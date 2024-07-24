Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported second quarter of 2024 net income of $27.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.



“Live Oak delivered a solid quarter with growth in loans, deposits and revenue as we continue our mission to serve small businesses across the country,” said Live Oak Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “The strength of our portfolio is due to the quality of the entrepreneurs we serve. Our focus on credit strength, specialized industries and deep expertise continues to demonstrate the power of our franchise, and we are confident in the long-term opportunities ahead.”

Second Quarter 2024 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 Dollars Percent 2Q 2023 Total revenue (1) $ 125,479 $ 116,208 $ 9,271 8.0 % $ 108,458 Total noninterest expense 77,656 77,737 (81 ) (0.1) 76,457 Income before taxes 36,058 22,107 13,951 63.1 18,973 Effective tax rate 25.2 % (24.8) % n/a n/a 7.5 % Net income $ 26,963 $ 27,586 $ (623 ) (2.3) % $ 17,544 Diluted earnings per share 0.59 0.60 (0.01 ) (1.7) 0.39 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 1,171,141 $ 805,129 $ 366,012 45.5 % $ 861,033 % Fully funded 38.2 % 43.8 % n/a n/a 49.4 % Total loans and leases: $ 9,535,766 $ 9,223,310 $ 312,456 3.4 % $ 8,360,174 Total assets: 11,868,570 11,505,569 363,001 3.2 10,819,196 Total deposits: 10,707,031 10,383,361 323,670 3.1 9,879,111

(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.



Loans and Leases

As of June 30, 2024, the total loan and lease portfolio was $9.54 billion, 3.4% above its level at March 31, 2024, and 14.1% above its level a year ago. This growth was the product of strong origination volumes. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, loans and leases held for investment increased $259.6 million, or 2.9%, to $9.17 billion while loans held for sale increased $52.9 million, or 17.0%, to $363.6 million. Average loans and leases were $9.38 billion during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $9.11 billion during the first quarter of 2024.

The total loan and lease portfolio at June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, was comprised of 36.4% and 37.4% of guaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Loan and lease originations totaled $1.17 billion during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $366.0 million, or 45.5%, from the first quarter of 2024. Loan and lease originations increased $310.1 million, or 36.0%, from the second quarter of 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $10.71 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $323.7 million compared to March 31, 2024, and an increase of $827.9 million compared to June 30, 2023. The increase in total deposits from prior periods was to support growth in the loan and lease portfolio as well as the Company’s targeted liquidity levels.

Average total interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2024 increased $197.7 million, or 2.0%, to $10.27 billion, compared to $10.07 billion for the first quarter of 2024. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 91.4% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 90.4% for the first quarter of 2024.

Borrowings

Borrowings totaled $117.7 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $120.2 million and $28.3 million at March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company increased long-term borrowings by $100.0 million through an unsecured 5.95% fixed rate 60-month term loan with a third party correspondent bank. This increase in borrowings was to strategically enhance capital levels in order to accommodate future growth expectations.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $91.3 million compared to $90.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $84.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 was 3.28% and 3.33%, respectively, a decrease of five basis points quarter over quarter. During the second quarter of 2024, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by eight basis points, partially driven by a full quarter’s worth of interest expense on the $100.0 million incremental borrowing added in late first quarter of 2024, while the average yield on interest-earning assets increased by one basis point.

The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was driven by growth in average loans and leases held for investment. Partially mitigating this increase was a decrease in the net interest margin by one basis point arising from an increase in deposits and borrowings, combined with the increase in average cost of funds, outpacing the increase in average yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $34.2 million, an increase of $8.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $10.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The primary drivers in noninterest income changes are outlined below.

Net gains on sales of loans was $14.4 million, a $2.9 million increase compared to the first quarter of 2024 and a $3.6 million increase compared to the second quarter of 2023. The quarter over quarter increase in net gains on sales of loans was largely the result of increased loan sale volumes, and the increase over the second quarter of 2023 was largely related to higher premiums while loan sale volumes remained somewhat consistent. The average guaranteed loan sale premium was 106%, 107% and 105% for the second and first quarters of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. The volume of guaranteed loans sold was $250.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $186.7 million sold in the first quarter of 2024 and $245.1 million sold in the second quarter of 2023.

Equity method investment losses totaled $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, a $3.3 million decrease from $5.0 million in losses in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was principally related to lower levels of underlying losses in several of the Company’s equity method investees.

Other noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $11.0 million compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. This $7.1 million increase in noninterest income was largely related to a $6.7 million gain arising from the sale of one of the Company’s aircraft in the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $77.7 million compared to $77.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $76.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense was principally impacted by increased salaries and employee benefits of $3.2 million, partially offset by $2.4 million in decreased levels of FDIC insurance expense. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was largely the product of continued investment in human resources to support strategic and growth initiative, while the decrease in FDIC insurance expense was the product of favorable changes in the Company’s FDIC assessment rates.

