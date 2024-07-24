Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

DUNKIRK, N.Y., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LSBK), the holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited net income of $1.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $816,000, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, the Company reported unaudited net income of $2.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, as compared to $2.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2023. The increase in net income during the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a reduction in non-interest expense when compared to the second quarter of 2023. Furthermore, the Company reduced its reliance on wholesale funding by $23.0 million while growing organic deposits during the first half of 2024.

“I am pleased with Lake Shore's earnings for the second quarter of 2024 and year-to-date. We continue to remain disciplined and focused on executing our strategic plan and it is beginning to bear results,” stated Kim C. Liddell, President, CEO, and Director. “I am proud of our team and their efforts to enhance shareholder value and the overall performance of the organization.”

Second Quarter 2024 and Year-to-Date Financial Highlights:

Net income increased to $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $300,000, or 36.8%, when compared to the second quarter of 2023. Net income was positively impacted by a decrease in non-interest expenses associated with a decline in professional services expense of $451,000, or 53.2%;

Reduced reliance on wholesale funding with the repayment of $11.0 million of brokered certificates of deposit (“CDs”) and $12.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) borrowings through organic deposit growth of 1.65% during the first half of 2024;

At June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company’s percentage of uninsured deposits to total deposits was 12.0% and 12.8%, respectively; and

The Bank's capital position remains “well capitalized” with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 13.02% and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 18.64% at June 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $1.0 million, or 16.2%, to $5.2 million as compared to $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin and interest rate spread were 3.14% and 2.56%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 3.65% and 3.29%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the first half of 2024 decreased $2.2 million, or 17.3%, to $10.3 million as compared to $12.5 million for the first half of 2023. Net interest margin and interest rate spread were 3.12% and 2.55%, respectively, for the first half of 2024 as compared to 3.71% and 3.39%, respectively, for the first half of 2023.

Interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.8 million, an increase of $284,000, or 3.4%, compared to $8.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a 30 basis points increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets due to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $17.8 million, or 2.6%.

Interest income for the first half of 2024 was $17.4 million, an increase of $942,000, or 5.7%, compared to $16.4 million for the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a 37 basis points increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets due to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $12.7 million, or 1.9%.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 57.3%, from $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to a 103 basis points increase in the average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $12.7 million, or 2.4%. During the second quarter of 2024, there was a $1.5 million increase in interest expense on total deposit accounts when compared to the second quarter of 2023 due to a 117 basis points increase in the average interest rate paid on total deposits along with an increase in average total deposit balances of $1.7 million, or 0.3%. The increase in the average interest rate paid on deposit accounts was primarily due to the increase in market interest rates and deposit competition. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense on borrowed funds and other interest-bearing liabilities of $164,000, or 48.1%, in the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $14.4 million decrease in the average balance of borrowed funds and other interest-bearing liabilities outstanding as we reduced our FHLBNY borrowings.

Interest expense for the first half of 2024 was $7.0 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 79.4%, from $3.9 million for the first half of 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to a 121 basis points increase in average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $6.6 million, or 1.2%. During the first half of 2024, there was a $3.4 million increase in interest expense on total deposit accounts when compared to the first half of 2023 due to a 135 basis points increase in the average interest rate paid on total deposits along with an increase in average total deposit balances of $6.7 million, or 1.4%. The increase in the average interest rate paid on deposit accounts was primarily due to the increase in market interest rates and deposit competition. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense on borrowed funds and other interest-bearing liabilities of $279,000, or 40.6%, during the first half of 2024 when compared to the first half of 2023, primarily due to a $13.3 million decrease in the average balance of borrowed funds and other interest-bearing liabilities outstanding as we reduced our FHLBNY borrowings.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $738,000 for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $185,000, or 33.5%, as compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $111,000 increase in earnings on bank-owned life insurance in connection with the restructuring of bank-owned life insurance during the fourth quarter of 2023 and a $49,000 increase related to the loss on the sale of securities available for sale that occurred during the second quarter of 2023 as part of a balance sheet restructuring.

