.57 % 137,830 366 1.07 % Time deposits 678,197 7,395 4.39 % 570,850 4,046 2.84 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,489,170 22,386 3.62 % 1,858,457 12,691 2.74 % Borrowings 171,533 2,193 5.14 % 151,810 1,661 4.39 % Subordinated debentures 29,880 440 5.89 % 29,769 441 5.93 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,690,583 25,019 3.74 % 2,040,036 14,793 2.91 % Non-interest bearing deposits 497,205 462,692 Other liabilities 44,480 26,925 Stockholders' equity 386,644 295,560 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,618,912 $ 2,825,213 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 30,547 2.85 % 22,135 2.56 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.62 % 3.28 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (7 ) (7 ) Net interest income $ 30,540 $ 22,128

(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.

(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.

(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.

(5) Annualized.

FIRST BANK

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES

(dollars in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 146,719 $ 2,549 3.49 % $ 147,953 $ 2,064 2.81 % Loans (3) 2,988,707 100,082 6.73 % 2,380,336 65,448 5.54 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 213,831 5,811 5.46 % 124,503 3,008 4.87 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 10,800 442 8.23 % 8,841 258 5.88 % Other investments 12,003 254 4.26 % 8,770 170 3.91 % Total interest earning assets (2) 3,372,060 109,138 6.51 % 2,670,403 70,948 5.36 % Allowance for credit losses (37,196 ) (29,826 ) Non-interest earning assets 262,465 144,867 Total assets $ 3,597,329 $ 2,785,444 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 605,081 $ 7,479 2.49 % $ 328,870 $ 2,454 1.50 % Money market deposits 1,038,250 20,348 3.94 % 784,089 11,791 3.03 % Savings deposits 160,135 1,193 1.50 % 145,691 712 0.99 % Time deposits 674,872 14,152 4.22 % 552,028 7,147 2.61 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,478,338 43,172 3.50 % 1,810,678 22,104 2.46 % Borrowings 169,337 4,309 5.12 % 141,567 3,025 4.31 % Subordinated debentures 36,175 784 4.33 % 29,756 881 5.92 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,683,850 48,265 3.62 % 1,982,001 26,010 2.65 % Non-interest bearing deposits 489,353 481,237 Other liabilities 42,534 28,330 Stockholders' equity 381,592 293,876 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,597,329 $ 2,785,444 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 60,873 2.89 % 44,938 2.71 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.63 % 3.39 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (15 ) (15 ) Net interest income $ 60,858 $ 44,923

(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.

(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.

(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.

(5) Annualized.

FIRST BANK

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 30,540 $ 30,318 $ 30,999 $ 28,594 $ 22,128 Credit loss expense 63 (698 ) (294 ) 6,650 496 Non-interest income 689 1,964 (3,000 ) 193 1,128 Non-interest expense 17,953 17,810 17,936 23,486 13,775 Income tax expense 2,140 2,658 1,977 (78 ) 2,186 Net income 11,073 12,512 8,380 (1,271 ) 6,799 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (1) 1.23 % 1.41 % 0.93 % (0.14 %) 0.97 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2) 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.07 % 0.97 % Return on average equity (1) 11.52 % 13.36 % 9.06 % (1.43 %) 9.23 % Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2) 12.26 % 13.17 % 13.38 % 10.75 % 9.28 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (2) 13.40 % 15.64 % 10.67 % (1.66 %) 9.87 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2) 14.26 % 15.41 % 15.75 % 12.50 % 9.93 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.62 % 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.36 % 3.28 % Yield on loans (1) 6.81 % 6.66 % 6.49 % 6.09 % 5.65 % Total cost of deposits (1) 3.01 % 2.83 % 2.63 % 2.47 % 2.19 % Efficiency ratio (2) 55.88 % 55.56 % 53.79 % 54.83 % 58.71 % SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 25,144,983 25,096,449 24,968,122 24,926,919 19,041,343 Basic earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.34 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per share 0.44 0.50 0.33 (0.05 ) 0.35 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) 0.47 0.49 0.49 0.40 0.35 Book value per share 15.61 15.23 14.85 14.48 15.45 Tangible book value per share (2) 13.46 13.06 12.65 12.26 14.44 MARKET DATA Market value per share $ 12.74 $ 13.74 $ 14.70 $ 10.78 $ 10.38 Market value / Tangible book value 94.65 % 105.20 % 116.18 % 87.96 % 71.91 % Market capitalization $ 320,347 $ 344,825 $ 367,031 $ 268,712 $ 197,649 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Stockholders' equity / assets 10.86 % 10.64 % 10.28 % 10.15 % 10.23 % Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2) 9.50 % 9.27 % 8.89 % 8.72 % 9.63 % Loans / deposits 101.02 % 100.75 % 101.82 % 101.80 % 101.53 % ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 175 $ 5,293 $ 209 $ 1,122 $ (109 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off (5) 175 (201 ) 209 $ 1,122 $ (109 ) Nonperforming loans 14,227 17,054 24,989 24,158 10,342 Nonperforming assets 20,227 23,053 24,989 24,158 10,342 Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (1) 0.02 % 0.72 % 0.03 % 0.15 % (0.02 %) Net charge offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off / average loans (1) (5) 0.02 % (0.03 %) 0.03 % 0.15 % (0.02 %) Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.47 % 0.57 % 0.83 % 0.80 % 0.42 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.56 % 0.64 % 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.36 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.40 % 1.42 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 254.81 % 213.42 % 169.66 % 177.50 % 294.44 % OTHER DATA Total assets $ 3,615,731 $ 3,591,398 $ 3,609,327 $ 3,558,426 $ 2,874,425 Total loans 2,998,029 2,992,423 3,021,501 3,020,778 2,436,708 Total deposits 2,967,634 2,970,262 2,967,569 2,967,455 2,399,900 Total stockholders' equity 392,489 382,254 370,900 361,037 294,161 Number of full-time equivalent employees (4) 294 288 286 286 261