Asset Quality

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost of $8.3 million, compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, was 0.38%, 0.15% and 0.06%, respectively.

Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $9.6 million and $7.9 million accounted for under the fair value option at June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively, decreased to $37.3 million, or 0.42% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at June 30, 2024, compared to $43.1 million, or 0.51%, at March 31, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $11.8 million compared to $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The lower level of provision expense in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of a decrease in specific reserves required for loans individually evaluated for impairment.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $137.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $139.0 million at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.57% and 1.63% at June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Income Tax

Income tax expense (benefit) and related effective tax rate was $9.1 million and 25.2% for the second quarter of 2024, $(5.5) million and (24.8)% for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million and 7.5% for the second quarter of 2023, respectively. The higher level of income tax expense for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of $10.6 million in increased levels of investment tax credits in the first quarter of 2024, arising from the Internal Revenue Service’s expansion of qualifying energy communities guidance during that quarter. The higher level of income tax expense for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of the combination of increased pretax income and lower levels of anticipated investment tax credits in 2024 as compared to the prior year.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended 2Q 2024 Change vs. 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2024 2Q 2023 Interest income % % Loans and fees on loans $ 181,840 $ 176,010 $ 169,531 $ 162,722 $ 152,362 3.3 19.3 Investment securities, taxable 9,219 8,954 8,746 8,701 8,503 3.0 8.4 Other interest earning assets 7,389 7,456 8,259 9,188 8,847 (0.9 ) (16.5 ) Total interest income 198,448 192,420 186,536 180,611 169,712 3.1 16.9 Interest expense Deposits 105,358 101,998 96,695 90,914 85,003 3.3 23.9 Borrowings 1,770 311 265 287 407 469.1 334.9 Total interest expense 107,128 102,309 96,960 91,201 85,410 4.7 25.4 Net interest income 91,320 90,111 89,576 89,410 84,302 1.3 8.3 Provision for credit losses 11,765 16,364 8,995 10,279 13,028 (28.1 ) (9.7 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 79,555 73,747 80,581 79,131 71,274 7.9 11.6 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 7,347 7,624 7,342 6,990 6,687 (3.6 ) 9.9 Loan servicing asset revaluation (2,878 ) (2,744 ) (3,974 ) 11,335 (2,831 ) (4.9 ) (1.7 ) Net gains on sales of loans 14,395 11,502 12,891 12,675 10,804 25.2 33.2 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 172 (219 ) (170 ) (568 ) 1,728 178.5 (90.0 ) Equity method investments (loss) income (1,767 ) (5,022 ) 47 (1,034 ) (2,055 ) 64.8 14.0 Equity security investments gains (losses), net 161 (529 ) (384 ) (783 ) 121 130.4 33.1 Lease income 2,423 2,453 2,439 2,498 2,535 (1.2 ) (4.4 ) Management fee income 3,271 3,271 3,309 3,277 3,266 — 0.2 Other noninterest income 11,035 9,761 8,607 3,501 3,901 13.1 182.9 Total noninterest income 34,159 26,097 30,107 37,891 24,156 30.9 41.4 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 46,255 47,275 44,274 42,947 43,066 (2.2 ) 7.4 Travel expense 2,328 2,438 1,544 2,197 2,770 (4.5 ) (16.0 ) Professional services expense 3,061 1,878 3,052 1,762 1,996 63.0 53.4 Advertising and marketing expense 3,004 3,692 2,501 3,446 3,009 (18.6 ) (0.2 ) Occupancy expense 2,388 2,247 2,231 2,129 2,205 6.3 8.3 Technology expense 7,996 7,723 8,402 7,722 8,005 3.5 (0.1 ) Equipment expense 3,511 3,074 3,480 3,676 4,023 14.2 (12.7 ) Other loan origination and maintenance expense 3,659 3,911 3,937 3,498 3,442 (6.4 ) 6.3 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment (recovery) 170 (927 ) 14,575 — — 118.3 100.0 FDIC insurance 2,649 3,200 4,091 4,115 5,061 (17.2 ) (47.7 ) Other expense 2,635 3,226 5,117 2,770 2,880 (18.3 ) (8.5 ) Total noninterest expense 77,656 77,737 93,204 74,262 76,457 (0.1 ) 1.6 Income before taxes 36,058 22,107 17,484 42,760 18,973 63.1 90.0 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,095 (5,479 ) 1,321 2,967 1,429 266.0 536.5 Net income $ 26,963 $ 27,586 $ 16,163 $ 39,793 $ 17,544 (2.3 ) 53.7 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.36 $ 0.89 $ 0.40 (3.2 ) 50.0 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.60 $ 0.36 $ 0.88 $ 0.39 (1.7 ) 51.3 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 44,974,942 44,762,308 44,516,646 44,408,997 44,327,474 Diluted 45,525,082 45,641,210 45,306,506 45,268,745 44,835,089