Non-interest income was $1.4 million for the first half of 2024, an increase of $338,000, or 30.5%, as compared to the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $221,000 increase in earnings on bank-owned life insurance in connection with the restructuring of bank-owned life insurance during the fourth quarter of 2023, a favorable variance of $58,000 related to interest rate swaps during the first half of 2024 as a result of unwinding the swaps during 2023, and a $49,000 increase related to the loss on the sale of securities available for sale that occurred during the first half of 2023 as part of a balance sheet restructuring.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 17.0%, as compared to $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease related primarily to a decline in professional services expense of $451,000, or 53.2%, as a result of a decrease in the use of external consultants. Additionally, advertising costs decreased by $163,000, or 91.1%, due to a decrease in marketing spending. As a result of management's efforts to rationalize staffing and optimize operating expenses, salaries and employee benefits decreased by $155,000, or 5.5%.

Non-interest expense was $9.9 million for the first half of 2024, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 13.4%, as compared to $11.4 million for the first half of 2023. The decrease related primarily to a decline in professional services expense of $974,000, or 57.4%, as a result of a decrease in the use of external consultants. Additionally, advertising costs decreased by $290,000, or 81.2%, due to a decrease in marketing spending. As a result of management's efforts to rationalize staffing and optimize operating expenses, salaries and employee benefits decreased by $177,000, or 3.2% and occupancy and equipment expenses decreased by $113,000, or 7.5%. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in data processing costs of $47,000, or 5.5%, primarily due to an increase in costs related to core system maintenance and enhancements to existing IT security protocols and an increase in FDIC insurance expense of $32,000, or 6.0%, when compared to the prior year period due to an increase in premium assessments related to regulatory matters.

Credit Quality

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $5.9 million at June 30, 2024 as compared to $6.5 million at December 31, 2023. The Company's allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $392,000 at June 30, 2024 as compared to $485,000 at December 31, 2023.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.56% at June 30, 2024 as compared to 0.47% at December 31, 2023 as a result of a decrease in total assets and a marginal increase in non-performing assets. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of net loans was 1.08% at June 30, 2024 and 1.16% at December 31, 2023. The decline in the allowance for credit losses to net loans was primarily due to a decrease in the quantitative loss factors derived from historical loss rates calculated in the vintage model as well as a decrease in the qualitative loss factor derived from the forecasting factor.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $711.0 million, a $14.1 million decrease, or 1.9%, as compared to $725.1 million at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $7.3 million, or 13.5%, from $53.7 million at December 31, 2023 to $61.0 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in total loans related to loan paydowns, the cash proceeds received from the restructure of bank-owned life insurance, and a decrease in securities available-for-sale, partially offset by a decrease in total borrowings. Securities available for sale were $57.3 million at June 30, 2024 as compared to $60.4 million at December 31, 2023. Loans receivable, net at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $544.3 million and $555.8 million, respectively. Total deposits at June 30, 2024 were $589.4 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 0.3%, due to the repayment of $11.0 million in brokered CDs, compared to $590.9 million at December 31, 2023. Total borrowings decreased to $23.3 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $12.0 million, or 34.0% as compared to $35.3 million as of December 31, 2023 as we reduced our FHLBNY borrowings.

Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2024 was $86.9 million, a $658,000 increase, or 0.8%, as compared to $86.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributed to $2.1 million in net income earned during the first half of 2024, partially offset by a $1.2 million unrealized loss on the available-for-sale securities portfolio recognized as an other comprehensive loss during the period and the payment of the first quarter 2024 dividend to shareholders other than Lake Shore, MHC in the amount of $378,000.

