HNL Lab Medicine Opens Gilbertsville Location

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine, a leading diagnostics laboratory, announced the opening of a new Patient Service Center. Located at 1107 Grosser Road, Gilbertsville PA, this new facility will offer pediatric lab services in addition to HNL Lab Medicine’s extensive menu of laboratory testing services.



With a tentative opening date of July 30, the new facility features the latest in laboratory technology and equipment, ensuring precise and timely results for a wide range of medical tests. With a dedicated team of experienced professionals, the lab is equipped to handle a variety of testing needs, from routine blood work to specialized diagnostics.

“Our pediatric phlebotomy services provide gentle and efficient care for children, helping to ease the anxiety often associated with lab visits,” said Jessica Bargilione, Vice President of Marketing. “We understand the unique needs of these patients, which is why our Gilbertsville lab offers a child-friendly environment to make the experience as smooth and stress-free as possible.”

HNL Lab Medicine’s patient-centric approach aims to provide a seamless experience, from sample collection to result reporting. This new location will expand access to high-quality laboratory services for the community, offering advanced diagnostic testing with a commitment to accuracy, reliability, and exceptional customer service.

Consistent with the convenience offered at other HNL Lab Medicine Patient Service Centers, appointments are not required at the Gilbertsville – LVHN Health Center location. Patients can also take advantage of hassle-free online check-in and payment options. For more information about HNL Lab Medicine or to find a location, visit hnl.com.

Gilbertsville – LVHN Health Center

Address: 1107 Grosser Road, Gilbertsville, Pa. 19525

Phone: 484-425-5005| Fax: 484-498-6196

Website: https://www.hnl.com/about/locations

Hours of Operation: Monday‐Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for over 25 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 14 acute care laboratories within our partners’ hospital sites. Over 1,200 employees, including over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, work together to provide high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

