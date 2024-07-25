Carbon Streaming Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) today held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), where each of the five nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated June 24, 2024 were elected as directors.



Candace MacGibbon did not stand for re-election as a director at the Meeting. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Candace for her contributions to the Board over the last number of years. We wish Ms. MacGibbon success in her future endeavors,” said Olivier Garret, Chair of the Company’s board of directors.

A total of 12,501,820 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 26.06% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration and approved the Company’s omnibus long-term incentive plan.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Voted Voted (%) Marcel de Groot Approved 9,722,770 For

96,789 Withheld 99.0%

1.0% Olivier P. Garret Approved 9,765,297 For

54,262 Withheld 99.4%

0.6% Christian Milau Approved 9,754,532 For

65,027 Withheld 99.3%

0.7% Alice Schroeder Approved 9,647,613 For

171,946 Withheld 98.3%

1.7% Jeanne Usonis Approved 9,718,507 For

101,052 Withheld 99.0%

1.0%

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company’s Report of Voting Results dated July 24, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming aims to accelerate a net-zero future. We pioneered the use of streaming transactions, a proven and flexible funding model, to scale high-integrity carbon credit projects to advance global climate action and additional United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This approach aligns our strategic interests with those of project partners to create long-term relationships built on a shared commitment to sustainability and accountability and positions us as a trusted source for buyers seeking high-quality carbon credits.

The Company’s focus is on projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential. The Company has carbon credit streams and royalties related to over 20 projects around the world, including high-integrity removal, reduction and avoidance projects from nature-based, agricultural, engineered and community-based methodologies.

