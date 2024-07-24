$10 Million Investment Secured! Hash AI Becomes the First AI Mining Company to Receive Venture Capitalist Funding

London, UK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hash AI Supercharges the Future of Mining with $10 Million Investment from Bolt's Capital.

We're thrilled to announce a strategic $10 million investment from Bolt's Capital, a leading venture capital firm focused on the blockchain industry! We have become the first venture within our industry to secure VC funding making this an incredible step for Hash AI and proof of our technology and growth. This investment fuels our mission at Hash AI: to revolutionize crypto mining through intelligent automation and a commitment to sustainable practices.

AI at the Core: Optimizing Cryptocurrency Mining

Our secret weapon? Cutting-edge artificial intelligence that constantly analyzes market trends. This dynamic approach ensures you're always mining the most lucrative cryptocurrencies, maximizing your returns 24/7. It's like having a market wizard working for you around the clock!

A Sustainable Future for Crypto

At Hash AI, we believe in responsible mining. We're deeply committed to environmental sustainability, fostering a future where crypto thrives alongside a healthy planet. Combined with our thriving community of miners, we offer a unique value proposition in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

A Partnership for Growth

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Bolt's Capital," says our CEO, Adam. "Their expertise and network perfectly align with our vision for the future of crypto mining. This investment empowers us to accelerate the development of our AI technology, expand our global reach, and further empower our vibrant community. Together, we will unlock the next chapter of efficient and sustainable mining solutions."

Bolt's Capital Recognizes Our Potential

Bolt's Capital’s Strategic Development representitive, commented, "Hash AI's unwavering commitment to both AI optimization and environmental responsibility positions them as a true leader in the future of crypto mining. We were particularly impressed by our recent rebranding and website overhaul, demonstrating our dedication to continuous improvement. We believe Hash AI's unique solution has the potential to disrupt the industry, and we're excited to be a part of their journey."

Looking Ahead: A Brighter Future for Crypto Mining

With this strategic investment, we're poised to revolutionize the crypto mining landscape. We're committed to delivering the most advanced and secure solutions in the industry, all while promoting responsible and sustainable practices. Stay tuned for exciting developments as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in crypto mining!



About Hash AI

Hash AI is a revolutionary force in cryptocurrency mining, pioneering AI-optimized operations, sustainable practices, and a strong community focus. Their cutting-edge AI technology dynamically adjusts mining operations to maximize returns, ensuring users never miss out on lucrative opportunities. Hash AI recently underwent a full rebranding and website redevelopment, signaling a commitment to delivering the most advanced and secure solutions in the crypto mining industry. For more information visit https://hashai.co.uk