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of the quarter ended 2Q 2024 Change vs. 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2024 2Q 2023 Assets % % Cash and due from banks $ 615,449 $ 597,394 $ 582,540 $ 534,774 $ 808,131 3.0 (23.8 ) Certificates of deposit with other banks 250 250 250 3,750 4,000 — (93.8 ) Investment securities available-for-sale 1,151,195 1,120,622 1,126,160 1,099,878 1,133,146 2.7 1.6 Loans held for sale 363,632 310,749 387,037 572,604 523,776 17.0 (30.6 ) Loans and leases held for investment (1) 9,172,134 8,912,561 8,633,847 8,202,631 7,836,398 2.9 17.0 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (137,867 ) (139,041 ) (125,840 ) (121,273 ) (120,116 ) 0.8 (14.8 ) Net loans and leases 9,034,267 8,773,520 8,508,007 8,081,358 7,716,282 3.0 17.1 Premises and equipment, net 267,864 258,071 257,881 258,041 269,485 3.8 (0.6 ) Foreclosed assets 8,015 8,561 6,481 6,701 — (6.4 ) 100.0 Servicing assets 51,528 49,343 48,591 47,127 31,042 4.4 66.0 Other assets 376,370 387,059 354,476 346,227 333,334 (2.8 ) 12.9 Total assets $ 11,868,570 $ 11,505,569 $ 11,271,423 $ 10,950,460 $ 10,819,196 3.2 9.7 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 264,013 $ 226,668 $ 259,270 $ 239,536 $ 229,833 16.5 14.9 Interest-bearing 10,443,018 10,156,693 10,015,749 9,764,106 9,649,278 2.8 8.2 Total deposits 10,707,031 10,383,361 10,275,019 10,003,642 9,879,111 3.1 8.4 Borrowings 117,745 120,242 23,354 25,847 28,317 (2.1 ) 315.8 Other liabilities 82,745 74,248 70,384 70,603 79,280 11.4 4.4 Total liabilities 10,907,521 10,577,851 10,368,757 10,100,092 9,986,708 3.1 9.2 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — — — Class A common stock (voting) 356,381 349,648 344,568 340,929 341,032 1.9 4.5 Class B common stock (non-voting) — — — — — — — Retained earnings 695,172 669,307 642,817 627,759 589,036 3.9 18.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (90,504 ) (91,237 ) (84,719 ) (118,320 ) (97,580 ) 0.8 7.3 Total shareholders' equity 961,049 927,718 902,666 850,368 832,488 3.6 15.4 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 11,868,570 $ 11,505,569 $ 11,271,423 $ 10,950,460 $ 10,819,196 3.2 9.7

(1) Includes $363.0 million, $379.2 million, $388.0 million, $410.1 million and $441.8 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 357,850 $ 291,414 Investment securities, taxable 18,173 16,050 Other interest earning assets 14,845 13,664 Total interest income 390,868 321,128 Interest expense Deposits 207,356 152,598 Borrowings 2,081 2,211 Total interest expense 209,437 154,809 Net interest income 181,431 166,319 Provision for credit losses 28,129 32,049 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 153,302 134,270 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 14,971 13,067 Loan servicing asset revaluation (5,622 ) (2,475 ) Net gains on sales of loans 25,897 20,979 Net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option (47 ) (2,801 ) Equity method investments (loss) income (6,789 ) (5,007 ) Equity security investments (losses) gains, net (368 ) 198 Lease income 4,876 5,070 Management fee income 6,542 6,738 Other noninterest income 20,796 7,966 Total noninterest income 60,256 43,735 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 93,530 87,831 Travel expense 4,766 5,181 Professional services expense 4,939 2,923 Advertising and marketing expense 6,696 6,612 Occupancy expense 4,635 4,130 Technology expense 15,719 15,734 Equipment expense 6,585 7,841 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 7,570 7,369 Renewable energy tax credit investment (recovery) impairment (757 ) 69 FDIC insurance 5,849 8,464 Other expense 5,861 9,265 Total noninterest expense 155,393 155,419 Income before taxes 58,165 22,586 Income tax expense 3,616 4,644 Net income $ 54,549 $ 17,942 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.22 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 44,868,625 44,242,785 Diluted 45,583,146 44,900,323