(1) Annualized.

(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.

(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(4) Includes 5 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of June 30, 2023.

(5) Excludes $5.5 million in a PCD loan charge-off in first quarter of 2024, which was reserved for through purchase accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition.

FIRST BANK

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 LOAN COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 530,996 $ 508,911 $ 506,849 $ 478,120 $ 419,836 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 647,625 625,643 612,352 607,888 560,878 Investor 1,143,954 1,172,311 1,221,702 1,269,134 965,339 Construction and development 190,108 184,816 186,829 168,192 136,615 Multi-family 270,238 279,668 271,058 275,825 223,784 Total commercial real estate 2,251,925 2,262,438 2,291,941 2,321,039 1,886,616 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 144,978 154,704 156,024 158,487 91,260 Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 46,882 45,869 44,698 46,239 29,983 Total residential real estate 191,860 200,573 200,722 204,726 121,243 Consumer and other 26,321 23,702 25,343 20,208 12,514 Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs 3,001,102 2,995,624 3,024,855 3,024,093 2,440,209 Net deferred loan fees and costs (3,073 ) (3,201 ) (3,354 ) (3,315 ) (3,501 ) Total loans $ 2,998,029 $ 2,992,423 $ 3,021,501 $ 3,020,778 $ 2,436,708 LOAN MIX Commercial and industrial 17.7 % 17.0 % 16.8 % 15.8 % 17.2 % Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 21.6 % 20.9 % 20.3 % 20.1 % 23.0 % Investor 38.2 % 39.2 % 40.4 % 42.0 % 39.6 % Construction and development 6.3 % 6.2 % 6.2 % 5.6 % 5.6 % Multi-family 9.0 % 9.3 % 9.0 % 9.1 % 9.2 % Total commercial real estate 75.1 % 75.6 % 75.9 % 76.8 % 77.4 % Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 4.8 % 5.2 % 5.1 % 5.3 % 3.8 % Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 1.6 % 1.5 % 1.5 % 1.5 % 1.2 % Total residential real estate 6.4 % 6.7 % 6.6 % 6.8 % 5.0 % Consumer and other 0.9 % 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.7 % 0.5 % Net deferred loan fees and costs (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Total loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

