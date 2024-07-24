Old National Receives Top Score on Disability Workplace Inclusion

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) has received a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index®, the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 scope companies to measure disability workplace inclusion inside their organization and to assess performance across industry sectors. Top-scoring businesses – scoring 80 or higher – are recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

“We are proud to again be top-rated on the Disability Equality Index, which underscores Old National’s commitment to providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities at all levels of our organization,” said Jim Ryan, Old National Chairman and CEO. “We have seen the evidence that championing inclusion – in all its many forms – makes Old National even stronger and more competitive.”

The Disability Equality Index requires 30-40 hours to complete online each year and was launched in 2015 in the United States as a joint initiative of Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). It is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in operation.

Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities, while also helping companies create long-term value for employees and shareholders.

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we’re extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. “Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent, but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive.”

In 2024, 542 corporations, including 71 Fortune 100 and 220 Fortune 500, utilized the Disability Equality Index to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts. The 2024 Disability Equality Index measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits; Recruitment; Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement; Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Responsible Procurement (Non-Weighted).

Globally, people with disabilities represent 1.3 billion individuals. Disability is a natural part of the human experience, and it crosses lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and other demographics.

