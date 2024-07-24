SelfGood, LLC Offers Self-Employed Health Insurance and Supplemental Plans for Freelancers and Gig Workers.

Littleton, CO, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gig economy has perfectly integrated into the broader economy in the past decade. Skilled individuals now have more flexibility and freedom, earn higher pay, especially in high-demand fields, and easily navigate the changing workspace. However, along with these advantages come responsibilities, such as securing health insurance and, more importantly, supplemental insurance plans independently.

SelfGood, LLC has been at the forefront of helping freelancers find ideal supplemental health insurance. These plans are accessible to all gig workers including entrepreneurs, independent accountants, administrative assistants, content creators, 1099 workers, and more. Small business owners can also supplement their health insurance plans.

The company recognizes the daily challenges gig workers face and understands the necessity of supplemental insurance products. For example, these individuals may sometimes have unpredictable incomes, making it necessary to find competitively priced policies. Therefore, the SelfGood, LLC community, continuously negotiates better rates on health coverage.

SelfGood, LLC offers products, including health and dental insurance products tailored for self-employed professionals. Freelancers often encounter challenges when shopping for regular health insurance, including limited options and high costs. To address these issues, the company does the heavy lifting by negotiating, comparing available options, and scrutinizing the fine print to ensure freelancers get great deals.

Speaking about the company, a client noted: “As a self-employed individual, I’ve struggled with getting the benefits I need. Thanks to SelfGood, LLC, I now have access to a range of benefits that fit my lifestyle.”

SelfGood, LLC has simplified its enrollment process for easy access. Interested individuals without employer-sponsored coverage can talk to an agent directly or enroll fully online. They simply need to provide their personal information and insurance needs, after which the team will present the best coverage options. Once selected, customers can add the coverage to their cart and complete the checkout process with just a few clicks.

Through the members portal, clients also receive ongoing support from the SelfGood, LLC care team. They can ask questions and speak to agents freely. With the primary goal of creating client-centered systems, the company ensures every decision clients make guarantees protection and the best insurance coverage.

About SelfGood, LLC:

SelfGood, LLC is a company redefining self-employed health insurance by providing individuals without employer-sponsored coverage access to products typically reserved for those employed by large organizations. The company helps them find insurance policies that match their needs while providing the best coverage at affordable prices. SelfGood, LLC has a simple enrollment process and offers ongoing support. Clients who have purchased covers with the company can access all their coverage details in one place through the company’s online portal.

Media Contact:

Company Name: SelfGood, LLC

Contact Person: Ryan Fajkowski

Phone: (888) 546-0241

Address: 2679 W Main St, Ste 300

City: Littleton

State: CO

Postal Code: 80120

Country: United States

Website: https://selfgood.com/