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 Income Statement Data Net income $ 26,963 $ 27,586 $ 16,163 $ 39,793 $ 17,544 Per Common Share Net income, diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.60 $ 0.36 $ 0.88 $ 0.39 Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 21.35 20.64 20.23 19.12 18.77 Tangible book value (1) 21.28 20.57 20.15 19.04 18.69 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.58 % 1.46 % 0.66 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.39 11.93 7.36 18.68 8.26 Net interest margin 3.28 3.33 3.32 3.37 3.29 Efficiency ratio (1) 61.89 66.89 77.88 58.34 70.49 Noninterest income to total revenue 27.22 22.46 25.16 29.76 22.27 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 1,171,141 $ 805,129 $ 981,703 $ 1,073,255 $ 861,033 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced 4,292,857 4,329,097 4,238,328 4,028,575 3,813,852 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3) 1.57 % 1.63 % 1.53 % 1.56 % 1.62 % Net charge-offs (3) $ 8,253 $ 3,163 $ 4,428 $ 9,122 $ 1,154 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3) 0.38 % 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.48 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3) Unguaranteed $ 37,340 $ 43,117 $ 39,285 $ 33,255 $ 44,899 Guaranteed 122,752 105,351 95,678 65,837 66,322 Total 160,092 148,468 134,963 99,092 111,221 Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3) 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.48 % 0.43 % 0.61 % Nonperforming loans at fair value (4) Unguaranteed $ 9,590 $ 7,942 $ 7,230 $ 6,518 $ 8,602 Guaranteed 51,570 47,620 41,244 39,378 45,114 Total 61,160 55,562 48,474 45,896 53,716 Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment (4) 2.64 % 2.09 % 1.86 % 1.59 % 1.95 % Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.85 % 11.89 % 11.73 % 11.63 % 11.55 % Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 8.71 8.69 8.58 8.56 8.46

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.

(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).

(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning balances in other banks $ 555,570 $ 7,389 5.35 % $ 542,243 $ 7,456 5.53 % Investment securities 1,263,675 9,219 2.93 1,240,861 8,954 2.90 Loans held for sale 387,824 9,329 9.67 353,476 8,354 9.51 Loans and leases held for investment (1) 8,997,164 172,511 7.71 8,753,232 167,656 7.70 Total interest-earning assets 11,204,233 198,448 7.12 10,889,812 192,420 7.11 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (136,668 ) (125,447 ) Noninterest-earning assets 562,488 550,839 Total assets $ 11,630,053 $ 11,315,204 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 304,505 $ 4,267 5.64 % $ 300,067 $ 4,183 5.61 % Savings 4,804,037 48,617 4.07 4,552,390 46,171 4.08 Money market accounts 128,625 186 0.58 125,317 187 0.60 Certificates of deposit 5,032,856 52,288 4.18 5,094,553 51,457 4.06 Total deposits 10,270,023 105,358 4.13 10,072,327 101,998 4.07 Borrowings 119,321 1,770 5.97 26,772 311 4.67 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,389,344 107,128 4.15 10,099,099 102,309 4.07 Noninterest-bearing deposits 223,026 213,571 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 70,667 77,942 Shareholders' equity 947,016 924,592 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,630,053 $ 11,315,204 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 91,320 2.97 % $ 90,111 3.04 % Net interest margin 3.28 3.33 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 107.84 % 107.83 %

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 Total shareholders’ equity $ 961,049 $ 927,718 $ 902,666 $ 850,368 $ 832,488 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,644 1,682 1,721 1,759 1,797 Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 957,608 $ 924,239 $ 899,148 $ 846,812 $ 828,894 Shares outstanding (c) 45,003,856 44,938,673 44,617,673 44,480,215 44,351,715 Total assets $ 11,868,570 $ 11,505,569 $ 11,271,423 $ 10,950,460 $ 10,819,196 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,644 1,682 1,721 1,759 1,797 Tangible assets (b) $ 11,865,129 $ 11,502,090 $ 11,267,905 $ 10,946,904 $ 10,815,602 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 8.07 % 8.04 % 7.98 % 7.74 % 7.66 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 21.28 $ 20.57 $ 20.15 $ 19.04 $ 18.69 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 77,656 $ 77,737 $ 93,204 $ 74,262 $ 76,457 Net interest income 91,320 90,111 89,576 89,410 84,302 Noninterest income 34,159 26,097 30,107 37,891 24,156 Total revenue (e) $ 125,479 $ 116,208 $ 119,683 $ 127,301 $ 108,458 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 61.89 % 66.89 % 77.88 % 58.34 % 70.49 %

This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business, for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.