FIRST BANK

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 499,765 $ 470,749 $ 501,763 $ 493,703 $ 476,733 Interest bearing demand deposits 574,515 580,864 629,110 623,338 376,948 Money market and savings deposits 1,199,382 1,219,634 1,171,440 1,228,832 979,524 Time deposits 693,972 699,015 665,256 621,582 566,695 Total Deposits $ 2,967,634 $ 2,970,262 $ 2,967,569 $ 2,967,455 $ 2,399,900 DEPOSIT MIX Non-interest bearing demand deposits 16.8 % 15.8 % 16.9 % 16.6 % 19.9 % Interest bearing demand deposits 19.4 % 19.6 % 21.2 % 21.0 % 15.7 % Money market and savings deposits 40.4 % 41.1 % 39.5 % 41.4 % 40.8 % Time deposits 23.4 % 23.5 % 22.4 % 21.0 % 23.6 % Total Deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

FIRST BANK

NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Return on Average Tangible Equity Net income (numerator) $ 11,073 $ 12,512 $ 8,380 $ (1,271 ) $ 6,799 Average stockholders' equity $ 386,644 $ 376,542 $ 366,950 $ 353,372 $ 295,560 Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 54,347 54,790 55,324 49,491 19,324 Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 332,297 $ 321,752 $ 311,626 $ 303,881 $ 276,236 Return on Average Tangible equity (1) 13.40 % 15.64 % 10.67 % -1.66 % 9.87 % Tangible Book Value Per Share Stockholders' equity $ 392,489 $ 382,254 $ 370,900 $ 361,037 $ 294,161 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 54,026 54,483 54,978 55,554 19,289 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 338,463 $ 327,771 $ 315,922 $ 305,483 $ 274,872 Common shares outstanding (denominator) 25,144,983 25,096,449 24,968,122 24,926,919 19,041,343 Tangible book value per share $ 13.46 $ 13.06 $ 12.65 $ 12.26 $ 14.44 Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets Stockholders' equity $ 392,489 $ 382,254 $ 370,900 $ 361,037 $ 294,161 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 54,026 54,483 54,978 55,554 19,289 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 338,463 $ 327,771 $ 315,922 $ 305,483 $ 274,872 Total assets $ 3,615,731 $ 3,591,398 $ 3,609,327 $ 3,558,426 $ 2,874,425 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 54,026 54,483 54,978 55,554 19,289 Tangible total assets (denominator) $ 3,561,705 $ 3,536,915 $ 3,554,349 $ 3,502,872 $ 2,855,136 Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets 9.50 % 9.27 % 8.89 % 8.72 % 9.63 % Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense $ 17,953 $ 17,810 $ 17,936 $ 23,486 $ 13,775 Less: Merger-related expenses - - 338 7,028 221 Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $ 17,953 $ 17,810 $ 17,598 $ 16,458 $ 13,554 Net interest income $ 30,540 $ 30,318 $ 30,999 $ 28,594 $ 22,128 Non-interest income 689 1,964 (3,000 ) 193 1,128 Total revenue 31,229 32,282 27,999 28,787 23,256 Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net - - 916 527 - Add (subtract): Losses (gains) on sale of loans, net 900 (229 ) 3,799 704 (170 ) Adjusted total revenue (denominator) $ 32,129 $ 32,053 $ 32,714 $ 30,018 $ 23,086 Efficiency ratio 55.88 % 55.56 % 53.79 % 54.83 % 58.71 %

(1) Annualized.

FIRST BANK

NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted return on average assets, and Adjusted return on average equity Net income $ 11,073 $ 12,512 $ 8,380 $ (1,271 ) $ 6,799 Add: Merger-related expenses(1) - - 267 5,552 175 Add: Credit loss expense on acquired loan portfolio(1) - - - 4,323 - Add (subtract): Losses (gains) on sale of loans, net(1) 711 (181 ) 3,001 556 (134 ) Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net(1) - - 724 416 - Adjusted net income $ 11,784 $ 12,331 $ 12,372 $ 9,576 $ 6,839 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,258,785 25,199,381 25,089,495 24,029,910 19,434,522 Average assets $ 3,618,912 $ 3,575,748 $ 3,561,261 $ 3,565,350 $ 2,825,213 Average equity $ 386,644 $ 376,542 $ 366,950 $ 353,372 $ 295,560 Average Tangible Equity $ 332,297 $ 321,752 $ 311,626 $ 303,881 $ 276,236 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.35 Adjusted return on average assets (2) 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.07 % 0.97 % Adjusted return on average equity (2) 12.26 % 13.17 % 13.38 % 10.75 % 9.28 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2) 14.26 % 15.41 % 15.75 % 12.50 % 9.93 %

(1) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(2) Annualized.