Selected Financial Condition Data

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Total assets $ 711,042 $ 725,118 Cash and cash equivalents 60,987 53,730 Securities available for sale, fair value 57,309 60,442 Loans receivable, net 544,337 555,828 Deposits 589,395 590,924 Long-term debt 23,250 35,250 Stockholders’ equity 86,932 86,273





Condensed Statements of Income

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest income $ 8,754 $ 8,470 $ 17,363 $ 16,421 Interest expense 3,548 2,256 7,024 3,916 Net interest income 5,206 6,214 10,339 12,505 (Credit) provision for credit losses (285 ) (187 ) (637 ) (812 ) Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit

losses 5,491 6,401 10,976 13,317 Total non-interest income 738 553 1,445 1,107 Total non-interest expense 4,897 5,901 9,892 11,418 Income before income taxes 1,332 1,053 2,529 3,006 Income tax expense 216 237 399 506 Net income $ 1,116 $ 816 $ 2,130 $ 2,500 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.14 $ 0.36 $ 0.43





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate(2)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate(2)

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits & federal

funds sold $ 52,618 $ 647 4.92 % $ 38,438 $ 489 5.09 % Securities(1) 58,988 414 2.81 % 69,926 501 2.87 % Loans, including fees 551,091 7,693 5.58 % 572,129 7,480 5.23 % Total interest-earning assets 662,697 8,754 5.28 % 680,493 8,470 4.98 % Other assets 49,661 45,622 Total assets $ 712,358 $ 726,115 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand & NOW accounts $ 67,167 $ 16 0.10 % $ 77,525 $ 19 0.10 % Money market accounts 140,759 947 2.69 % 132,748 376 1.13 % Savings accounts 60,528 10 0.07 % 71,307 12 0.07 % Time deposits 228,023 2,398 4.21 % 213,224 1,508 2.83 % Total deposits 496,477 3,371 2.72 % 494,804 1,915 1.55 % Borrowed funds & other interest-

bearing liabilities 25,313 177 2.80 % 39,676 341 3.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 521,790 3,548 2.72 % 534,480 2,256 1.69 % Other non-interest bearing liabilities 104,529 107,738 Stockholders' equity 86,039 83,897 Total liabilities & stockholders'

equity $ 712,358 $ 726,115 Net interest income $ 5,206 $ 6,214 Interest rate spread 2.56 % 3.29 % Net interest margin 3.14 % 3.65 % (1) The tax equivalent adjustment for bank qualified tax exempt municipal securities results in rates of 3.20% and 3.27% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Annualized.





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate(2)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate(2)

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits & federal funds

sold $ 48,329 $ 1,246 5.16 % $ 29,558 $ 655 4.43 % Securities(1) 60,358 838 2.78 % 72,935 1,039 2.85 % Loans, including fees 553,621 15,279 5.52 % 572,501 14,727 5.14 % Total interest-earning assets 662,308 17,363 5.24 % 674,994 16,421 4.87 % Other assets 50,263 45,785 Total assets $ 712,571 $ 720,779 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand & NOW accounts $ 68,460 $ 33 0.10 % $ 78,851 $ 38 0.10 % Money market accounts 140,277 1,913 2.73 % 138,316 686 0.99 % Savings accounts 61,606 21 0.07 % 73,527 22 0.06 % Time deposits 225,101 4,648 4.13 % 198,060 2,482 2.51 % Total deposits 495,444 6,615 2.67 % 488,754 3,228 1.32 % Borrowed funds & other interest-bearing

liabilities 27,434 409 2.98 % 40,721 688 3.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 522,878 7,024 2.69 % 529,475 3,916 1.48 % Other non-interest bearing liabilities 103,414 108,053 Stockholders' equity 86,279 83,251 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 712,571 $ 720,779 Net interest income $ 10,339 $ 12,505 Interest rate spread 2.55 % 3.39 % Net interest margin 3.12 % 3.71 % (1) The tax equivalent adjustment for bank qualified tax exempt municipal securities results in rates of 3.16% and 3.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Annualized.





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

(Unaudited)

Selected Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 0.63 % 0.45 % 0.60 % 0.69 % Return on average equity 5.19 % 3.92 % 4.94 % 6.00 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 127.00 % 127.32 % 126.67 % 127.48 % Interest rate spread 2.56 % 3.29 % 2.55 % 3.39 % Net interest margin 3.14 % 3.65 % 3.12 % 3.71 % Efficiency ratio 82.39 % 87.22 % 83.94 % 83.89 %





June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

(Unaudited)

Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans as a percentage of net loans 0.73 % 0.60 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.56 % 0.47 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of net loans 1.08 % 1.16 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 148.20 % 193.09 %



