DIRTT to Release Q2 2024 Financial Results August 7

CALGARY, Alberta, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRT; OTC: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 7th, 2024, after markets close.



In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, August 8th, 2024, at 8:00am MST (10:00am EST). The call and webcast will be hosted by Benjamin Urban, chief executive officer and Fareeha Khan, chief financial officer. Click here to listen to the live webcast of the call. The webcast is listen-only.

A webcast replay of the call will be available through the company website at dirtt.com/investors.

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT’s interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

